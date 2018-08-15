Turkey to Raise Tariffs on U.S. Products -- 2nd Update

By Yeliz Candemir

ISTANBUL--Turkey sharply raised tariffs Wednesday on some U.S. imports as a court kept a detained U.S. pastor under house arrest, extending a fight between the two NATO allies that has sent the country's currency plummeting.

Despite the moves, the lira got a respite, rising against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row, up 5.5% in recent trading, with one dollar buying 6.04 lira. Traders credited the rebound to a decision by the financial regulator Wednesday, the second this week, to tighten restrictions on banks' foreign exchange transactions.

The currency, hit by investor concerns over Turkey's financial stability, plunged last week when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey for not freeing Andrew Brunson, a pastor who faces terrorism charges and as much as 35 years in prison.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said justice must run its course and has slammed U.S. tariffs introduced earlier this week on some Turkish imports as an "act of economic war."

Turkish authorities said they raised tariffs on U.S. goods including alcoholic beverages, passenger cars, tobacco, cosmetics, rice and coal. That comes the day after Mr. Erdogan said Turkey would boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple Inc.'s iPhone, though he didn't say how that would be enforced.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the tariffs had been raised as a "response to the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy."

Although the U.S. tariffs have largely been offset by the drop in the lira, the tit-for-tat escalation has raised concerns of a full-blown trade war.

"For the sake of a pastor, they have come to the point of breaking relations with Turkey," Mr. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara on Wednesday.

Hope of a quick resolution evaporated as a Turkish court rejected a plea to end the house arrest and travel ban of Mr. Brunson. The decision marked the second time Turkey refused to release the pastor since he was moved from jail in late July. An upper court will review the decision, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish officials signaled that a compromise on Mr. Brunson's status was still possible, saying Mr. Erdogan has avoided direct attacks on President Trump.

Relations have soured over the pastor and other issues. Over the weekend, Mr. Erdogan lamented what he called the lack of action on his demand that the U.S. deport a cleric he has said was behind a failed coup in 2016. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, has denied the accusation.

Asked about a recent White House comment that President Trump has "a great deal of frustration" with Turkey, Mr. Kalin, the president's spokesman, said Turkey's disappointment with the U.S. "runs deeper."

Meanwhile, in a sign of Turkish efforts to bolster links with other Western allies, a court in the Greek-Bulgarian border province of Edirne on Tuesday ordered the release of two Greek soldiers detained after straying into Turkey in March. Turkish prosecutors accused them of espionage, but requested the court release the soldiers from prison, allowing them to be sent back to Greece amid the ongoing trial.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed the "act of justice" as a move that would strengthen relations between the neighbors.

"Delighted by the news of the imminent release of the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey," the European Union's top executive, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said in a statement. "Turkey has nothing to fear from its European neighbors. . .We want to see a democratic, stable and prosperous Turkey.

Turkey's banking regulator has twice this week moved to limit the amount of Turkish liras banks can swap for foreign currencies. On Monday, it said the amount of foreign exchange swaps and related transactions couldn't exceed 50% of a bank's equity. On Wednesday it tightened that further to 25%.

