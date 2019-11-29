Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Türk Telekomünikasyon : 29 November 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Board of Directors Women Membership Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:08pm EST

TÜRK TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş.

WOMEN BOARD MEMBERSHİP POLİCY

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s ("Company")Board of Directors aims to give priority to women in electing a member for the Board of Directors, and to strengthen women's position in the Company's high level decision- making process within the context of article numbered 4.3.9 of Corporate Governance Principles of Capitals Markets Board ("CMB").

It is considered that the diversity in knowledge, experience and perspective in the Board of Directors would make a positive contribution to Company's activities and the effectiveness of Board of Directors.

Within this scope, it is aimed that;

  • In composition of Company's Board of Directors, to prioritize women members among nominees who have the same characteristics in terms ofknow-how, experience and competence,
  • Appointment of at least one woman member to the Board of Directors of the Company,
  • To achieve this goal in next 5 years by appointing women member(s) to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will annually evaluate the progress in fulfilling this goal.

Disclaimer

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pPIPE WORKS L GIRAKIAN PROFIL S A : Announcement 9861/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:43pWILMCOTE : Corporate Broker Update
PU
12:42pCANADA PM : a 'little more work' is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
12:40pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against X Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
12:40pADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Completion of Sale of Real Estate Portfolio
EQ
12:38pFERROVIAL : Implementation of the share capital reduction by means of redemption of own shares approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 April 2019 under item eight of the agenda.
PU
12:38pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - Ordinary and C Shares
PU
12:37pMESO NUMISMATICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pARDAGH S A : Results of Asset Sale Offer
PU
12:33pINTESA SANPAOLO : 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group