 Turnaround Management Association Announces Winners of the 2019 TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the leading nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals, is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards. TMA will honor these 12 teams at the TMA Annual Conference September 25-27 in Cleveland, OH.

"This year's award winners have made a significant economic impact on the global economy by helping struggling businesses preserve their value and save jobs," said TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq. “We are especially proud of the work that these TMA members have done to bring distressed organizations back to strong economic health and are happy to promote their efforts through our annual awards.”

Thirteen members of our volunteer awards committee, representing a cross section of TMA professionals, selected this year’s winners using a rigorous peer-review process. These dedicated professionals worked for months to assure that the turnarounds and transactions nominated for these awards were properly vetted in a highly competitive field of excellent submissions. TMA thanks all of those who submitted nominations and served on the awards committee.

TMA received more than 100 turnaround and transaction nominations involving the many legal, banking, accounting, and other professionals who collaborate to successfully complete these deals. The TMA Turnaround and Transaction Awards are among the most prestigious and important recognition in the industry. Congratulations to the following award winners listed by category.

International Company Turnaround of the Year – Seadrill, Limited

Anup Sathy, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Ross Kwasteniet, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

David Hilty, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.

Jeffery Stegenga, Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC

Scott Greissman, White & Case LLP

Richard Stables, Lazard Freres & Co.

Ira Dizengoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Mark Morris, Seadrill Limited

Ian Johnson, Slaughter and May

Philip Snell, Slaughter and May

Magnus Tønseth, Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS

International Company Transaction of the Year – Agrokor d.d.

Alastair Beveridge, AlixPartners LLP

Gijs de Reuver, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.

Dr. Leo Plank, Kirkland & Ellis International

Wolfram Prusko, Kirkland & Ellis International

James Roome, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Tin Dolicki, Bogdanovic, Dolicki & Partneri

Andrew Shannahan, Knighthead Capital Management

Fabris Perusko, Agrokor d.d.

Mega Company Turnaround of the Year – Westinghouse Electric Company

Lisa Donahue, AlixPartners LLP

Gary Holtzer, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Tim Coleman, PJT Partners

Martin J. Bienenstock, Proskauer Rose LLP

Eric Siegert, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc.

Mark Roberts, Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC

Andrew Yearley, Lazard

Van Durrer II, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Mega Company Transaction of the Year – Essar Steel Algoma Inc.

Ashley Taylor, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Lee Nicholson, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Brian Denega, Ernst & Young

Cliff Prophet, Gowling WLG LLP

Derrick Tay, Gowling WLG LLP

Robert Chadwick, Gowling WLG LLP

John Strek, FTI Consulting Inc.

Bo Yi, Evercore Inc.

Stephen Antonelli, Rothschild & Co.

Marc Wasserman, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Andrea Lockhart, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Ray Schrock, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Daniel Aronson, Evercore Inc.

Robert Del Genio, FTI Consulting Inc.

Kelly DiBlasi, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Joe Latham, Goodmans LLP

Large Company Turnaround of the Year – Danaos Corp.

Jay Goffman, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

George Panagakis, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Evangelos Chatzis, Danaos Corp.

Matthew Whiting, Evercore Group LLC

James Falconer, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Mark Whatley, Evercore Group LLC

Carl Tullson, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Mark Friedman, Evercore Group LLC

Mid-Size Company Turnaround of the Year – Acadiana Management Group (AMG)

John Baumgartner, Stout Risius Ross

Bradley Drell, Gold Weems

Michael Krakovsky, Stout Risius Ross

Rudy Cerone, McGlinchey Stafford

Tristan Manthey, Heller Draper

Clifford Zucker, FTI Consulting Inc.

Steven Fleming, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Timothy Lupinacci, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC

Mid-Size Company Transaction of the Year – Gibson Brands, Inc.

Brian J. Fox, Alvarez & Marsal

Michael Leto, Alvarez & Marsal

Greg Fox, Goodwin Procter LLP

Michael Goldstein, Goodwin Procter LLP

Jeffrey Finger, Jefferies LLC

Paul Shin, Jefferies LLC

Brian S. Hermann, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Robert Britton, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Jamie Baird, PJT Partners

Andrew Troop, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Jeffrey Cohen, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Samuel E. Star, FTI Consulting Inc.

Andrew Dietderich, Sullivan & Cromwell

Richard Kebrdle, White & Case LLP

Small Company Turnaround of the Year – Union Metal Industries Corporation

Thomas Bernabei, Mayor of Canton, OH

Fonda Williams, Deputy Mayor of Canton, OH

Larry Small, Union Metal Industries Corporation

Jeff Sands, Dorset Partners LLC

Walter Good, JobsOhio – Team NEO

Ray Hexamer, Stark County Economic Development Board

Kirk Schuring, State of Ohio Senate

Leonard Levie, American Industrial Acquisition Corporation

Small Company Transaction of the Year – Arcadia Services

Matthew Kazin, Huron Consulting Group

Laura Marcero, Huron Consulting Group

Frank Simon, Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors

John Polderman, Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors

Brian Jones, Addus HomeCare

David Cox, Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Jamie Lisac, Huron Transaction Advisory

Cathy Sparling, Arcadia Services

Non-Profit Turnaround of the Year – Life's Work of Western PA

Michael Von Lehman, Schneider Downs Meridian

William Frederick, Schneider Downs Meridian

Timothy Palmer, Buchanan, Ingersoll

William Stayduhar, Life’s Work of Western PA

Brian Dobis, S&T Bank

Kevin Conrad, S&T Bank

Timothy Parks, Life’s Work of Western PA

Non-Profit Transaction of the Year – Wonderwork, Inc.

Darren Azman, McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Burton Weston, Garfunkel Wild

Stephen Gray, Gray & Company

Albert Togut, Togut Segal & Segal

Chris Creger, CohnReznick LLP

Benjamin Mintz, Arnold & Porter

Claude Montgomery, Dentons

Kevin Maclay, Caplin & Drysdale

Pro Bono Transaction of the Year – West Suburban Senior Services

Suzanne Koenig, SAK Management Services LLC

Eric Anderson, Staub Anderson LLC

Barbara Yong, Golan Christie Taglia LLP

James Keane, Harney Partners

Elliot Hershik, Supporting Strategies

Laurie Kokenes, West Suburban Senior Services

David Gore, West Suburban Senior Services

About TMA

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring and renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has almost 9,000 members in 52 chapters worldwide, including 32 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary. Visit turnaround.org for more information and to join.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005687/en/