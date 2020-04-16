Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), February 2020 0 04/16/2020 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY PRESS RELEASE Piraeus, 16 April 2020 TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: February 2020, y-o-y decrease of 2.4% The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows: The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in February 2020 recorded a decrease of 2.4% compared with the corresponding index of February 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2019 increased by 9.8% compared with the corresponding index in February 2018 (Table 1). The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with January 2020, recorded an increase of 4.2% (Table 6). The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2019 to February 2020 decreased by 0.5%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019 increased by 9.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2017 to February 2018 (Table 13). Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry (%) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 2018 2019 2020 Monthly rate of change Annual rate of change Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr 1 Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020 I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/February 2019 The 2.4% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2019, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1): The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 2.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment.

sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment. The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 10.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets: The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.2% (Table 2).

The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 4.4% (Table 3). Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 2018 2019 2020 Overall Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Domestic Market Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019 The 1.2% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in February 2020, compared with February 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 12.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.

sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities. The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.2%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: textiles, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products. 2 III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019 The 4.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in February 2020, compared with February 2019, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3): The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 5.0%. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.

sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, repair and installation of machinery and equipment. The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 26.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries: The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 7.9% (Table 5).

non-Eurozone countries decreased by 7.9% (Table 5). The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 2.5% (Table 4). Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%) 40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 2018 2019 2020 Non-Domestic Market Eurozone Countries Non-Eurozone Countries IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/ January 2020 The 4.2% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 51.8%.

The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 3.8%. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market: The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market increased by 0.05% (Table 7).

The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market increased by 12.1% (Table 8). 3 Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 103.86 106.47 96.97 -2.4 9.8 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 105.21 95.26 94.74 10.4 0.5 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of 21.19 16.08 41.19 54.74 -61.0 -24.7 crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 17.56 255.49 175.92 137.70 45.2 27.8 08 Other mining and quarrying products 61.25 92.95 90.83 96.27 2.3 -5.7 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 103.85 106.62 97.00 -2.6 9.9 10 Food 23.39 104.10 98.59 91.91 5.6 7.3 11 Beverages 3.57 84.05 78.85 74.17 6.6 6.3 12 Tobacco products 1.19 135.88 127.22 64.22 6.8 98.1 13 Textiles 1.28 88.29 93.62 98.85 -5.7 -5.3 14 Wearing apparel 1.80 81.18 90.16 80.82 -10.0 11.6 15 Leather and related products 0.34 92.91 101.41 106.10 -8.4 -4.4 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.72 99.85 90.98 88.90 9.7 2.3 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 2.44 111.51 107.85 104.67 3.4 3.0 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 1.17 92.70 92.78 87.89 -0.1 5.6 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 28.73 92.72 115.69 106.51 -19.9 8.6 20 Chemicals and chemical products 4.43 117.64 106.27 101.33 10.7 4.9 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.67 147.83 122.44 97.54 20.7 25.5 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.47 105.92 98.13 94.14 7.9 4.2 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 100.21 98.44 87.83 1.8 12.1 24 Basic metals 7.19 129.18 132.44 121.77 -2.5 8.8 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 4.51 92.29 86.72 78.91 6.4 9.9 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 0.78 167.19 138.02 88.17 21.1 56.5 27 Electrical equipment 2.65 124.52 139.04 101.50 -10.4 37.0 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.56 106.02 94.18 89.55 12.6 5.2 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.23 117.75 73.82 68.09 59.5 8.4 30 Other transport equipment 0.52 44.69 34.45 41.69 29.7 -17.4 31 Furniture 0.97 102.16 86.61 90.37 18.0 -4.2 32 Other manufacturing 0.66 93.90 89.50 85.16 4.9 5.1 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 1.42 95.85 80.60 73.15 18.9 10.2 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 28.57 92.16 115.03 106.04 -19.9 8.5 2 Intermediate goods 28.29 113.46 111.85 101.35 1.4 10.4 3 Capital goods 7.00 100.21 87.02 76.08 15.2 14.4 4 Consumer Durables 1.86 91.84 86.05 87.41 6.7 -1.6 5 Consumer Non-Durables 34.28 107.10 99.97 90.58 7.1 10.4 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 4 Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 98.16 99.39 92.02 -1.2 8.0 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 60.77 69.35 73.92 -12.4 -6.2 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude 31.66 19.00 48.70 64.66 -61.0 -24.7 petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 12.83 81.77 73.00 70.15 12.0 4.1 08 Other mining and quarrying products 55.50 79.75 80.28 80.08 -0.7 0.2 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 98.59 99.74 92.23 -1.2 8.1 10 Food 28.50 100.45 95.77 88.80 4.9 7.8 11 Beverages 4.86 83.08 76.43 73.10 8.7 4.6 12 Tobacco products 0.51 148.80 138.82 91.67 7.2 51.4 13 Textiles 1.11 70.77 80.41 93.97 -12.0 -14.4 14 Wearing apparel 1.77 72.74 85.40 77.49 -14.8 10.2 15 Leather and related products 0.41 74.28 88.58 91.11 -16.1 -2.8 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.96 95.66 85.86 82.21 11.4 4.4 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 3.12 109.52 105.21 100.65 4.1 4.5 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 1.63 79.25 87.06 86.51 -9.0 0.6 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 24.90 84.19 106.79 100.82 -21.2 5.9 20 Chemicals and chemical products 4.90 116.22 105.39 101.26 10.3 4.1 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.85 129.51 111.78 99.10 15.9 12.8 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.31 97.97 92.25 88.16 6.2 4.6 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 105.51 99.61 86.06 5.9 15.7 24 Basic metals 3.49 142.95 150.08 119.87 -4.8 25.2 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 4.25 101.83 95.35 86.24 6.8 10.6 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 0.40 104.28 90.29 94.80 15.5 -4.8 27 Electrical equipment 2.24 136.06 123.25 88.58 10.4 39.1 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.46 104.75 85.87 81.87 22.0 4.9 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.27 122.88 66.95 60.71 83.6 10.3 30 Other transport equipment 0.58 25.01 23.26 26.62 7.5 -12.6 31 Furniture 1.35 94.63 80.45 86.04 17.6 -6.5 32 Other manufacturing 0.88 88.82 83.64 82.14 6.2 1.8 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 1.92 99.51 77.95 77.98 27.7 0.0 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 24.89 83.56 106.05 100.34 -21.2 5.7 2 Intermediate goods 25.73 110.25 105.49 93.04 4.5 13.4 3 Capital goods 7.19 98.96 84.79 78.92 16.7 7.4 4 Consumer Durables 2.31 85.54 81.72 84.55 4.7 -3.4 5 Consumer Non-Durables 39.88 100.06 94.96 88.97 5.4 6.7 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 5 Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 115.10 120.40 106.72 -4.4 12.8 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 163.19 129.07 121.91 26.4 5.9 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude 7.53 0.00 0.00 0.30 - -100.0 petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 23.74 378.07 248.55 185.36 52.1 34.1 08 Other mining and quarrying products 68.74 106.86 101.94 113.32 4.8 -10.0 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 114.26 120.25 106.45 -5.0 13.0 10 Food 13.27 119.62 110.59 105.18 8.2 5.1 11 Beverages 1.01 93.32 101.91 84.40 -8.4 20.8 12 Tobacco products 2.53 130.68 122.54 53.16 6.6 130.5 13 Textiles 1.61 112.34 111.74 105.54 0.5 5.9 14 Wearing apparel 1.86 97.09 99.14 87.10 -2.1 13.8 15 Leather and related products 0.19 173.01 156.57 170.55 10.5 -8.2 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.24 133.12 131.57 141.99 1.2 -7.3 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 1.11 122.57 122.58 127.09 0.0 -3.5 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 0.26 260.15 163.90 105.03 58.7 56.1 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 36.32 104.31 127.79 114.25 -18.4 11.8 20 Chemicals and chemical products 3.50 121.55 108.70 101.54 11.8 7.1 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.30 190.14 147.07 93.94 29.3 56.6 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.79 119.69 108.33 104.51 10.5 3.7 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 89.70 96.11 91.32 -6.7 5.2 24 Basic metals 14.54 122.62 124.06 122.67 -1.2 1.1 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 5.03 76.30 72.26 66.62 5.6 8.5 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 1.52 199.93 162.86 84.72 22.8 92.2 27 Electrical equipment 3.44 109.62 159.43 118.20 -31.2 34.9 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.76 108.11 107.84 102.18 0.3 5.5 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.14 97.76 100.58 96.84 -2.8 3.9 30 Other transport equipment 0.40 100.75 66.31 84.63 51.9 -21.6 31 Furniture 0.21 198.05 165.00 145.52 20.0 13.4 32 Other manufacturing 0.22 133.29 134.89 108.57 -1.2 24.2 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 0.43 63.68 103.87 30.74 -38.7 237.9 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 35.82 103.93 127.32 113.84 -18.4 11.8 2 Intermediate goods 33.33 118.34 121.51 113.99 -2.6 6.6 3 Capital goods 6.62 102.90 91.80 70.02 12.1 31.1 4 Consumer Durables 0.98 121.20 106.19 100.73 14.1 5.4 5 Consumer Non-Durables 23.25 130.90 116.89 96.05 12.0 21.7 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 6 Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 120.17 117.27 108.98 2.5 7.6 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 170.17 163.61 114.11 4.0 43.4 C MANUFACTURING 119.17 116.35 108.87 2.4 6.9 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 78.47 60.83 86.25 29.0 -29.5 2 Intermediate goods 131.28 140.84 127.01 -6.8 10.9 3 Capital goods 104.67 132.37 99.28 -20.9 33.3 4 Consumer Durables 199.84 157.46 151.81 26.9 3.7 5 Consumer Non-Durables 136.06 126.08 104.10 7.9 21.1 * Provisional data Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 112.41 122.06 105.52 -7.9 15.7 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 158.62 106.40 127.03 49.1 -16.2 C MANUFACTURING 111.66 122.31 105.17 -8.7 16.3 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 111.27 146.48 121.78 -24.0 20.3 2 Intermediate goods 109.89 108.90 105.49 0.9 3.2 3 Capital goods 102.30 78.05 60.10 31.1 29.9 4 Consumer Durables 66.89 70.79 65.45 -5.5 8.2 5 Consumer Non-Durables 125.88 107.95 88.22 16.6 22.4 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 7 Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February January Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 103.86 99.65 4.2 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 105.21 69.32 51.8 C MANUFACTURING 103.85 100.06 3.8 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 92.16 104.19 -11.5 2 Intermediate goods 113.46 100.79 12.6 3 Capital goods 100.21 79.76 25.6 4 Consumer Durables 91.84 80.47 14.1 5 Consumer Non-Durables 107.10 100.02 7.1 Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February January Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 98.16 98.11 0.05 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 60.77 58.95 3.1 C MANUFACTURING 98.59 98.56 0.03 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 83.56 110.94 -24.7 2 Intermediate goods 110.25 98.06 12.4 3 Capital goods 98.96 76.91 28.7 4 Consumer Durables 85.54 75.50 13.3 5 Consumer Non-Durables 100.06 95.27 5.0 Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February January Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 115.10 102.67 12.1 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 163.19 82.86 96.9 C MANUFACTURING 114.26 103.02 10.9 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 103.93 94.96 9.4 2 Intermediate goods 118.34 104.95 12.8 3 Capital goods 102.90 85.87 19.8 4 Consumer Durables 121.20 103.59 17.0 5 Consumer Non-Durables 130.90 116.04 12.8 * Provisional data ** Revised data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 8 Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February January Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 120.17 115.69 3.9 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 170.17 62.52 172.2 C MANUFACTURING 119.17 116.75 2.1 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 78.47 87.28 -10.1 2 Intermediate goods 131.28 129.12 1.7 3 Capital goods 104.67 106.32 -1.5 4 Consumer Durables 199.84 193.03 3.5 5 Consumer Non-Durables 136.06 118.81 14.5 * Provisional data ** Revised data Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings February January Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 112.41 95.75 17.4 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 158.62 96.22 64.8 C MANUFACTURING 111.66 95.75 16.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 111.27 97.17 14.5 2 Intermediate goods 109.89 89.19 23.2 3 Capital goods 102.30 78.94 29.6 4 Consumer Durables 66.89 41.82 59.9 5 Consumer Non-Durables 125.88 113.35 11.1 * Provisional data ** Revised data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 9 Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Year and month Overall Index Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Industry (Total Market) in Domestic Market in Non-Domestic Market Annual rate Annual rate Annual rate Index of change Index of change Index of change (%) (%) (%) 2019*: 2 106.47 9.8 99.39 8.0 120.40 12.8 3 112.31 -5.7 106.42 -7.7 123.91 -2.0 4 124.46 14.6 116.85 17.2 139.44 10.6 5 125.40 0.4 119.60 2.2 136.84 -2.7 6 115.15 -7.6 111.42 -9.1 122.49 -4.9 7 132.60 4.6 131.81 6.1 134.14 1.9 8 102.70 -8.2 106.25 -4.1 95.69 -16.1 9 115.51 -0.5 110.48 -1.8 125.41 1.9 10 113.98 -7.2 111.51 -1.5 118.84 -16.1 11 106.33 -8.0 104.86 -2.1 109.24 -17.4 12 123.02 11.3 119.08 10.0 130.79 13.7 2020*: 1 99.65 5.8 98.11 6.2 102.67 5.0 2 103.86 -2.4 98.16 -1.2 115.10 -4.4 *Provisional data Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Year and month Overall Index Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Industry (Non-Domestic Market) in Eurozone Countries in Non-Eurozone Countries Annual rate Annual rate Annual rate Index of change Index of change Index of change (%) (%) (%) 2019*: 2 120.40 12.8 117.27 7.6 122.06 15.7 3 123.91 -2.0 128.33 -0.9 121.56 -2.6 4 139.44 10.6 151.15 11.7 133.22 9.9 5 136.84 -2.7 150.23 26.8 129.73 -14.8 6 122.49 -4.9 137.25 8.2 114.65 -11.7 7 134.14 1.9 128.80 -0.9 136.99 3.4 8 95.69 -16.1 92.26 -4.2 97.52 -21.0 9 125.41 1.9 121.18 4.6 127.66 0.6 10 118.84 -16.1 114.83 -12.9 120.97 -17.6 11 109.24 -17.4 130.08 -5.6 98.16 -24.1 12 130.79 13.7 123.96 5.0 134.42 18.5 2020*: 1 102.67 5.0 115.69 -2.6 95.75 10.6 2 115.10 -4.4 120.17 2.5 112.41 -7.9 *Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 10 Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Average Indices of 12-month periods Rate of change Rate of change Code D i v i s i o n Mar. 2019- Mar. 2018- Mar. 2017- (%) (%) 2020/2019 2019/2018 Feb. 2020* Feb. 2019* Feb. 2018 OVERALL INDEX 114.58 115.13 105.62 -0.5 9.0 B MINING AND QUARRYING 108.76 108.85 102.24 -0.1 6.5 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum 81.10 99.92 74.29 -18.8 34.5 and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 166.73 143.09 121.54 16.5 17.7 08 Other mining and quarrying products 101.70 102.12 106.38 -0.4 -4.0 C MANUFACTURING 114.66 115.22 105.67 -0.5 9.0 10 Food 105.42 101.91 100.77 3.4 1.1 11 Beverages 118.43 115.47 110.29 2.6 4.7 12 Tobacco products 128.91 119.91 103.51 7.5 15.8 13 Textiles 108.14 106.39 106.69 1.6 -0.3 14 Wearing apparel 94.00 97.92 98.09 -4.0 -0.2 15 Leather and related products 89.15 89.81 98.93 -0.7 -9.2 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 107.27 104.32 102.90 2.8 1.4 17 Paper and paper products 115.13 113.23 107.86 1.7 5.0 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 96.68 96.88 95.80 -0.2 1.1 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 118.93 129.38 108.59 -8.1 19.1 20 Chemicals and chemical products 118.79 112.22 105.76 5.9 6.1 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical 144.23 121.80 104.21 18.4 16.9 preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 107.71 103.56 101.79 4.0 1.7 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 112.66 107.88 108.21 4.4 -0.3 24 Basic metals 125.28 138.07 123.96 -9.3 11.4 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and 104.53 101.10 96.37 3.4 4.9 equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 165.56 133.19 107.54 24.3 23.9 27 Electrical equipment 127.66 118.80 109.95 7.5 8.0 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 110.71 106.57 102.71 3.9 3.8 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 113.94 92.14 89.89 23.7 2.5 30 Other transport equipment 62.10 67.24 69.35 -7.7 -3.0 31 Furniture 117.21 114.33 107.74 2.5 6.1 32 Other manufacturing 106.83 99.99 100.89 6.8 -0.9 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 99.06 92.29 88.22 7.3 4.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 118.75 129.18 108.29 -8.1 19.3 2 Intermediate goods 115.38 115.62 109.45 -0.2 5.6 3 Capital goods 108.64 100.47 93.42 8.1 7.5 4 Consumer Durables 108.97 105.66 105.00 3.1 0.6 5 Consumer Non-Durables 111.96 106.53 102.76 5.1 3.7 *Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 11 METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Generally The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled from 2000 onwards. Purpose of the index The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value. Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic and non-domestic turnover. Legal Framework The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation (EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No 451/2008 of the Council. Reference period Month. Base year 2015=100.0. Revision The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5. Statistical classifications At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007. Geographical coverage The index covers the whole Country. Coverage of economic The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and activities C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification. Computation of the Index The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four- digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs). Publication of data The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards. References More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) (http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-). 12 Attachments Original document

