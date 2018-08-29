Turkey Central Bank Doubles Banks' Borrowing Limits to Support Lenders

By Yeliz Candemir



ISTANBUL--Turkey's central bank said Wednesday that it has doubled the banks' borrowing limits for overnight transactions at the interbank money market in a move to support lenders.

"In the light of recent evaluations, the CBRT has decided that, to be effective from 29 August 2018, the banks' borrowing limits for overnight transactions at the interbank money market established within the CBRT would be twice the limits applicable before 13 August 2018," the central bank said in a statement.

Previously, the Turkish central bank had said that it would provide banks with all the liquidity they require and earlier this month it announced a set of measures to bolster financial system and underpin the country's falling currency.

The lira has depreciated 40% against the dollar this year, with the selloff accelerating sharply after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey over the detention of U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson. TRY/USD was last down 1.5% at 0.1570.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated as Washington and Ankara levied trade tariffs on each others' goods.

Write to Yeliz Candemir at yeliz.candemir@wsj.com