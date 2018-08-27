Turkey says wants to take relations with EU to a new phase

Speaking at a news conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Paris, Albayrak said recent unilateral steps taken by the United States had shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, were more important than ever.

Albayrak also said France and Turkey shared the same position against the one-sided decisions by the United States regarding Iran, and that the allies had decided to take joint steps in this regard.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)