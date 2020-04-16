Log in
Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), February 2020

04/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 16 April 2020

TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: February 2020, y-o-y decrease of 2.4%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in February 2020 recorded a decrease of 2.4% compared with the corresponding index of February 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2019 increased by 9.8% compared with the corresponding index in February 2018 (Table 1).

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with January 2020, recorded an increase of 4.2% (Table 6).

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2019 to February 2020 decreased by 0.5%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019 increased by 9.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2017 to February 2018 (Table 13).

Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover

Index in Industry (%)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Monthly rate of change

Annual rate of change

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020

I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/February 2019

The 2.4% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2019, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 2.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 10.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.2% (Table 2).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 4.4% (Table 3).

Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover

Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Overall Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Domestic Market

Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market

II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019

The 1.2% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in February 2020, compared with February 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):

  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 12.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.2%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: textiles, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products.

2

III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019

The 4.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in February 2020, compared with February

2019, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 5.0%. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 26.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 7.9% (Table 5).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 2.5% (Table 4).

Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic

Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%)

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Non-Domestic Market

Eurozone Countries

Non-Eurozone Countries

IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/ January 2020

The 4.2% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 51.8%.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 3.8%.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market increased by 0.05% (Table 7).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market increased by 12.1% (Table 8).

3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

103.86

106.47

96.97

-2.4

9.8

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

105.21

95.26

94.74

10.4

0.5

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of

21.19

16.08

41.19

54.74

-61.0

-24.7

crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining

support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

17.56

255.49

175.92

137.70

45.2

27.8

08

Other mining and quarrying products

61.25

92.95

90.83

96.27

2.3

-5.7

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

103.85

106.62

97.00

-2.6

9.9

10

Food

23.39

104.10

98.59

91.91

5.6

7.3

11

Beverages

3.57

84.05

78.85

74.17

6.6

6.3

12

Tobacco products

1.19

135.88

127.22

64.22

6.8

98.1

13

Textiles

1.28

88.29

93.62

98.85

-5.7

-5.3

14

Wearing apparel

1.80

81.18

90.16

80.82

-10.0

11.6

15

Leather and related products

0.34

92.91

101.41

106.10

-8.4

-4.4

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.72

99.85

90.98

88.90

9.7

2.3

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

2.44

111.51

107.85

104.67

3.4

3.0

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

1.17

92.70

92.78

87.89

-0.1

5.6

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

28.73

92.72

115.69

106.51

-19.9

8.6

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.43

117.64

106.27

101.33

10.7

4.9

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.67

147.83

122.44

97.54

20.7

25.5

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.47

105.92

98.13

94.14

7.9

4.2

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

100.21

98.44

87.83

1.8

12.1

24

Basic metals

7.19

129.18

132.44

121.77

-2.5

8.8

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

4.51

92.29

86.72

78.91

6.4

9.9

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.78

167.19

138.02

88.17

21.1

56.5

27

Electrical equipment

2.65

124.52

139.04

101.50

-10.4

37.0

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.56

106.02

94.18

89.55

12.6

5.2

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.23

117.75

73.82

68.09

59.5

8.4

30

Other transport equipment

0.52

44.69

34.45

41.69

29.7

-17.4

31

Furniture

0.97

102.16

86.61

90.37

18.0

-4.2

32

Other manufacturing

0.66

93.90

89.50

85.16

4.9

5.1

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

1.42

95.85

80.60

73.15

18.9

10.2

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

28.57

92.16

115.03

106.04

-19.9

8.5

2

Intermediate goods

28.29

113.46

111.85

101.35

1.4

10.4

3

Capital goods

7.00

100.21

87.02

76.08

15.2

14.4

4

Consumer Durables

1.86

91.84

86.05

87.41

6.7

-1.6

5

Consumer Non-Durables

34.28

107.10

99.97

90.58

7.1

10.4

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

4

Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

98.16

99.39

92.02

-1.2

8.0

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

60.77

69.35

73.92

-12.4

-6.2

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude

31.66

19.00

48.70

64.66

-61.0

-24.7

petroleum and natural gas - Mining support

service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

12.83

81.77

73.00

70.15

12.0

4.1

08

Other mining and quarrying products

55.50

79.75

80.28

80.08

-0.7

0.2

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

98.59

99.74

92.23

-1.2

8.1

10

Food

28.50

100.45

95.77

88.80

4.9

7.8

11

Beverages

4.86

83.08

76.43

73.10

8.7

4.6

12

Tobacco products

0.51

148.80

138.82

91.67

7.2

51.4

13

Textiles

1.11

70.77

80.41

93.97

-12.0

-14.4

14

Wearing apparel

1.77

72.74

85.40

77.49

-14.8

10.2

15

Leather and related products

0.41

74.28

88.58

91.11

-16.1

-2.8

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.96

95.66

85.86

82.21

11.4

4.4

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

3.12

109.52

105.21

100.65

4.1

4.5

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

1.63

79.25

87.06

86.51

-9.0

0.6

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

24.90

84.19

106.79

100.82

-21.2

5.9

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.90

116.22

105.39

101.26

10.3

4.1

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.85

129.51

111.78

99.10

15.9

12.8

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.31

97.97

92.25

88.16

6.2

4.6

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

105.51

99.61

86.06

5.9

15.7

24

Basic metals

3.49

142.95

150.08

119.87

-4.8

25.2

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

4.25

101.83

95.35

86.24

6.8

10.6

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.40

104.28

90.29

94.80

15.5

-4.8

27

Electrical equipment

2.24

136.06

123.25

88.58

10.4

39.1

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.46

104.75

85.87

81.87

22.0

4.9

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.27

122.88

66.95

60.71

83.6

10.3

30

Other transport equipment

0.58

25.01

23.26

26.62

7.5

-12.6

31

Furniture

1.35

94.63

80.45

86.04

17.6

-6.5

32

Other manufacturing

0.88

88.82

83.64

82.14

6.2

1.8

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

1.92

99.51

77.95

77.98

27.7

0.0

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

24.89

83.56

106.05

100.34

-21.2

5.7

2

Intermediate goods

25.73

110.25

105.49

93.04

4.5

13.4

3

Capital goods

7.19

98.96

84.79

78.92

16.7

7.4

4

Consumer Durables

2.31

85.54

81.72

84.55

4.7

-3.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

39.88

100.06

94.96

88.97

5.4

6.7

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

5

Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

115.10

120.40

106.72

-4.4

12.8

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

163.19

129.07

121.91

26.4

5.9

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude

7.53

0.00

0.00

0.30

-

-100.0

petroleum and natural gas - Mining support

service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

23.74

378.07

248.55

185.36

52.1

34.1

08

Other mining and quarrying products

68.74

106.86

101.94

113.32

4.8

-10.0

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

114.26

120.25

106.45

-5.0

13.0

10

Food

13.27

119.62

110.59

105.18

8.2

5.1

11

Beverages

1.01

93.32

101.91

84.40

-8.4

20.8

12

Tobacco products

2.53

130.68

122.54

53.16

6.6

130.5

13

Textiles

1.61

112.34

111.74

105.54

0.5

5.9

14

Wearing apparel

1.86

97.09

99.14

87.10

-2.1

13.8

15

Leather and related products

0.19

173.01

156.57

170.55

10.5

-8.2

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.24

133.12

131.57

141.99

1.2

-7.3

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

1.11

122.57

122.58

127.09

0.0

-3.5

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

0.26

260.15

163.90

105.03

58.7

56.1

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

36.32

104.31

127.79

114.25

-18.4

11.8

20

Chemicals and chemical products

3.50

121.55

108.70

101.54

11.8

7.1

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.30

190.14

147.07

93.94

29.3

56.6

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.79

119.69

108.33

104.51

10.5

3.7

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

89.70

96.11

91.32

-6.7

5.2

24

Basic metals

14.54

122.62

124.06

122.67

-1.2

1.1

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

5.03

76.30

72.26

66.62

5.6

8.5

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

1.52

199.93

162.86

84.72

22.8

92.2

27

Electrical equipment

3.44

109.62

159.43

118.20

-31.2

34.9

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.76

108.11

107.84

102.18

0.3

5.5

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.14

97.76

100.58

96.84

-2.8

3.9

30

Other transport equipment

0.40

100.75

66.31

84.63

51.9

-21.6

31

Furniture

0.21

198.05

165.00

145.52

20.0

13.4

32

Other manufacturing

0.22

133.29

134.89

108.57

-1.2

24.2

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

0.43

63.68

103.87

30.74

-38.7

237.9

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

35.82

103.93

127.32

113.84

-18.4

11.8

2

Intermediate goods

33.33

118.34

121.51

113.99

-2.6

6.6

3

Capital goods

6.62

102.90

91.80

70.02

12.1

31.1

4

Consumer Durables

0.98

121.20

106.19

100.73

14.1

5.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

23.25

130.90

116.89

96.05

12.0

21.7

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

6

Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

120.17

117.27

108.98

2.5

7.6

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

170.17

163.61

114.11

4.0

43.4

C

MANUFACTURING

119.17

116.35

108.87

2.4

6.9

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

78.47

60.83

86.25

29.0

-29.5

2

Intermediate goods

131.28

140.84

127.01

-6.8

10.9

3

Capital goods

104.67

132.37

99.28

-20.9

33.3

4

Consumer Durables

199.84

157.46

151.81

26.9

3.7

5

Consumer Non-Durables

136.06

126.08

104.10

7.9

21.1

* Provisional data

Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

112.41

122.06

105.52

-7.9

15.7

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

158.62

106.40

127.03

49.1

-16.2

C

MANUFACTURING

111.66

122.31

105.17

-8.7

16.3

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

111.27

146.48

121.78

-24.0

20.3

2

Intermediate goods

109.89

108.90

105.49

0.9

3.2

3

Capital goods

102.30

78.05

60.10

31.1

29.9

4

Consumer Durables

66.89

70.79

65.45

-5.5

8.2

5

Consumer Non-Durables

125.88

107.95

88.22

16.6

22.4

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

7

Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

January

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

103.86

99.65

4.2

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

105.21

69.32

51.8

C

MANUFACTURING

103.85

100.06

3.8

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

92.16

104.19

-11.5

2

Intermediate goods

113.46

100.79

12.6

3

Capital goods

100.21

79.76

25.6

4

Consumer Durables

91.84

80.47

14.1

5

Consumer Non-Durables

107.10

100.02

7.1

Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

January

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

98.16

98.11

0.05

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

60.77

58.95

3.1

C

MANUFACTURING

98.59

98.56

0.03

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

83.56

110.94

-24.7

2

Intermediate goods

110.25

98.06

12.4

3

Capital goods

98.96

76.91

28.7

4

Consumer Durables

85.54

75.50

13.3

5

Consumer Non-Durables

100.06

95.27

5.0

Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

January

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

115.10

102.67

12.1

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

163.19

82.86

96.9

C

MANUFACTURING

114.26

103.02

10.9

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

103.93

94.96

9.4

2

Intermediate goods

118.34

104.95

12.8

3

Capital goods

102.90

85.87

19.8

4

Consumer Durables

121.20

103.59

17.0

5

Consumer Non-Durables

130.90

116.04

12.8

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

8

Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

January

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

120.17

115.69

3.9

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

170.17

62.52

172.2

C

MANUFACTURING

119.17

116.75

2.1

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

78.47

87.28

-10.1

2

Intermediate goods

131.28

129.12

1.7

3

Capital goods

104.67

106.32

-1.5

4

Consumer Durables

199.84

193.03

3.5

5

Consumer Non-Durables

136.06

118.81

14.5

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

February

January

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

112.41

95.75

17.4

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

158.62

96.22

64.8

C

MANUFACTURING

111.66

95.75

16.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

111.27

97.17

14.5

2

Intermediate goods

109.89

89.19

23.2

3

Capital goods

102.30

78.94

29.6

4

Consumer Durables

66.89

41.82

59.9

5

Consumer Non-Durables

125.88

113.35

11.1

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

9

Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Year and month

Overall Index

Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Industry

(Total Market)

in Domestic Market

in Non-Domestic Market

Annual rate

Annual rate

Annual rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2019*:

2

106.47

9.8

99.39

8.0

120.40

12.8

3

112.31

-5.7

106.42

-7.7

123.91

-2.0

4

124.46

14.6

116.85

17.2

139.44

10.6

5

125.40

0.4

119.60

2.2

136.84

-2.7

6

115.15

-7.6

111.42

-9.1

122.49

-4.9

7

132.60

4.6

131.81

6.1

134.14

1.9

8

102.70

-8.2

106.25

-4.1

95.69

-16.1

9

115.51

-0.5

110.48

-1.8

125.41

1.9

10

113.98

-7.2

111.51

-1.5

118.84

-16.1

11

106.33

-8.0

104.86

-2.1

109.24

-17.4

12

123.02

11.3

119.08

10.0

130.79

13.7

2020*:

1

99.65

5.8

98.11

6.2

102.67

5.0

2

103.86

-2.4

98.16

-1.2

115.10

-4.4

*Provisional data

Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Year and month

Overall Index

Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Industry

(Non-Domestic Market)

in Eurozone Countries

in Non-Eurozone Countries

Annual rate

Annual rate

Annual rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2019*:

2

120.40

12.8

117.27

7.6

122.06

15.7

3

123.91

-2.0

128.33

-0.9

121.56

-2.6

4

139.44

10.6

151.15

11.7

133.22

9.9

5

136.84

-2.7

150.23

26.8

129.73

-14.8

6

122.49

-4.9

137.25

8.2

114.65

-11.7

7

134.14

1.9

128.80

-0.9

136.99

3.4

8

95.69

-16.1

92.26

-4.2

97.52

-21.0

9

125.41

1.9

121.18

4.6

127.66

0.6

10

118.84

-16.1

114.83

-12.9

120.97

-17.6

11

109.24

-17.4

130.08

-5.6

98.16

-24.1

12

130.79

13.7

123.96

5.0

134.42

18.5

2020*:

1

102.67

5.0

115.69

-2.6

95.75

10.6

2

115.10

-4.4

120.17

2.5

112.41

-7.9

*Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

10

Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Average Indices of 12-month periods

Rate of change

Rate of change

Code

D i v i s i o n

Mar. 2019-

Mar. 2018-

Mar. 2017-

(%)

(%)

2020/2019

2019/2018

Feb. 2020*

Feb. 2019*

Feb. 2018

OVERALL INDEX

114.58

115.13

105.62

-0.5

9.0

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

108.76

108.85

102.24

-0.1

6.5

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum

81.10

99.92

74.29

-18.8

34.5

and natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

166.73

143.09

121.54

16.5

17.7

08

Other mining and quarrying products

101.70

102.12

106.38

-0.4

-4.0

C

MANUFACTURING

114.66

115.22

105.67

-0.5

9.0

10

Food

105.42

101.91

100.77

3.4

1.1

11

Beverages

118.43

115.47

110.29

2.6

4.7

12

Tobacco products

128.91

119.91

103.51

7.5

15.8

13

Textiles

108.14

106.39

106.69

1.6

-0.3

14

Wearing apparel

94.00

97.92

98.09

-4.0

-0.2

15

Leather and related products

89.15

89.81

98.93

-0.7

-9.2

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

107.27

104.32

102.90

2.8

1.4

17

Paper and paper products

115.13

113.23

107.86

1.7

5.0

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

96.68

96.88

95.80

-0.2

1.1

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

118.93

129.38

108.59

-8.1

19.1

20

Chemicals and chemical products

118.79

112.22

105.76

5.9

6.1

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical

144.23

121.80

104.21

18.4

16.9

preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

107.71

103.56

101.79

4.0

1.7

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

112.66

107.88

108.21

4.4

-0.3

24

Basic metals

125.28

138.07

123.96

-9.3

11.4

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and

104.53

101.10

96.37

3.4

4.9

equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

165.56

133.19

107.54

24.3

23.9

27

Electrical equipment

127.66

118.80

109.95

7.5

8.0

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

110.71

106.57

102.71

3.9

3.8

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

113.94

92.14

89.89

23.7

2.5

30

Other transport equipment

62.10

67.24

69.35

-7.7

-3.0

31

Furniture

117.21

114.33

107.74

2.5

6.1

32

Other manufacturing

106.83

99.99

100.89

6.8

-0.9

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

99.06

92.29

88.22

7.3

4.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

118.75

129.18

108.29

-8.1

19.3

2

Intermediate goods

115.38

115.62

109.45

-0.2

5.6

3

Capital goods

108.64

100.47

93.42

8.1

7.5

4

Consumer Durables

108.97

105.66

105.00

3.1

0.6

5

Consumer Non-Durables

111.96

106.53

102.76

5.1

3.7

*Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

11

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly

evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index

was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled

from 2000 onwards.

Purpose of the index

The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value.

Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and

corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the

characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic

and non-domestic turnover.

Legal Framework

The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation

of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation

(EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No

1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European

Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No

451/2008 of the Council.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework

of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this

regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classifications

At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.

2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the

allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was

used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole Country.

Coverage of economic

The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and

activities

C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification.

Computation of the Index

The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four-

digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting

coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as

well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs).

Publication of data

The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first

reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.

References

More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and

for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT)

(http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-).

12

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:10:10 UTC
