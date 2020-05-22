Turnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX FOR MOTOR TRADE: 1st quarter 2020, annual decrease 6.0%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Indices for Motor Trade with base year 2015=100.0 of the 1st quarter 2020, the evolution of which according to provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

The Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 (wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019, decreased by 6.0%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 4thquarter 2019, decreased by 16.2% (Table 1).

The Turnover Index for Sale of Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019, decreased by 8.1%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 16.3% (Table 1).

The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 13.0% (Table 2).

The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 4thquarter 2019, decreased by 15.3% (Table 2).

Graph 1. Evolution of Turnover Indices for Motor Trade in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2

(2015=100.0)

180 170 160 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Quarters