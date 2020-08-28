Turnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 28 August 2020
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX FOR MOTOR TRADE: 2nd quarter 2020, annual decrease 35.0%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Indices for Motor Trade with base year 2015=100.0 of the 2nd quarter 2020, the evolution of which according to provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:
-
The Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 (wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2019, decreased by 35.0%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 1stquarter 2020, decreased by 14.1% (Table 1).
-
The Turnover Index for Sale of Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2019, decreased by 40.4%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2020, decreased by 18.9% (Table 1).
-
The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2020, decreased by 29.0% (Table 2).
-
The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for sale of Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1stquarter 2020, decreased by 33.7% (Table 2).
Graph 1. Evolution of Turnover Indices for Motor Trade in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2
(2015=100.0)
Graph 2. Seasonally and non seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2
(2015=100.0)
Graph 3. Seasonally and non seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in group 451 of NACE Rev.2 (2015=100.0)
It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.
2
Table 1: Evolution of Turnover Indices for Motor Trade (in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2)
(Data adjusted for working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Division 45 (1)
|
Group 451 (2)
|
|
|
|
Year / Quarter
|
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
|
Annual
|
Quarterly
|
|
Indices
|
Rates of
|
Rates of
|
Indices
|
Rates of
|
Rates of
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
2015:
|
Q1
|
93.7
|
16.9
|
-6.1
|
94.3
|
17.7
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
113.9
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
117.1
|
|
9.9
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
83.5
|
-7.0
|
-26.7
|
80.2
|
-9.6
|
|
-31.5
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
9.1
|
|
30.3
|
|
108.4
|
|
8.4
|
|
35.2
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
100.0
|
7.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
2016:
|
Q1
|
91.8
|
-2.0
|
-15.6
|
89.3
|
-5.3
|
|
-17.6
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
131.5
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
139.8
|
|
|
56.5
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
99.0
|
18.6
|
-24.7
|
93.9
|
17.1
|
|
-32.8
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106.4
|
|
-2.2
|
|
7.5
|
|
106.3
|
|
-2.0
|
|
13.1
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
107.2
|
7.2
|
|
|
107.3
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
Q1
|
106.8
|
16.3
|
0.4
|
109.3
|
22.5
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
123.8
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
127.6
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
|
|
-8.7
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
105.2
|
6.2
|
-15.0
|
103.9
|
10.6
|
|
-18.6
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
119.9
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
123.4
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
113.9
|
6.3
|
|
|
116.1
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
Q1
|
121.4
|
13.6
|
1.2
|
130.5
|
19.4
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
136.9
|
|
10.6
|
|
12.8
|
|
146.3
|
|
14.6
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
120.9
|
14.9
|
-11.7
|
123.0
|
18.4
|
|
-15.9
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
125.7
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
130.5
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
126.2
|
10.8
|
|
|
132.6
|
14.2
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
Q1
|
123.1
|
1.4
|
-2.1
|
132.3
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
152.6
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
165.2
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
133.7
|
10.6
|
-12.4
|
139.3
|
13.3
|
|
-15.7
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
138.0
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
145.3
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
11.3
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
136.8
|
8.4
|
|
|
145.5
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
*Q1
|
|
115.5
|
-6.2
|
-16.3
|
|
121.4
|
-8.2
|
|
-16.4
|
|
|
**Q2
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
-14.1
|
|
98.4
|
|
|
|
-18.9
|
|
|
|
|
-35.0
|
|
|
|
-40.4
|
|
-
Revised data
-
Provisional data
-
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
-
Sale of motor vehicles
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
3
Table 2: Evolution of seasonally adjusted Turnover Indices for Motor Trade
(in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2)
Base year 2015=100.0
|
Division 45 (1)
|
Group 451 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year / Quarter
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Indices
|
Rates of
|
Indices
|
Rates of
|
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
2015:
|
Q1
|
100.0
|
1.9
|
98.6
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
102.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
100.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
91.7
|
|
-10.1
|
|
97.7
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
109.3
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
108.3
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016:
|
|
Q1
|
94.6
|
|
-13.4
|
|
88.9
|
-17.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
114.5
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
115.4
|
|
29.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
109.6
|
|
-4.2
|
|
112.0
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
108.7
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
|
106.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
|
Q1
|
110.0
|
|
1.2
|
|
110.7
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
111.0
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
111.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
114.6
|
|
3.2
|
|
118.1
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
120.6
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
125.1
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
114.1
|
|
|
|
116.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
|
Q1
|
124.5
|
|
3.2
|
|
130.8
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
123.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
130.1
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
128.3
|
|
3.6
|
|
135.0
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
127.8
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
134.5
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
126.1
|
|
|
|
132.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
|
Q1
|
132.7
|
|
3.9
|
|
140.8
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
137.3
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
146.0
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
136.0
|
|
-1.0
|
|
144.7
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
136.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
144.3
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
135.5
|
|
|
|
143.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
|
Q1
|
129.1
|
|
-5.1
|
|
135.5
|
-6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
91.7
|
|
-29.0
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
-33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
-
Sale of motor vehicles
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
4
