Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turkish, German finance ministers to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21 - ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz have agreed to meet in Berlin on September 21, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In a phone call, the ministers discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey amid a fierce row between the NATO allies that has sent the lira currency to a record low against the dollar, the ministry said in a statement. The ministers agreed to work together to strengthen economic cooperation, it said.

Albayrak also said that the support given to Turkey by its European allies brought hope that Turkey's relations with the European Union could be positive and constructive once again.

(Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pEXCLUSIVE - AMAZON CONSIDERING UK INSURANCE COMPARISON SITE : sources
RE
03:08pTide about to turn for markets as easy-money decade ends
RE
03:07pIndonesia Vows Tighter Budget to Ward Off Turkish Contagion
DJ
03:01pCanada Factory Sales Rise 1.1% in June -- Update
DJ
02:53pTrump hails U.S. dollar strength in tweet
RE
02:53pTurkish, German finance ministers to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21 - ministry
RE
02:46pCanada June Factory Shipments Rose 1.1%
DJ
02:46pU.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.