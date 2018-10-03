Turnitin : Acquires Gradescope, Expands Grading and Assessment Solutions for Higher Education

Gradescope, now under the Turnitin umbrella, optimizes grading workflows
for STEM, economics, and business courses
College enrollment and degrees awarded in STEM subjects are on
the rise, and with more courses come more assignments that need to
be graded. Turnitin
has acquired Gradescope,
an assessment platform that reduces the time associated with grading in
college courses via an optimized online workflow and clever application
of artificial intelligence. Gradescope makes it easier for instructors
to quickly grade assignments and gain additional insights about student
learning in any area of study, including economics, business, and STEM
(science, technology, engineering, and math). Click
Originally developed by former Computer Science teaching assistants at
UC Berkeley, Gradescope has quickly been adopted at many top higher-ed
institutions, including half of all Ivy League schools, as well as at
over twenty-five leading R1 universities, including longtime partners
Purdue University and Carnegie Mellon University.
Turnitin, a leading provider of academic integrity and writing
solutions, invests in technologies to optimize grading and feedback
practices and supports authentic work across the curriculum. Under the
Turnitin umbrella, Gradescope’s tools combine this commitment to
authenticity with efficient, unbiased, and consistent evaluations for
any assignment type, including paper-based problem sets, computer code,
and engineering diagrams. With Gradescope, grading shifts from a
delayed, one-sided interaction to a process that promotes real-time,
relevant learning, and gives greater confidence in how to determine that
students are doing their own work.
“Turnitin has partnered with higher education institutions to optimize
grading and ensure originality for over 20 years,” said Turnitin CEO
Chris Caren. “Bringing Gradescope into the Turnitin family allows us to
realize our mission across more subjects, with more instructors and
students than ever before. Gradescope represents Turnitin’s first formal
foray into STEM education, an area of increasing importance, that must
also be held to high standards of academic integrity.”
“As a part of Turnitin, we’re excited to accelerate the development of
our product and save instructors even more time. We will continue to
invest in AI-assisted grading technologies so that students get their
work back more quickly and with more actionable feedback,” said
Gradescope CEO and co-founder Arjun Singh.
“When using Gradescope, instructors capture valuable data that used to
be thrown away,” Gradescope co-founder Sergey Karayev added. “This way,
instructors can understand the meaning behind every point for every
student and use this information to turn grading into learning.”
About Gradescope
Gradescope enables instructors to grade paper-based exams, online
homework, and programming projects on one platform, with help from
artificial intelligence. Gradescope is developing AI to provide learners
with instant, high-quality feedback on all types of assignments. Over 60
million answers have been graded at over 600 institutions to date.
Investors include: K9 Ventures, Freestyle Capital, Reach Capital,
Bloomberg Beta, GSV AcceleraTE, Ironfire Ventures, Entangled Ventures,
and The House Fund. Gradescope.com
About Turnitin
Turnitin is your partner in education with integrity. Turnitin’s
originality checking and authorship investigation services ensure
academic integrity, promote critical thinking, and help students improve
their authentic writing. Turnitin provides instructors with the tools to
prevent plagiarism, engage students in the writing process, and provide
personalized feedback. More than 30 million students at 15,000
institutions in 140 countries use Turnitin, and over one billion student
papers have been submitted since the company’s founding. Turnitin is
headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with international offices in
Newcastle, U.K., Utrecht, Netherlands, Melbourne, Australia, Seoul,
Korea and throughout Latin America. @Turnitin
