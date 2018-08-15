Log in
Turkey to Raise Tariffs on U.S. Products - Update

08/15/2018 | 04:22am EDT

By Yeliz Candemir

ISTANBUL -- Turkey sharply raised tariffs Wednesday on some U.S. product imports in response to U.S. sanctions on Ankara, in the latest spat between the two NATO allies that has led to a currency crisis.

A decree published it its Official Gazette, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Turkey has raised the tariffs on U.S. goods including alcoholic beverages, passenger cars, tobacco, cosmetics, rice and coal.

"In response to the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy, under the principle of reciprocity, the import duties on some products have been raised," Vice President Fuat Oktay said Wednesday on his official Twitter account.

The lira rose slightly against the U.S. dollar after the announcement and was up 5.5% in recent trading, with one dollar buying 6.0438 lira. The currency, already hit by investor concerns over Turkey's financial stability, has hit a series of record lows since Aug. 1, when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey for not freeing Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor who faces terrorism charges and as much as 35 years in prison.

Turkish authorities have said justice must run its course and have slammed the tariffs the U.S. introduced earlier this week on some Turkish imports as an "act of economic war."

President Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey would boycott U.S. electronic goods. Mr. Erdogan didn't name any specific U.S. consumer electronics apart from Apple Inc.'s iPhone, and didn't say how the boycott would be enforced.

"Recent developments in the U.S.-Turkey relationship threaten both countries' economic interests and put at risk an alliance that has proven its value over decades," U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant said in a statement late Tuesday.

"Together with our U.S.-Turkey Business Council, we urge both governments to address their differences through dialogue rather than the unilateral application of tariffs, sanctions, and boycotts, which have shaken global markets in recent days," he said.

Relations between Turkey and the U.S. have soured recently and the new tariffs the U.S. introduced have raised concerns of a bull-blown trade war. Mr. Erdogan has accused Washington of waging an economic war against Turkey. Over the weekend, he lamented the lack of action on his demand that the U.S. deport a cleric he has said was behind a failed coup in 2016. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, has denied the accusation.

Manifestations of anti-U.S. sentiment have multiplied on social networks, where some people posted videos of themselves burning dollar bills and breaking U.S. electronic devices.

Write to Yeliz Candemir at yeliz.candemir@wsj.com

