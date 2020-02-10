Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

02/10/2020 | 11:03am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association
Released 16:00 10-Feb-2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

10-Feb-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: InvestmentCommunity FROM: Garanti BBVA/ Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

DATE: February 10, 2020

Our Bank has applied to CMB on 17.01.2020 regarding the extension of the validity period of the registered capital ceiling and accordingly the amendment of the Bank's articles of association. CMB has approved our Bank's application on 31.01.2020. The draft of the amendment of the articles of association, which has been revised and approved by CMB is attached herewith.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment

Document title: Amendment to the Articles of Association
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SEHTKARCIL
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 45836
EQS News ID: 972069

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 16:02:04 UTC
