Türk Telekomünikasyon : 29 November 2019 dated Regulatory Disclosure – Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. Human Rights Policy

TÜRK TELEKOM HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

PURPOSE AND BASIS

This Policy is developed to ensure that Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. (Türk Telekom) complies with human rights in its relations with its employees, clients, suppliers, business partners, and all its stakeholders.

United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, International Labor Organization (ILO) Conventions other conventions ratified by the Republic of Turkey , and the national legislation applicable to human rights and work life formed the basis for the preparation of Türk Telekom Human Rights Policy.

SCOPE

This Policy covers all the managers and employees working at any level at Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. and its subsidiaries including members of their Boards of Directors. Türk Telekom also expects its suppliers and business partners to comply with this Policy, and to encourage their employees to do so. Therefore, provisions undertaking to comply with Türk Telekom Human Rights Policy are included in the contracts made with suppliers and business partners.

RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Human rights are the fundamental rights and freedoms of every human being. Everyone is entitled to these rights without any discrimination on grounds of age, language, race, ethnicity, nationality, health, disability status, gender, marital status, religion and sect, political opinions, philosophical beliefs and faith.

Türk Telekom considers respect for human rights as one of its core values, and it respects fundamental human rights enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and also respects the physical and moral existence of every human being, and carries out its operations accordingly.

Türk Telekom employees respect human rights, and the main reference in this subject is Türk Telekom Human Rights Policy. Türk Telekom Business Ethics Code, approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed to the public, is also an integral part of this Policy.

Türk Telekom is committed to create a work environment, where there is respect for human rights, and to comply with human rights in its operations.

In line with this objective, Türk Telekom

Informs and trains its employees and managers on the Human Rights Policy

Undertakes to provide or cooperate for a fair and reasonable improvement in case of violation of this Policy.

Addresses opinions of its employees, clients, and stakeholders on human right issues.

Strives to end and remedy any negative impact of any identified human rights violations by its suppliers and business partners.

DIVERSITY

Türk Telekom values diversity and considers this as an asset, and strives to make its employees feel like they are a part of the Company.