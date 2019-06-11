Turn-Key Health : Bolsters AI, Machine Learning and Mobile Engagement, Welcomes Clinician, Academician and Thought Leader Stanford Professor C. Jason Wang, MD, PhD, to Advisory Board

Turn-Key Health (TKH), an Enclara Healthcare company, serving health plans, provider organizations and their members who experience a serious or advanced illness, marks the accelerated onboarding of payer clients with the expansion of its advisory board to include Dr. C. Jason Wang, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, director of the Center for Policy, Outcomes, and Prevention, and co-chair of mobile health and other new technologies at Stanford’s Center for Population Health Sciences. Wang enhances the evolving operational excellence of TKH to provide community-based palliative care (CBPC) for seriously ill members, bringing specialized guidance gathered through his work in quality improvement and quality assessment, research in assessing and improving the value of healthcare, and pioneering the use of mobile technology and predictive algorithms to facilitate patient engagement and adherence to recommended care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005838/en/

Jason Wang, MD, PhD, Advisory Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Greer Myers, president, Turn-Key, says, “We are singularly focused on patient and caregiver outcomes. In order to improve, we must enhance our prediction using AI and machine learning, as well as technologies that optimize our engagement with patients and caregivers. Wang’s background and passion for improving quality certainly fulfills this unique need, and we are honored to have a man of his stature and prominence as an advisor. His commitment to achieving quality healthcare is evident, and we place great value on his technical direction for further refining our approach to CBPC.”

Prior to coming to Stanford in 2011, Wang was a faculty member at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health. His other professional experiences include working as a management consultant with McKinsey and Company and serving as the project manager for Taiwan's National Health Insurance Reform Task-force. He has been the principal investigator on a number of quality improvement and quality assessment projects funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Institutes of Health (USA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the RK Mellon Foundation, and the Andrew T. Huang Medical Education Promotion Fund (Taiwan).

Accepting the appointment, Wang says, “It is an honor to work with such an inventive organization that shares my commitment to healthcare quality improvement. I look forward to interacting with colleagues and helping Turn-Key meet the expectations of payers seeking a thoughtful, cost-effective palliative care solution.”

Among his many awards and accomplishments, Wang was selected as the student speaker for the Harvard Medical School Commencement in 1996. He was a recipient of the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, and was named a “Viewpoints” regular contributor for the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). He also served as an external reviewer for the 2011 IOM Report “Child and Adolescent Health and Health Care Quality: Measuring What Matters” and as a reviewer for AHRQ study sections.

He has written two bestselling Chinese books published in Taiwan and co-authored an English book “Analysis of Healthcare Interventions that Change Patient Trajectories.” His essay, "Time is Ripe for Increased U.S.-China Cooperation in Health," was selected as the first-place American essay in the 2003 A. Doak Barnett Memorial Essay Contest sponsored by the National Committee on United States-China Relations.

He earned his Bachelor of Science from MIT, Doctor of Medicine from Harvard, and doctoral degree in Policy Analysis from RAND.

About Turn-Key Health

Turn-Key Health, an Enclara Healthcare company, serves health plans, provider organizations and their members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness. Its Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM™) model introduces a new, innovative option to improve care quality, address costs and reduce burdens associated with life-limiting illnesses. Visit www.turn-keyhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005838/en/