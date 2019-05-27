Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey Central Bank Upgrades Forex Reserve Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:38am EDT

ISTANBUL--Turkey's central bank Monday tweaked its reserve requirements in a move seen by investors as a backdoor tightening aimed at helping the country's ailing currency.

In a statement, the central bank said it has increased reserve-requirement ratios for foreign currency deposits/participation funds by 200 basis points for all maturity brackets, in order to support financial stability.

With this move, $4.2 billion of forex liquidity will be withdrawn from the market, the central bank said.

Policymakers have been reluctant to raise interest rates, with the rerun of the Istanbul election looming and the economy mired in recession.

After the central bank's announcement, the Turkish lira was trading 0.5% higher against the dollar.

The Turkish currency lost 30% of its value against the dollar in 2018, and has lost a further 13% since the start of this year.

The lira came under renewed pressure after the national election board earlier this month canceled results of the Istanbul mayoral race, which the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lost, fueling investors' concerns of political instability and economic volatility.

Tension has also been mounting with the U.S. over Ankara's push to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems, a move that could lead to sanctions from Washington.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Valuation of Imported Goods Purchased in "Flash Sales"
PU
05:04aVedanta CEO open to dialogue with Zambia
RE
05:02aChina publishes cross-border capital management rules on depository receipts
RE
04:54aFAILING TO HIRE WOMEN, ECB EXTENDS SUPERVISION JOB DEADLINE : sources
RE
04:49aChina's Baoshang Bank takeover raises contagion fears
RE
04:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : launches Regional Competition Authority
PU
04:38aTurkey Central Bank Upgrades Forex Reserve Requirements
DJ
04:18aTurmoil deepens in PNG raising concern of gas plan delay, hitting shares
RE
03:51aChina says disputes with U.S. should be resolved via talks
RE
03:45aChina's iron ore surges in red-hot rally on supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler puts merger offer to Renault board
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris i..
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle to Arab billionaire ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About