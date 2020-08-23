Turkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27

ANKARA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday that its
Oruc Reis exploration vessel will now carry out seismic surveys
in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean until Aug. 27,
in a move likely to stoke tensions in the region.
Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over
claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting
views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters
dotted with mostly Greek islands.
Earlier this month, Turkey said the Oruc Reis would conduct
seismic exploration until Aug. 23 in waters claimed by Greece,
Cyprus and Turkey. Athens has called the survey illegal.
On Sunday, the Turkish navy issued a new advisory saying
that the work of the Oruc Reis and two other vessels, the Ataman
and Cengiz Han, would continue until Aug. 27.
Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential
hydrocarbon exploration. Turkey and Greece are also at odds over
issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and the ethnically
divided island of Cyprus.
Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in
the Black Sea. On Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced the
discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic
feet) gas field, the largest such find in Turkish history.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daniel Wallis)