 Turnaround Management Association Announces Winners of the 2019 TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards

06/26/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the leading nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals, is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards. TMA will honor these 12 teams at the TMA Annual Conference September 25-27 in Cleveland, OH.

"This year's award winners have made a significant economic impact on the global economy by helping struggling businesses preserve their value and save jobs," said TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq. “We are especially proud of the work that these TMA members have done to bring distressed organizations back to strong economic health and are happy to promote their efforts through our annual awards.”

Thirteen members of our volunteer awards committee, representing a cross section of TMA professionals, selected this year’s winners using a rigorous peer-review process. These dedicated professionals worked for months to assure that the turnarounds and transactions nominated for these awards were properly vetted in a highly competitive field of excellent submissions. TMA thanks all of those who submitted nominations and served on the awards committee.

TMA received more than 100 turnaround and transaction nominations involving the many legal, banking, accounting, and other professionals who collaborate to successfully complete these deals. The TMA Turnaround and Transaction Awards are among the most prestigious and important recognition in the industry. Congratulations to the following award winners listed by category.

International Company Turnaround of the Year – Seadrill, Limited
Anup Sathy, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Ross Kwasteniet, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
David Hilty, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.
Jeffery Stegenga, Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC
Scott Greissman, White & Case LLP
Richard Stables, Lazard Freres & Co.
Ira Dizengoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Mark Morris, Seadrill Limited
Ian Johnson, Slaughter and May
Philip Snell, Slaughter and May
Magnus Tønseth, Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS

International Company Transaction of the Year – Agrokor d.d.
Alastair Beveridge, AlixPartners LLP
Gijs de Reuver, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.
Dr. Leo Plank, Kirkland & Ellis International
Wolfram Prusko, Kirkland & Ellis International
James Roome, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Tin Dolicki, Bogdanovic, Dolicki & Partneri
Andrew Shannahan, Knighthead Capital Management
Fabris Perusko, Agrokor d.d.

Mega Company Turnaround of the Year – Westinghouse Electric Company
Lisa Donahue, AlixPartners LLP
Gary Holtzer, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Tim Coleman, PJT Partners
Martin J. Bienenstock, Proskauer Rose LLP
Eric Siegert, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.
Mark Roberts, Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC
Andrew Yearley, Lazard
Van Durrer II, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Mega Company Transaction of the Year – Essar Steel Algoma Inc.
Ashley Taylor, Stikeman Elliott LLP
Lee Nicholson, Stikeman Elliott LLP
Brian Denega, Ernst & Young
Cliff Prophet, Gowling WLG LLP
Derrick Tay, Gowling WLG LLP
Robert Chadwick, Gowling WLG LLP
John Strek, FTI Consulting Inc.
Bo Yi, Evercore Inc.
Stephen Antonelli, Rothschild & Co.
Marc Wasserman, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Andrea Lockhart, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Ray Schrock, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Daniel Aronson, Evercore Inc.
Robert Del Genio, FTI Consulting Inc.
Kelly DiBlasi, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Joe Latham, Goodmans LLP

Large Company Turnaround of the Year – Danaos Corp.
Jay Goffman, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
George Panagakis, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Evangelos Chatzis, Danaos Corp.
Matthew Whiting, Evercore Group LLC
James Falconer, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Mark Whatley, Evercore Group LLC
Carl Tullson, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Mark Friedman, Evercore Group LLC

Mid-Size Company Turnaround of the Year – Acadiana Management Group (AMG)
John Baumgartner, Stout Risius Ross
Bradley Drell, Gold Weems
Michael Krakovsky, Stout Risius Ross
Rudy Cerone, McGlinchey Stafford
Tristan Manthey, Heller Draper
Clifford Zucker, FTI Consulting Inc.
Steven Fleming, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Timothy Lupinacci, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC

Mid-Size Company Transaction of the Year – Gibson Brands, Inc.
Brian J. Fox, Alvarez & Marsal
Michael Leto, Alvarez & Marsal
Greg Fox, Goodwin Procter LLP
Michael Goldstein, Goodwin Procter LLP
Jeffrey Finger, Jefferies LLC
Paul Shin, Jefferies LLC
Brian S. Hermann, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Robert Britton, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Jamie Baird, PJT Partners
Andrew Troop, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Jeffrey Cohen, Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Samuel E. Star, FTI Consulting Inc.
Andrew Dietderich, Sullivan & Cromwell
Richard Kebrdle, White & Case LLP

Small Company Turnaround of the Year – Union Metal Industries Corporation
Thomas Bernabei, Mayor of Canton, OH
Fonda Williams, Deputy Mayor of Canton, OH
Larry Small, Union Metal Industries Corporation
Jeff Sands, Dorset Partners LLC
Walter Good, JobsOhio – Team NEO
Ray Hexamer, Stark County Economic Development Board
Kirk Schuring, State of Ohio Senate
Leonard Levie, American Industrial Acquisition Corporation

Small Company Transaction of the Year – Arcadia Services
Matthew Kazin, Huron Consulting Group
Laura Marcero, Huron Consulting Group
Frank Simon, Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors
John Polderman, Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors
Brian Jones, Addus HomeCare
David Cox, Bass Berry & Sims PLC
Jamie Lisac, Huron Transaction Advisory
Cathy Sparling, Arcadia Services

Non-Profit Turnaround of the Year – Life's Work of Western PA
Michael Von Lehman, Schneider Downs Meridian
William Frederick, Schneider Downs Meridian
Timothy Palmer, Buchanan, Ingersoll
William Stayduhar, Life’s Work of Western PA
Brian Dobis, S&T Bank
Kevin Conrad, S&T Bank
Timothy Parks, Life’s Work of Western PA

Non-Profit Transaction of the Year – Wonderwork, Inc.
Darren Azman, McDermott Will & Emery LLP
Burton Weston, Garfunkel Wild
Stephen Gray, Gray & Company
Albert Togut, Togut Segal & Segal
Chris Creger, CohnReznick LLP
Benjamin Mintz, Arnold & Porter
Claude Montgomery, Dentons
Kevin Maclay, Caplin & Drysdale

Pro Bono Transaction of the Year – West Suburban Senior Services
Suzanne Koenig, SAK Management Services LLC
Eric Anderson, Staub Anderson LLC
Barbara Yong, Golan Christie Taglia LLP
James Keane, Harney Partners
Elliot Hershik, Supporting Strategies
Laurie Kokenes, West Suburban Senior Services
David Gore, West Suburban Senior Services

About TMA
The Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring and renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has almost 9,000 members in 52 chapters worldwide, including 32 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary. Visit turnaround.org for more information and to join.


