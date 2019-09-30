Turkey Predicts Economic Rebound

By David Gauthier-Villars

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's government predicted the recession-hit economy would rebound sharply with growth of 5% next year, a bright outlook many economists deemed unrealistic.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who is also the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Monday that the 2020 growth would be accompanied by lower annual inflation of 8.5% from 15% in August, and without causing large budget or current-account deficits.

"The 5% growth won't weigh on the budget and won't lead to price increases," Mr. Albayrak said in a televised address. Turkey's economy, which grew by 2.6% in 2018, is on track to contract by 0.25% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Economists welcomed the ambitious growth target but said Turkey, which in the past relied extensively on overseas funding to boost its economy, lacked the domestic resources to expand at the pace heralded by the minister.

"If the economy grows by 5% next year then there will be a sharp widening of the current account deficit," said Nigel Rendell, an analyst at Medley Global Advisors in London, which would again leave Turkey dangerously exposed to sharp variation in speculative money flows.

Faced with a sharp drop in approval ratings, Mr. Erdogan has pledged to reopen the credit tap to recreate the fast growth that prevailed during the first decade of his 16-year rule. In July, he sacked the central bank governor, Murat Cetinkaya, saying he had failed to act on his orders to cut rates. Led by his successor, Murat Uysal, the central bank has since cut its benchmark interest rate to 16.5% from 24%.

Economists voiced concerns that the rapid pace of monetary policy easing left the Turkish economy and the Turkish lira exposed to sudden changes in investor sentiment toward emerging markets.

"It seems that the intention is to stimulate growth at all costs using the same tools as before: public spending, although there is less room for manoeuvre compared to previous years," to power consumer spending and investment through fiscal stimulus, Piotr Matys, a foreign currency strategist at Rabobank said in a research note. "To our mind such a strategy will not improve sentiment towards the lira."

Last year, the lira lost nearly 30% of its value against the dollar. A sharp drop in domestic demand tipped the economy into recession and inflation jumped above 25% in October

Economists also said the government would be ill-advised to rekindle loan supply without having purged excess debt that Turkish companies accumulated during the credit-fueled boom of the 2007-17 decade.

Earlier this month, the Turkish banking watchdog said it had instructed banks to take losses on $8 billion in bad loans stemming mostly from energy and construction projects, saying banks' non-performing loan ratio would jump to 6.3% from 4.6% by year end.

Economists have said the watchdog decision was a step in the right direction but far too small to help banks and corporations wipe out more than $200 billion in foreign-currency debt.

The proportion of Turkish people approving of Mr. Erdogan's policy stood at 44% in August, according to a survey conducted by Turkish polling agency Metropoll, down from 53.1% in July 2018, when Mr. Erdogan inaugurated his new, five-year presidential mandate.

