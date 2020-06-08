Turkey launches safeguard investigation on staple fibres of polyesters

In the notification Turkey indicated, among other things, as follows:

'The interested parties are required to fill in the questionnaires within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of the Communiqué and forward it to the General Directorate. Interested parties may ask for technical assistance from the investigating authority while filling out the questionnaires.

The companies and institutions established in Turkey shall send the questionnaires and their official views from their official registered electronic mail-KEP address to the registered electronic mail-KEP address of the Ministry.

The address for electronic mail: ekonomi@hs01.kep.tr

Those who want to be interested parties as companies, institutions and establishments abroad shall send their answers to the questionnaires and their official views to the Ministry's e-mail address below.

Directorate General E-mail address: korunma@ticaret.gov.tr

Interested parties may state, in the application form, their request to be heard by the investigating authority. The date and venue of the hearing and other information regarding the investigation will also be announced internet address cited in Article 3.

The address of the investigating authority for correspondence is:

Ministry of Trade

Directorate General for Imports, Department of Safeguards

Söğütözü Mah. 2176. Sk. No: 63 06530 Çankaya/Ankara/TURKEY

Tel: +90 312 204 99 70

Fax: +90 312 204 86 33

E-mail: korunma@ticaret.gov.tr

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/TUR/26.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

