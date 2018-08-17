Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey's lira weakens 4 percent, Trump says won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:23pm CEST
People change money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's battered lira weakened 4 percent on Friday after a Turkish court rejected an American pastor's appeal for release, drawing a stiff rebuke from President Donald Trump who said the United States would not take the detention "sitting down".

The case of Andrew Brunson, an evangelical Christian missionary from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for two decades, has become a flashpoint of tension between Washington and Ankara and has accelerated a currency crisis that has ricocheted through global financial markets.

The lira has lost nearly 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, sparking a sell-off in emerging market currencies and weighing on global stocks. The crisis has been precipitated by investor alarm about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over monetary policy.

The selling has also deepened concerns about the broader economy, particularly Turkey's dependence on energy imports and whether foreign-currency debt poses a risk to banks.

"They should have given him back a long time ago, and Turkey has in my opinion acted very, very badly," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Brunson. "So, we haven't seen the last of that. We are not going to take it sitting down. They can't take our people."

Trump's comments came after a court in Turkey's western Izmir province rejected an appeal to release Brunson from house arrest, saying evidence was still being collected and the pastor posed a potential flight risk, according to a copy of the court ruling seen by Reuters.

Brunson is being held on terrorism charges, which he denies. Trump, who counts evangelical Christians among his core supporters, has increasingly championed the pastor's case.

It was not immediately clear what additional measures, if any, Trump could be considering. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Trump at a cabinet meeting on Thursday that more sanctions were ready to be put in place if Brunson were not freed.

The United States and Turkey have exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs in an escalating attempt by Trump to induce Erdogan into giving up the pastor. Erdogan has cast the tariffs, and the sell-off in the lira, as an "economic war" against Turkey.

At 1703 GMT the currency <TRYTOM=D3> stood at 6.0450 to the dollar, 4 percent weaker. Earlier in the session it fell as much as 7 percent. Turkish sovereign dollar bonds fell, while the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose.

SPEEDBUMPS

"Diplomatic negotiations hit speedbumps and that's not unusual in these kinds of situations," said Jay Sekulow, a personal attorney for Trump who is also representing Brunson's family. "We remain hopeful there will be a prompt resolution. Having said that, we fully support the president's approach."

Whatever action the United States does take, economists said it looked likely to cause more pain for Turkish assets in the immediate future.

"There has been no improvement in relations with the U.S. and additional sanctions may be on the horizon," said William Jackson of Capital Economics in a note to clients, adding that the lira could see a downward trend in 2019 and beyond.

Turkey's banking watchdog has taken steps to stabilize the currency, limiting futures transactions for offshore investors and lowering limits on swap transactions. On Friday, it further broadened those caps.

But some economists have called for more decisive moves.

Turkey and its firms face repayments of nearly $3.8 billion on foreign currency bonds in October, Societe General has calculated. For companies, the cost of servicing foreign debt has risen by a quarter in lira terms in the past two months.

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release a review of Turkey's sovereign credit rating later on Friday.

Ratings agency Fitch said the absence of an orthodox monetary policy response to the lira's fall, and the rhetoric of Turkish authorities have "increased the difficulty of restoring economic stability and sustainability".

DEEP CONCERNS

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, told investors on Thursday that Turkey would emerge stronger from the currency crisis, insisting its banks were healthy and signaling it could ride out the dispute with Washington.

Economists gave Albayrak's presentation a qualified welcome and the lira initially found some support, helped by Qatar's pledge to invest $15 billion in Turkey.

However, deep concerns remain about the potential for damage to the economy. Turkey is dependent on imports, priced in hard currency, for almost all of its energy needs.

For years Turkish firms have borrowed in dollars to take advantage of lower interest rates. But the sell-off has increased the cost of servicing that debt, particularly for companies whose revenues are solely in lira.

Turkey has the highest foreign exchange-denominated debt among emerging markets, Societe Generale said in its note on Friday, estimating its short-term external debt at $180 billion and total external debt at $460 billion.

Erdogan has remained defiant, urging Turks to sell their gold and dollars for lira and describing the crisis as an "economic war".

Despite that, foreign currency deposits held by local investors rose to $159.9 billion in the week to Aug. 10, from $158.6 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Turkish markets will be closed from midday on Monday for the rest of the week for the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara; Karin Strohecker and Claire Milhench in London; Jeff Mason and Karen Freifeld in Washington; Editing by Gareth Jones and Toby Chopra)

By Daren Butler, David Dolan and Humeyra Pamuk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pAGCAST : Facing the Feral Hog Problem
PU
08:36pMSC MATERIAL SCIENCES : Material Sciences Corporation Joins The North American Steel Alliance
PU
08:23pChina's HNA in Talks to Sell NYC Building Near Trump Tower
DJ
08:21pMLGW BOARD MEETING : Wednesday August 22, 2018
PU
08:13pU.S.-MEXICO BILATERAL NAFTA ISSUES MAY BE RESOLVED NEXT WEEK : minister
RE
08:08pTrump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey -- Update
DJ
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
08:01pCALIFORNIA BUREAU OF SECURITY AND INVESTIGATIVE : Notice of Private Security DRC – August 28, 2018
PU
08:01pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : TCPA Submits Comments to EPA on 2019 RVO
PU
07:56pCHRYSLER UK : Uk pricing announced for new jeep renegade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.