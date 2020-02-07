Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01715 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01715 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
Released 09:10 07-Feb-2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01715 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

07-Feb-2020 / 09:10 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: InvestmentCommunity FROM: Garanti BBVA/ Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01715 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: February 6, 2020

The 66-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on December 2, 2019 with bookbuildingon November 29, 2019 with TR0GRAN01715 ISIN code and TRY 110,687,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 06.02.2020.

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Structured Note

Maturity Date

06.02.2020

Maturity (Day)

66

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN01715

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

110,687,000

Currency Unit

TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
Sequence No.: 45337
EQS News ID: 970481

End of Announcement EQS News Service



London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01715 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:07 UTC
