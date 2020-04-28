Log in
Turkey Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into Turkey Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

04/28/2020 | 07:33am EDT

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Turkey Procurement for pre-order. The report on turkey procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global environmental goods market, which includes all spend related to the provision of materials used for or procured from agricultural, horticultural, and animal-related activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005375/en/

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Turkey Procurement for pre-order. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, the global industry is witnessing a gradual increase in the labor costs due to several factors, such as the shortage of a trained workforce, an increase in minimum wages, the regulations around employee benefits, and a declining appeal of what have been traditionally called unskilled jobs. As the employee expenses are increasing, suppliers are compelled to pass some of this increase to their buyers by charging higher prices.

SpendEdge’s reports now include a complimentary Covid-19 impact assessment on all reports from the environmental goods category. Our reports are intended to serve as a one-stop reference guide for companies looking for effective turkey procurement strategies and offer a perfect blend of category basics with deep-dive category data and insights – request a free sample today!

Turkey Procurement Risks

  • Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where the buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.
  • When requirements of the buyers are not absolutely clear or usage patterns are not stable or predictable, suppliers often build in "cost buffers" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of a complete understanding of the buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending on turkey.
  • Not what you are looking for? SpendEdge now offers custom studies and reports that are suited to the needs of every type and size of organizations across the globe. Request a free demo of our procurement platform and access the complete library of reports for free!

Turkey Procurement Best Practices

  • Investing in benchmarking studies helps category managers to enhance their knowledge of market pricing of products and cost of maintenance and support services. This boosts their negotiating power over suppliers.
  • Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who use advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and lean manufacturing in their manufacturing process. The use of such technologies enables suppliers to control their OPEX and reduce TAT, which will help buyers avail volume-based discounts on category purchases.
  • Try our procurement platform for free to access 9 full reports, custom studies, and over 700 reports for no cost. SpendEdge now offers paid subscriptions starting as low as $250/month.

Key Questions Answered in this Turkey Procurement Report

  • What is the spend potential in the turkey market?
  • What is the correct price to pay for turkey? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?
  • Which selection criteria are the most important for turkey suppliers market?
  • Who are the top turkey suppliers? What are their cost structures?
  • What are supplier margins in turkey market?
  • Which negotiation levers can reduce turkey procurement cost?
  • What are the best practices for turkey procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
