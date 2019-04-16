Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:TPTX), a clinical-stage
precision oncology company designing and developing novel drugs to
address treatment resistance, today announced the pricing of its initial
public offering of 9,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to
the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Turning Point
Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts
and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $166.5 million.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on
April 17, 2019 under the symbol "TPTX". The offering is expected to
close on April 22, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing
conditions. In addition, Turning Point Therapeutics has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500
shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less
underwriting discounts and commissions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also serving as a
joint book-running manager. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be
obtained from:
-
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or via
email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
-
SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street,
37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext.
6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com;
or
-
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department,
375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, or by telephone at
1-800-326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on
April 16, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell
or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of,
these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology
company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs
designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The
company’s lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase
inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and
advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib has shown antitumor activity and
durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated
patients, and is planned to enter a registrational Phase 2 study in the
second half of 2019. Turning Point’s kinase inhibitors are designed to
bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing
therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an
ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other
kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark
a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment.
