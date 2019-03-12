Log in
Türk Telekomünikasyon : 12 March 2019 Regulatory Disclosure - Board Member Change

03/12/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Mr. Emre Derman member of the Board of Directors of our Company has resigned from all his duties in our Company.

Pursuant to Article 363 of the Turkish Commercial Code, Mr. Ertuğrul Altın, who has been nominated by the Group A shareholder, has been appointed to the board membership position, which became vacant due to Mr. Emre Derman's resignation, for the remaining office term of his predecessor.

The aforesaid appointment shall be presented to the approval of the General Assembly of our Company at the first General Assembly Meeting to be held.​

Disclaimer

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 20:22:05 UTC
