Turner Classic Movies Brings Back the TCM Classic Cruise in 2020

Voyage Begins Oct. 4 Aboard the Disney Fantasy

Pre-sale Registration Begins Today

Back by popular demand, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will once again sail the high seas in 2020. After selling out the 2019 cruise in record time, and due to its immense popularity with fans, the TCM Classic Cruise is coming back bigger and better in 2020. Fans can join TCM aboard the magnificent Disney Fantasy on a six-night cruise from October 4-10 as they sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz will again serve as host for the voyage and travelers will be treated to a wide variety of TCM-themed events and activities, including appearances by legendary classic film stars, screenings of great movies, unique presentations with film experts, in-depth interviews, Q&A sessions, trivia games and more.

“The TCM Classic Cruise has proven to be one of our most beloved fan experiences, and due to unprecedented consumer demand, I’m proud we’ll be offering fans this engaging and immersive film event once again in 2020,” said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships. “Joining forces again with Disney on an even larger ship allows more fans to come aboard for six entertaining nights at sea with TCM.”

Pre-sale registration for the cruise begins today at tcmcruise.com.

About Turner Classic Movies

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 25th year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM produces a wide range of media about classic film, including books and DVDs, and hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

About Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line ships are modern classics that celebrate the legendary ocean liners of the past while combining innovative technology with magical Disney touches to create extraordinary guest experiences. The moment guests are welcomed aboard, they begin a journey complete with legendary Disney service and attention to detail, incomparable entertainment, and unforgettable dining. In short, it is an unparalleled vacation for every member of the family. Disney Cruise Line has received more than 250 distinguished awards from the travel industry since first setting sail in 1998.

