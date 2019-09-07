Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey calls on U.S. to lift barriers to boost trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 10:09am EDT
A Turkish flag is pictured on a boat in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey asked the United States to lift trade barriers between the two countries during talks on Saturday aimed at sharply increasing bilateral commerce, Turkey's trade minister said.

Washington and Ankara have set an ambitious goal of quadrupling their trade to $100 billion a year, despite the prospect of U.S. sanctions over Turkey's recent purchase of Russian missile defense systems.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said she expressed Turkey's "clear expectation" to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross over the removal of "certain barriers and policies as implemented by the U.S. administration that constitute (an) obstacle to enhancing our bilateral trade."

The White House said in May it was ending a preferential trade agreement with Turkey, saying Turkey's level of economic development meant it was no longer eligible for the support.

Turkey could also face sanctions from its NATO ally over the delivery in July of Russian S-400 missile defense equipment.

Pekcan said she discussed increasing Turkish exports in the civil aviation, automotive, jewelry, furniture, textiles and clothing sectors.

The U.S. embassy said Ross and Pekcan had agreed that raising trade to $100 billion would require hard work on both sides. The United States says trade with Turkey totaled $24 billion in 2017, with the U.S. surplus standing at $1.5 billion.

The two ministers are due to hold further talks in Ankara next week.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Helen Popper)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 5.7145 Delayed Quote.8.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aTurkey calls on U.S. to lift barriers to boost trade
RE
09:10aUK's Labour to crack down on finance bonuses if it wins power - FT
RE
08:15aNew York Hits Out-of-Stater With Hefty Tax Bill Over Vacation Home
DJ
07:31aHungary must maintain fiscal discipline in face of slowdown - minister
RE
07:29aItalian railways plans to bid for $20 billion U.S. contract
RE
06:15aFAYSAL BANK : FBL, Ripple sign agreement for providing home remittance services
AQ
04:37aRoku targets UK as smart TV platform duel with Amazon hots up
RE
04:35aS.Africa's rand rallies as U.S. payroll data disappoints, stocks inch up
RE
03:34aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
03:34aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2ORIX CORPORATION : ORIX : RRJ Capital exits from investment in unit linked to Avolon's parent - source
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : How Qualcomm's President Changes His Perspective
4EXCLUSIVE: WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources
5Italian railways plans to bid for $20 billion U.S. contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group