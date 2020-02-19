Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

02/19/2020 | 12:35pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
Released 17:30 19-Feb-2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

19-Feb-2020 / 17:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: InvestmentCommunity FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 19,2020

The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 122 days with one month coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 0,9279 .

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

DeptSecurities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

20.04.2020

Maturity (Day)

122

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN42010

Starting Date of Sale

19.12.2019

Ending Date of Sale

19.12.2019

Maturity Starting Date

20.12.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

750.000.000

Coupon Number

4

Redemption Date

20.04.2020

Payment Date

20.04.2020

Was The Payment Made? No

No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

1

20.01.2020

17.01.2020

20.01.2020

0,9688

7,265,999.97

Yes

2

20.02.2020

19.02.2020

20.02.2020

0,9279

3

20.03.2020

19.03.2020

20.03.2020

4

20.04.2020

17.04.2020

20.04.2020

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

20.04.2020

17.04.2020

20.04.2020

750.000.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 47783
EQS News ID: 979285

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:34:03 UTC
