Türk Telekomünikasyon : 29 November 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Board of Directors Women Membership Policy

TÜRK TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş.

WOMEN BOARD MEMBERSHİP POLİCY

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.'s ("Company")Board of Directors aims to give priority to women in electing a member for the Board of Directors, and to strengthen women's position in the Company's high level decision- making process within the context of article numbered 4.3.9 of Corporate Governance Principles of Capitals Markets Board ("CMB").

It is considered that the diversity in knowledge, experience and perspective in the Board of Directors would make a positive contribution to Company's activities and the effectiveness of Board of Directors.

Within this scope, it is aimed that;

In composition of Company's Board of Directors, to prioritize women members among nominees who have the same characteristics in terms of know-how, experience and competence,

know-how, experience and competence, Appointment of at least one woman member to the Board of Directors of the Company,

To achieve this goal in next 5 years by appointing women member(s) to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will annually evaluate the progress in fulfilling this goal.