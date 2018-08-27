Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkey says wants to take relations with EU to a new phase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - Turkey wants to take it relations with the European Union to a new phase in a period when its trade with the bloc is more important, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Paris, Albayrak said recent unilateral steps taken by the United States had shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, were more important than ever.

Albayrak also said France and Turkey shared the same position against the one-sided decisions by the United States regarding Iran, and that the allies had decided to take joint steps in this regard.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuania’s Foreign Minister meets with the new Ambassador of India
PU
04:46pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
04:42pGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Receives $1 million Grant From Bank of America Charitable Foundation
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:37pTURQUOISE SERVICES : Referential Update 2018-1924 - Instrument changes effective 28th August 2018
PU
04:37pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : King Street East
PU
04:32pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Kisvárda poultry processing plant capacity to be enlarged with government grant
PU
04:31pMexico-U.S. NAFTA agreement eyed for Monday, Trump flags 'big deal'
RE
04:31pTRUMP TO MAKE TRADE ANNOUNCEMENT MONDAY MORNING : White House
RE
04:27pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Malaysia positive on commodities trade with China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.