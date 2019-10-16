Turning Point : Appoints Industry Veteran Nicole Hubach as Vice President Pharmaceutical Relations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point, an innovative specialty pharmacy network comprised of top performing specialty pharmacies, is pleased to announce Nicole Hubach, RPh, has joined the organization as the Vice President of Pharmaceutical Relations. In this role, Ms. Hubach will be responsible for leading all pharmaceutical industry efforts on behalf of Turning Point.

"Nicole brings diverse Industry experience and leadership in the areas of creating patient centric commercialization programs on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmaceutical contracting, managing HUB model businesses, and creating alternative specialty product distribution models. Her skill set and expertise will help build upon Turning Point's unique position in creating value while collaborating with manufacturers, data partners, and other industry partners invested in specialty pharmaceutical patient care," said Erik Halstrom, Managing Director, Turning Point.

Prior to joining Turning Point, Ms. Hubach served as the Associate Vice President, Industry Relations, at Diplomat where she led business development efforts in cultivating partnerships and crafting health care solutions within the pharmaceutical industry.

"It is my great privilege to join Turning Point at such a critical juncture," said Hubach. "I am honored to work with the investor organizations in addition to working closely under the leadership of the industry-leading Board of Directors. My primary objective is to ensure company growth through development of innovative strategies designed to ensure that Turning Point and all member pharmacies are positioned for success within the specialty pharmaceutical landscape in the areas of product access, contracting, and data opportunities — providing our manufacturer partners with keen insights into their brands."

About Turning Point

Turning Point is an innovative specialty pharmacy network comprised of top performing, carefully vetted specialty pharmacies. Turning Point works with leading drug manufacturers, payers, and other key specialty pharmacy stakeholders to promote access to today's most powerful therapies while providing high-touch service and support to patients. Turning Point continues to innovate on behalf of its member pharmacies and has created an innovative prime vendor purchasing model specific to the needs of specialty pharmacies. Turning Point leverages its member pharmacy data assets, in partnership with a technology company, to help bring clarity to the challenges of managing specialty channel data. Turning Point remains committed to forging partnership opportunities that provide value to our business partners and member pharmacies.

Turning Point member pharmacies include: Amber Pharmacy / Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Long's Pharmacy Solutions, Maxor Pharmacies, Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy, Meijer Specialty Pharmacy, and ReCept Pharmacy.

