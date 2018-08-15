Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports; Turkish lira rallies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:12am CEST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including cars, alcohol and tobacco on Wednesday in retaliation for U.S. moves, but the lira rallied a further six percent after a fresh move by banking authorities to underpin the currency.

Ankara acted amid increased tension between the two NATO allies over Turkey's detention of a pastor and other diplomatic issues, which have helped to send the lira tumbling to record lows against the dollar.

The rebound in the Turkish currency to stronger than 6.0 against the dollar was driven by a banking watchdog's step to limit swap transactions and by hopes of improved relations with the European Union.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorized higher tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey.

A decree signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, doubled Turkish tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent. Tariffs were also doubled on goods such as cosmetics, rice and coal.

"The import duties were increased on some products, under the principle of reciprocity, in response to the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter.

The United States was the fourth largest source of imports to Turkey last year, accounting for $12 billion of imports, according to IMF statistics. Turkey's exports to the United States last year amounted to $8.7 billion, making it Turkey's fifth-largest export market.

The row with Washington has helped to drive the lira <TRYTOM=D3> to record lows, with the currency losing more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, prompting central bank liquidity moves to support it.

The lira firmed as far as 5.75 against the dollar on Wednesday and stood at 5.9350 at 0745 GMT in a move initially triggered by a Turkish court decision to release two Greek soldiers facing espionage charges.

A treasury desk trader at one bank said this "development showed relations with the EU could recover while tense relations continue with the USA".

It was also helped by a step from the banking watchdog BDDK, cutting the limit for Turkish banks' forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign banks to 25 percent of a bank's equity.

The lira had already rebounded about 8 percent on Tuesday on news of a planned conference call on Thursday in which the finance minister will seek to reassure international investors.

Markets have been concerned by Erdogan's influence over the economy and his resistance to interest rate increases to tackle double-digit inflation.

Erdogan has said Turkey is the target of an economic war, and has made repeated calls for Turks to sell their dollars and euros to shore up the currency. On Tuesday, he said Turkey would boycott U.S. electronic products. [L5N1V50FZ]

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel and David Stamp)

By Daren Butler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aUK inflation rises for first time in 2018, London house prices weakest since 2009
RE
10:31aLong-acting injection a shot in the arm for GSK's HIV business
RE
10:29aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Inch Higher As Turkish Lira Extends Rebound
DJ
10:22aTurkey to Raise Tariffs on U.S. Products - Update
DJ
10:16aURANIUM ONE : Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
PU
10:15aTurkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports; Turkish lira rallies
RE
10:14aMANAGEMENT TRACKS : Cheng departing Gilead as CMO
AQ
10:12aTurkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports; Turkish lira rallies
RE
10:12aEurope Stocks Tick Higher as Lira Extends Gains
DJ
10:06aDollar hits 13-month high as Turkey crisis rumbles on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend
5Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.