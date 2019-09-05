Log in
Turnkey Opportunity of Two Complete CNC Machining & Fabrication Facilities Including Real Estate Offered by The Branford Group & Hilco Industrial

09/05/2019 | 10:21am EDT

The Branford Group, in partnership with Hilco Industrial, have announced the turnkey offering of two CNC machining & fabrication operations in the Southeastern United States. These Alabama-based manufacturing facilities feature state of the art equipment including CNC machining, conventional machining and metal fabrication services.

Conveniently located approximately 40 miles apart, these two facilities each offer valuable manufacturing assets including a CNC gantry bridge mill, CNC turning centers, CNC horizontal & vertical machining centers, fabricating, welding, quality assurance and facility support equipment.

Real estate is also included with this turnkey opportunity. The two plants are divided into a CNC shop of 6,000 sq. ft., a conventional machine shop of 2,000 sq. ft., a metal fabrication shop of 20,000 sq. ft., a 2,400 sq. ft. facility dedicated to all stainless steel fabrication work, a 2,400 sq.-ft. coating/painting shop, 1,200 sq. ft. of office space, and an 800 sq. ft. chemical storage area.

According to James Gardner, Senior Vice President of The Branford Group, “The S&K turnkey offering is a fantastic opportunity for potential buyers to purchase two late model facilities that cover both CNC machining and fabrication equipment located in close proximity to each other. The S&K offering is priced to sell and would be an excellent opportunity for a company looking to expand their size and reach.”

Interested parties can contact James Gardner at jgardner@thebranfordgroup.com or +1 203.258.1102 to schedule an inspection or make a turnkey offer. Further details are available at https://www.thebranfordgroup.com/DNN3/Auction/SKMF0919.aspx

The Branford Group (www.thebranfordgroup.com) is a global industrial auction and valuation business with proficiency across a wide array of industries. For more than 20 years, their team of professionals has aligned surplus industrial machinery, equipment, Turnkey manufacturing facilities, real estate, intellectual property, and inventories with qualified buyers. The Branford Group ensures that buyers and

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions, and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.


© Business Wire 2019
