Turner Classic Movies Returns to Hollywood for the 11th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 16 – 19

Festival Theme “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film” Will Take Movie Lovers on an Enchanted Journey of Storytelling

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) today announced that the TCM Classic Film Festival will return for its 11th consecutive year and is set to take place Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Hollywood, CA. Thousands of movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood Boulevard for movies set within the theme “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film.” Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

“Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film” will take fans on a journey to enchanted worlds of fantasy and stories beyond belief. From myths and magical creatures to ghostly encounters and travels through time, they will escape with fellow movie lovers to places that will ignite their imagination.

Passes for the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will go on sale in November 2019. For more information, please visit http://filmfestival.tcm.com.





About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 25th year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM develops a wide range of books about classic film, offers classic movie merchandise online in the TCM Shop, curates quarterly wine shipments with the TCM Wine Club, and hosts a wealth of material at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app.





Connect with TCM

Website: www.tcm.com

Pressroom: pressroom.turner.com/tcm

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tcmtv

Twitter: twitter.com/tcm | twitter.com/tcmpr

TCM Store: shop.tcm.com

Watch TCM app available for iOS and Android Platforms.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005734/en/