Turlock Irrigation District (TID) Selects the PCI Enterprise Cloud Platform for its Transition to the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM)

Turlock Irrigation District (TID) has selected Power Costs Inc. (PCI) to deploy multiple enterprise cloud solutions as part of its roadmap to join the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) operated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). TID will begin WEIM operations in 2021.

PCI’s Western EIM platform is a complete solution that provides benefits to EIM Entities, Transmission Service Providers, Entity Scheduling Coordinators (EESCs), and Participating Resource Scheduling Coordinators (PRSCs). The PCI implementation will generate significant value for TID by optimizing essential workflows and increasing operational efficiency in several ways, including:

More automated and accurate Bid Management

Timelier CAISO communication

Enhanced management of critical requirements for balancing the PRSC and EESC, as well as more seamless communication between them to facilitate efficient operations and prevent market penalties.

TID selected PCI after an extensive evaluation that encompassed hands-on demonstrations across multiple functionalities as, well as an in-depth technology review.

“We selected PCI in a competitive bidding process and based our decision on many factors including their outstanding reputation and unique capabilities, along with their extensive knowledge and deep experience in the Western EIM,” said Dan Severson, TID Assistant General Manager of Power Supply.

PCI Vice President Jason Hebert noted, “PCI is excited to add TID to its growing list of Western EIM clients. This is an excellent partnership for both organizations, and we look forward to working with TID’s staff. PCI has already begun the implementation and is expected to complete the project in late-2020.”

About Turlock Irrigation District (TID)

Turlock Irrigation District (TID) is a community owned, not-for-profit irrigation water and electric utility since 1887. Since its formation as the first irrigation district in California, it’s driving mission has been to supply reliable, competitively priced irrigation water and electric service in an environmentally responsible manner, while also providing a high level of customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://www.tid.org.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of generation supply management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in the North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.

