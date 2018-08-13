Turkish Lira's Fall Hammers Emerging Markets World-Wide -- 2nd Update

By Saumya Vaishampayan and Mike Bird

Turkey's currency plunged again Monday, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, while the country's central bank made policy moves that failed to assuage investors about the economy's perilous financial condition.

The lira fell as much as 10% in Asian morning trade to as low as 7.131 against the U.S. dollar, according to FactSet, before briefly paring some losses and trading 3.5% lower at 6.65 against the dollar. The currency remained steeply lower on the day after the Turkish central bank pledged to provide "all the liquidity the banks need" in a statement Monday. It also said that banks would be able to borrow foreign-exchange deposits from the central bank at a one-month maturity and one-week maturities.

Other emerging markets, such as Indonesia and South Africa that are also heavily reliant on foreign investors, also were rattled. Shares fell across Asia, led by a nearly 3% slide in Indonesia's main index, and U.S. stock futures declined.

The lira's collapse "couldn't have come at a worse time, when investors are already skittish," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The South African rand fell to a nearly two-year low against the dollar, sliding as much as 9.2%, while the Chinese yuan neared its weakest level in more than a year, hitting 6.8911 to a dollar in Hong Kong. The cost of insuring debt issued by Asian companies and countries against default through credit- default swaps rose, with five-year CDS on Indonesia and the Philippines rising 13.8% and 10% respectively, according to Markit.

Turkey has become a primary cause for concerns on global financial markets because, in addition to its own economic challenges, the country is in the midst of an escalating dispute with its core military ally, the U.S., over the fate of an American pastor. The White House has vowed to pile pressure on Ankara until the pastor, Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges and up to 35 years in prison in Turkey, is on a plane to the U.S.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected demands Mr. Brunson be freed immediately and blamed the Trump administration for stoking confrontational relations. He has also threatened to turn to alternative allies, such as Russia and China.

Turkey's rapprochement with Moscow will be on display on Monday when Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Ankara to discuss a planned summit over Syria to which Washington wouldn't be convened.

One headache facing all emerging markets is rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the cost of borrowing in dollars and often cause a rally in the greenback at the same time.

"Years of easy U.S. monetary policy meant years of cheap liquidity flooding to emerging markets," said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist for emerging Asia at Natixis. "The entry is gradual, but the exit can be violent."

The International Monetary Fund attributes about $260 billion in portfolio investment in emerging markets since 2010 to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. In its latest global financial stability report, the IMF suggested continuing U.S. tightening would reduce inflows to emerging markets by about $35 billion a year.

However, Turkey is especially vulnerable because of its hoard of hard-currency debts, which becomes harder to repay as the lira depreciates. Investors are also concerned about the central bank's ability to react, for example by raising interest rates, given President Erdogan has put in place measures that could curb its independence.

Many developing nations hold up better on both counts. China and India, the biggest emerging economies, are relatively less dependent on foreign debt. And some central banks have raised borrowing costs aggressively: Bank Indonesia, for example, has boosted benchmark rates by 1 percentage point in recent months to restrain the rupiah's slide.

Ms. Nguyen said Turkey's reluctance to raise interest rates stood out. "It's not that emerging markets elsewhere aren't impacted, but authorities are willing to react to currency slides, to signal that they will continue to react in the future."

The Turkish central bank has two options to defend the lira, according to Morten Lund, foreign-exchange analyst at Nordea. It could impose capital controls, preventing panicked investors from pulling out money; or raise rates sharply.

Turkey has other problems that are also shared with some counterparts. As an oil importer, like India or Thailand, it is vulnerable to rising energy prices. U.S. crude oil has surged 11.9% this year through Friday and hit its highest since 2014 earlier this summer. The falling value of domestic currencies magnifies that increase for emerging markets.

