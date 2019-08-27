Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turner Classic Movies Returns to Hollywood for the 11th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 16 – 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Festival Theme “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film” Will Take Movie Lovers on an Enchanted Journey of Storytelling

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) today announced that the TCM Classic Film Festival will return for its 11th consecutive year and is set to take place Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Hollywood, CA. Thousands of movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood Boulevard for movies set within the theme “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film.” Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

“Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film” will take fans on a journey to enchanted worlds of fantasy and stories beyond belief. From myths and magical creatures to ghostly encounters and travels through time, they will escape with fellow movie lovers to places that will ignite their imagination.

Passes for the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival will go on sale in November 2019. For more information, please visit http://filmfestival.tcm.com.


About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 25th year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM develops a wide range of books about classic film, offers classic movie merchandise online in the TCM Shop, curates quarterly wine shipments with the TCM Wine Club, and hosts a wealth of material at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app.


Connect with TCM

Website: www.tcm.com
Pressroom: pressroom.turner.com/tcm
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tcmtv
Twitter: twitter.com/tcm | twitter.com/tcmpr
TCM Store: shop.tcm.com
Watch TCM app available for iOS and Android Platforms.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pEx-Google engineer charged with taking stolen self-driving secrets to Uber
RE
03:51pU.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion
RE
03:51pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets
DJ
03:49pGLOBAL FIBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:48pOil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown
RE
03:48pKMT-Hansa Secures "Special Economic Zoning License" and Enters into Letter of Intent with QXCENTURY Ventures Ltd. and HDD Investment Holdings Corp.
AQ
03:47pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of HF Foods Group Inc.- HFFG
GL
03:46pCOMERICA BANK : 's Texas Index Ticks Up
PR
03:45pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors of Important September 9th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - INS
GL
03:44pSoybeans Give Up Ground as Trade Picture Stays Muddled
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group