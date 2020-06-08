Turning the Tassels on the Pandemic: Agora Cyber Charter School Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

Agora Cyber Charter School (ACCS), an online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last 15 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 9 at 4:00 pm.

ACCS is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ACCS will graduate 677 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ACCS their entire high school career. Nearly $355,000 worth of college scholarships have been awarded.

Collectively, the school reports having students that have been accepted to colleges and universities across Pennsylvania and beyond, including Pennsylvania State University, Scranton University, Albright College, University of Oklahoma, Southern New Hampshire University, and all branches of The United States Military.

“I could not be prouder of our graduating seniors and what the future holds for them,” says Dr. Michael Conti, CEO, ACCS. “They came to our school because of Agora’s unique virtual model and many under difficult circumstances, and yet found their way to success. We celebrate our 2020 graduates and wish them all the best as they step into their future.”

Raja Krisha Krishnaswamy is the Valedictorian and plans to attend Pittsburgh University in the fall. Erica Martinez is the Salutatorian and is attending Drexel University.

In addition, The Karol Canfield Award recipient is Joseph Downey who will attend Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory of Music. The Agoratorian Scholarship was awarded to Krish Patel who will attend Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg campus. And Amela Seniuk received the Shining Star Award and will attend Luzerne County Community College.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ACCS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Agora Cyber Charter School 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm

WHERE: https://agora.org/graduation/

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Ilene King at iking@agora.org

About Agora Cyber Charter School

Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is an online public school for Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Agora’s rigorous curriculum is taught by Pennsylvania certified teachers trained to provide virtual instruction in real time and are focused on providing all students the educational resources and skills needed to become successful lifelong learners. Once enrolled with Agora, each student receives a computer, printer and all resource materials needed to be successful in our online school. An extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities guarantees an enriching assortment of social opportunities providing the student with a well-rounded educational experience. Agora is a Pennsylvania public school of choice, as with all public schools there is no cost to the families, and like all public schools, tuition is paid by Pennsylvania taxpayers.

