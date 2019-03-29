Türk Telekomünikasyon : 29 March 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Appointment of Independent Audit Firm

As per the decision of Audit Committee pursuant to the corporate governance principle no: 4.5.9 of Corporate Governance Communique of Capital Markets Board, our Company's Board of Directors has resolved that pursuant to Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code and the article 17/A of our Company's Articles of Association that singing an independent audit agreement with KPMG Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. for our Company's accounting period of 2019, shall be submitted to the approval of shareholders at the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.​

