News : Companies
Turnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 2nd Quarter 2020

08/28/2020 | 05:13am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 28 August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX FOR MOTOR TRADE: 2nd quarter 2020, annual decrease 35.0%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Indices for Motor Trade with base year 2015=100.0 of the 2nd quarter 2020, the evolution of which according to provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

  • The Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 (wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2019, decreased by 35.0%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 1stquarter 2020, decreased by 14.1% (Table 1).
  • The Turnover Index for Sale of Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2019, decreased by 40.4%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2020, decreased by 18.9% (Table 1).
  • The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2 of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2020, decreased by 29.0% (Table 2).
  • The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for sale of Motor Vehicles (group 451 of NACE Rev. 2) of the 2nd quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1stquarter 2020, decreased by 33.7% (Table 2).

Graph 1. Evolution of Turnover Indices for Motor Trade in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2

(2015=100.0)

180

170

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Quarters

division 45

group 451

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: +30 213 135 2048

Fax: +30 213 135 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graph 2. Seasonally and non seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in division 45 of NACE Rev. 2

(2015=100.0)

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Seasonally and non seasonally adjusted Turnover Index for Motor Trade in group 451 of NACE Rev.2 (2015=100.0)

180

170

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Quarters

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.

2

Table 1: Evolution of Turnover Indices for Motor Trade (in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2)

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Division 45 (1)

Group 451 (2)

Year / Quarter

Annual

Quarterly

Annual

Quarterly

Indices

Rates of

Rates of

Indices

Rates of

Rates of

Change

Change

Change

Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2015:

Q1

93.7

16.9

-6.1

94.3

17.7

-5.7

Q2

113.9

21.5

117.1

9.9

24.2

12.3

Q3

83.5

-7.0

-26.7

80.2

-9.6

-31.5

Q4

108.9

9.1

30.3

108.4

8.4

35.2

Annual Average

100.0

7.8

100.0

6.6

2016:

Q1

91.8

-2.0

-15.6

89.3

-5.3

-17.6

Q2

131.5

43.2

139.8

56.5

15.4

19.3

Q3

99.0

18.6

-24.7

93.9

17.1

-32.8

Q4

106.4

-2.2

7.5

106.3

-2.0

13.1

Annual Average

107.2

7.2

107.3

7.3

2017:

Q1

106.8

16.3

0.4

109.3

22.5

2.9

Q2

123.8

15.9

127.6

16.7

-5.9

-8.7

Q3

105.2

6.2

-15.0

103.9

10.6

-18.6

Q4

119.9

14.0

123.4

18.8

12.7

16.1

Annual Average

113.9

6.3

116.1

8.2

2018:

Q1

121.4

13.6

1.2

130.5

19.4

5.8

Q2

136.9

10.6

12.8

146.3

14.6

12.1

Q3

120.9

14.9

-11.7

123.0

18.4

-15.9

Q4

125.7

4.0

130.5

6.1

4.8

5.8

Annual Average

126.2

10.8

132.6

14.2

2019:

Q1

123.1

1.4

-2.1

132.3

1.4

1.4

Q2

152.6

24.0

165.2

24.9

11.5

12.9

Q3

133.7

10.6

-12.4

139.3

13.3

-15.7

Q4

138.0

3.2

145.3

4.3

9.8

11.3

Annual Average

136.8

8.4

145.5

9.7

2020:

*Q1

115.5

-6.2

-16.3

121.4

-8.2

-16.4

**Q2

99.2

-14.1

98.4

-18.9

-35.0

-40.4

  • Revised data
  • Provisional data
  1. Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Sale of motor vehicles

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 2: Evolution of seasonally adjusted Turnover Indices for Motor Trade

(in division 45 and group 451 of NACE Rev. 2)

Base year 2015=100.0

Division 45 (1)

Group 451 (2)

Year / Quarter

Quarterly

Quarterly

Indices

Rates of

Indices

Rates of

Change

Change

(%)

(%)

2015:

Q1

100.0

1.9

98.6

0.9

Q2

102.0

2.1

100.2

1.6

Q3

91.7

-10.1

97.7

-2.4

Q4

109.3

19.1

108.3

10.8

Annual Average

100.7

101.2

2016:

Q1

94.6

-13.4

88.9

-17.9

Q2

114.5

21.1

115.4

29.8

Q3

109.6

-4.2

112.0

-2.9

Q4

108.7

-0.9

108.9

-2.8

Annual average

106.8

106.3

2017:

Q1

110.0

1.2

110.7

1.6

Q2

111.0

1.0

111.9

1.1

Q3

114.6

3.2

118.1

5.6

Q4

120.6

5.2

125.1

5.9

Annual average

114.1

116.4

2018:

Q1

124.5

3.2

130.8

4.6

Q2

123.9

-0.4

130.1

-0.5

Q3

128.3

3.6

135.0

3.8

Q4

127.8

-0.4

134.5

-0.4

Annual average

126.1

132.6

2019:

Q1

132.7

3.9

140.8

4.7

Q2

137.3

3.5

146.0

3.7

Q3

136.0

-1.0

144.7

-0.9

Q4

136.0

0.0

144.3

-0.3

Annual average

135.5

143.9

2020:

Q1

129.1

-5.1

135.5

-6.1

Q2

91.7

-29.0

89.8

-33.7

  1. Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
  2. Sale of motor vehicles

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:12:07 UTC
