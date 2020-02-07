Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01756 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note



07-Feb-2020 / 09:10 GMT/BST

TO:

I

nvestment

C

ommunity

FROM

: G

aranti

BBVA

/ Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01756 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: February 6, 2020

The 62-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on December 6, 2019 with bookbuildingon December 5, 2019 with TR0GRAN01756 ISIN code and TRY 112,863,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 06.02.2020.

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Structured Note Maturity Date 06.02.2020 Maturity (Day) 62 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01756 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 112,863,000 Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

