Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turning the Tassels on the Pandemic: Agora Cyber Charter School Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Agora Cyber Charter School (ACCS), an online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last 15 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 9 at 4:00 pm.

ACCS is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ACCS will graduate 677 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ACCS their entire high school career. Nearly $355,000 worth of college scholarships have been awarded.

Collectively, the school reports having students that have been accepted to colleges and universities across Pennsylvania and beyond, including Pennsylvania State University, Scranton University, Albright College, University of Oklahoma, Southern New Hampshire University, and all branches of The United States Military.

“I could not be prouder of our graduating seniors and what the future holds for them,” says Dr. Michael Conti, CEO, ACCS. “They came to our school because of Agora’s unique virtual model and many under difficult circumstances, and yet found their way to success. We celebrate our 2020 graduates and wish them all the best as they step into their future.”

Raja Krisha Krishnaswamy is the Valedictorian and plans to attend Pittsburgh University in the fall. Erica Martinez is the Salutatorian and is attending Drexel University.

In addition, The Karol Canfield Award recipient is Joseph Downey who will attend Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory of Music. The Agoratorian Scholarship was awarded to Krish Patel who will attend Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg campus. And Amela Seniuk received the Shining Star Award and will attend Luzerne County Community College.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ACCS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Agora Cyber Charter School 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm
WHERE: https://agora.org/graduation/
CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Ilene King at iking@agora.org

About Agora Cyber Charter School

Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is an online public school for Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Agora’s rigorous curriculum is taught by Pennsylvania certified teachers trained to provide virtual instruction in real time and are focused on providing all students the educational resources and skills needed to become successful lifelong learners. Once enrolled with Agora, each student receives a computer, printer and all resource materials needed to be successful in our online school. An extensive variety of extracurricular online and in-person activities guarantees an enriching assortment of social opportunities providing the student with a well-rounded educational experience. Agora is a Pennsylvania public school of choice, as with all public schools there is no cost to the families, and like all public schools, tuition is paid by Pennsylvania taxpayers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aSarepta Therapeutics Announces Positive Expression and Functional Data From the SRP-9003 Gene Therapy Trial to Treat Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E
GL
08:56aZM FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Investors of Important June 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZM
GL
08:55aBP Plans to Cut Close to 10,000 Jobs
DJ
08:52aSUPERIOR PLUS : IIROC Trading Halt - SPB
AQ
08:52aPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08:52aLPL Financial and Private Advisor Group Welcome Broadway Graham Wealth Partners
GL
08:51aBRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51aNANOX : Signs Agreement With Promedica Bioelectronics for the Deployment of 500 Nanox :.ARC Units in Italy
BU
08:50aHURCO COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aIDEANOMICS : MEG Begins EV Taxi Deliveries in Guilin, Guanxi Province
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Gilead shares rise 5% on report of AstraZeneca's interest in megamerger
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group