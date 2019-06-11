Turn-Key Health : Bolsters AI, Machine Learning and Mobile Engagement, Welcomes Clinician, Academician and Thought Leader Stanford Professor C. Jason Wang, MD, PhD, to Advisory Board

Turn-Key
Health (TKH), an Enclara Healthcare company, serving health plans,
provider organizations and their members who experience a serious or
advanced illness, marks the accelerated onboarding of payer clients with
the expansion of its advisory board to include Dr. C. Jason Wang, M.D.,
Ph.D., associate professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, director of the
Center for Policy, Outcomes, and Prevention, and co-chair of mobile
health and other new technologies at Stanford’s Center for Population
Health Sciences. Wang enhances the evolving operational excellence of
TKH to provide community-based palliative care (CBPC) for seriously ill
members, bringing specialized guidance gathered through his work in
quality improvement and quality assessment, research in assessing and
improving the value of healthcare, and pioneering the use of mobile
technology and predictive algorithms to facilitate patient engagement
and adherence to recommended care.
Greer Myers, president, Turn-Key, says, “We are singularly focused on
patient and caregiver outcomes. In order to improve, we must enhance our
prediction using AI and machine learning, as well as technologies that
optimize our engagement with patients and caregivers. Wang’s background
and passion for improving quality certainly fulfills this unique need,
and we are honored to have a man of his stature and prominence as an
advisor. His commitment to achieving quality healthcare is evident, and
we place great value on his technical direction for further refining our
approach to CBPC.”
Prior to coming to Stanford in 2011, Wang was a faculty member at Boston
University Schools of Medicine and Public Health. His other professional
experiences include working as a management consultant with McKinsey and
Company and serving as the project manager for Taiwan's National Health
Insurance Reform Task-force. He has been the principal investigator on a
number of quality improvement and quality assessment projects funded by
the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Institutes of Health
(USA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the RK
Mellon Foundation, and the Andrew T. Huang Medical Education Promotion
Fund (Taiwan).
Accepting the appointment, Wang says, “It is an honor to work with such
an inventive organization that shares my commitment to healthcare
quality improvement. I look forward to interacting with colleagues and
helping Turn-Key meet the expectations of payers seeking a thoughtful,
cost-effective palliative care solution.”
Among his many awards and accomplishments, Wang was selected as the
student speaker for the Harvard Medical School Commencement in 1996. He
was a recipient of the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, and
was named a “Viewpoints” regular contributor for the Journal of the
American Medical Association (JAMA). He also served as an external
reviewer for the 2011 IOM Report “Child and Adolescent Health and Health
Care Quality: Measuring What Matters” and as a reviewer for AHRQ study
sections.
He has written two bestselling Chinese books published in Taiwan and
co-authored an English book “Analysis of Healthcare Interventions that
Change Patient Trajectories.” His essay, "Time is Ripe for Increased
U.S.-China Cooperation in Health," was selected as the first-place
American essay in the 2003 A. Doak Barnett Memorial Essay Contest
sponsored by the National Committee on United States-China Relations.
He earned his Bachelor of Science from MIT, Doctor of Medicine from
Harvard, and doctoral degree in Policy Analysis from RAND.
About Turn-Key Health
Turn-Key
Health, an Enclara Healthcare
company, serves health plans, provider organizations and their
members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness. Its
Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM™) model introduces a new, innovative
option to improve care quality, address costs and reduce burdens
associated with life-limiting illnesses. Visit www.turn-keyhealth.com.
