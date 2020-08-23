Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

ANKARA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday that its Oruc Reis exploration vessel will now carry out seismic surveys in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean until Aug. 27, in a move likely to stoke tensions in the region.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters dotted with mostly Greek islands.

Earlier this month, Turkey said the Oruc Reis would conduct seismic exploration until Aug. 23 in waters claimed by Greece, Cyprus and Turkey. Athens has called the survey illegal.

On Sunday, the Turkish navy issued a new advisory saying that the work of the Oruc Reis and two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, would continue until Aug. 27.

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration. Turkey and Greece are also at odds over issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Black Sea. On Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) gas field, the largest such find in Turkish history. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.02% 7.3352 Delayed Quote.22.76%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers
DJ
07:35pTrump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19- WaPo
RE
07:15pNew York City Faces Toughest Fiscal Crisis Since the 1970s
DJ
07:06pTurkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27
RE
06:33pRepublicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation
RE
06:31pTwitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet
RE
06:30pU.S. CDC reports 175,651 deaths from coronavirus
RE
06:29pMEDIA LINK-Apollo's Leon Black to be subpoenaed in Epstein case -New York Times
RE
05:32pBOX OFFICE : Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Off to Decent Start as U.S. Theaters Slowly Reopen
RE
04:51pSaudi energy ministry to assist development of mega economic zone Neom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Antibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
3BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
5FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group