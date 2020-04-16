Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), February 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: February 2020, y-o-y decrease of 2.4%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in February 2020 recorded a decrease of 2.4% compared with the corresponding index of February 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2019 increased by 9.8% compared with the corresponding index in February 2018 (Table 1).
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with January 2020, recorded an increase of 4.2% (Table 6).
The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2019 to February 2020 decreased by 0.5%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from March 2018 to February 2019 increased by 9.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from March 2017 to February 2018 (Table 13).
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
|
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2506
|
|
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
|
|
1
Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020
I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/February 2019
The 2.4% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2019, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 2.6%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment.
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 10.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.2% (Table 2).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 4.4% (Table 3).
II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019
The 1.2% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in February 2020, compared with February 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 12.4%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.2%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: textiles, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products.
2
III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: February 2020/February 2019
The 4.4% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in February 2020, compared with February
2019, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 5.0%. The decrease was the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 26.4%. The increase was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: mining of metal ores.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 7.9% (Table 5).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 2.5% (Table 4).
IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: February 2020/ January 2020
The 4.2% increase of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index in January 2020, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying increased by 51.8%.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing increased by 3.8%.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market increased by 0.05% (Table 7).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market increased by 12.1% (Table 8).
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.86
|
|
|
|
106.47
|
|
|
96.97
|
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
105.21
|
|
|
|
95.26
|
|
|
94.74
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of
|
21.19
|
|
16.08
|
41.19
|
|
54.74
|
|
-61.0
|
-24.7
|
|
|
|
|
crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
17.56
|
|
255.49
|
175.92
|
|
137.70
|
|
45.2
|
27.8
|
|
08
|
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
61.25
|
|
92.95
|
90.83
|
|
96.27
|
|
2.3
|
-5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
103.85
|
|
|
|
106.62
|
|
|
97.00
|
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
10
|
|
Food
|
23.39
|
|
104.10
|
98.59
|
|
91.91
|
|
5.6
|
7.3
|
|
11
|
|
Beverages
|
3.57
|
|
84.05
|
78.85
|
|
74.17
|
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
|
12
|
|
Tobacco products
|
1.19
|
|
135.88
|
127.22
|
|
64.22
|
|
6.8
|
98.1
|
|
13
|
|
Textiles
|
1.28
|
|
88.29
|
93.62
|
|
98.85
|
|
-5.7
|
-5.3
|
|
14
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.80
|
|
81.18
|
90.16
|
|
80.82
|
|
-10.0
|
11.6
|
|
15
|
|
Leather and related products
|
0.34
|
|
92.91
|
101.41
|
|
106.10
|
|
-8.4
|
-4.4
|
|
16
|
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.72
|
|
99.85
|
90.98
|
|
88.90
|
|
9.7
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Paper and paper products
|
2.44
|
|
111.51
|
107.85
|
|
104.67
|
|
3.4
|
3.0
|
|
18
|
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
1.17
|
|
92.70
|
92.78
|
|
87.89
|
|
-0.1
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
28.73
|
|
92.72
|
115.69
|
|
106.51
|
|
-19.9
|
8.6
|
|
20
|
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.43
|
|
117.64
|
106.27
|
|
101.33
|
|
10.7
|
4.9
|
|
21
|
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.67
|
|
147.83
|
122.44
|
|
97.54
|
|
20.7
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.47
|
|
105.92
|
98.13
|
|
94.14
|
|
7.9
|
4.2
|
|
23
|
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
100.21
|
98.44
|
|
87.83
|
|
1.8
|
12.1
|
|
24
|
|
Basic metals
|
7.19
|
|
129.18
|
132.44
|
|
121.77
|
|
-2.5
|
8.8
|
|
25
|
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
4.51
|
|
92.29
|
86.72
|
|
78.91
|
|
6.4
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.78
|
|
167.19
|
138.02
|
|
88.17
|
|
21.1
|
56.5
|
|
27
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
2.65
|
|
124.52
|
139.04
|
|
101.50
|
|
-10.4
|
37.0
|
|
28
|
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.56
|
|
106.02
|
94.18
|
|
89.55
|
|
12.6
|
5.2
|
|
29
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.23
|
|
117.75
|
73.82
|
|
68.09
|
|
59.5
|
8.4
|
|
30
|
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.52
|
|
44.69
|
34.45
|
|
41.69
|
|
29.7
|
-17.4
|
|
31
|
|
Furniture
|
0.97
|
|
102.16
|
86.61
|
|
90.37
|
|
18.0
|
-4.2
|
|
32
|
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.66
|
|
93.90
|
89.50
|
|
85.16
|
|
4.9
|
5.1
|
|
33
|
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
1.42
|
|
95.85
|
80.60
|
|
73.15
|
|
18.9
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
28.57
|
|
92.16
|
115.03
|
|
106.04
|
|
-19.9
|
8.5
|
|
2
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
28.29
|
|
113.46
|
111.85
|
|
101.35
|
|
1.4
|
10.4
|
|
3
|
|
Capital goods
|
7.00
|
|
100.21
|
87.02
|
|
76.08
|
|
15.2
|
14.4
|
|
4
|
|
Consumer Durables
|
1.86
|
|
91.84
|
86.05
|
|
87.41
|
|
6.7
|
-1.6
|
|
5
|
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
34.28
|
|
107.10
|
99.97
|
|
90.58
|
|
7.1
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
4
Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.16
|
|
|
99.39
|
|
92.02
|
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
60.77
|
|
|
|
69.35
|
|
73.92
|
|
|
|
-12.4
|
|
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude
|
31.66
|
|
|
19.00
|
|
48.70
|
|
64.66
|
|
|
-61.0
|
-24.7
|
|
|
|
petroleum and natural gas - Mining support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
12.83
|
|
|
81.77
|
|
73.00
|
|
70.15
|
|
|
12.0
|
4.1
|
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
55.50
|
|
|
79.75
|
|
80.28
|
|
80.08
|
|
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
98.59
|
|
|
|
99.74
|
|
92.23
|
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
10
|
Food
|
28.50
|
|
|
100.45
|
|
95.77
|
|
88.80
|
|
|
4.9
|
7.8
|
|
11
|
Beverages
|
4.86
|
|
|
83.08
|
|
76.43
|
|
73.10
|
|
|
8.7
|
4.6
|
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
0.51
|
|
|
148.80
|
|
138.82
|
|
91.67
|
|
|
7.2
|
51.4
|
|
13
|
Textiles
|
1.11
|
|
|
70.77
|
|
80.41
|
|
93.97
|
|
|
-12.0
|
-14.4
|
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.77
|
|
|
72.74
|
|
85.40
|
|
77.49
|
|
|
-14.8
|
10.2
|
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
0.41
|
|
|
74.28
|
|
88.58
|
|
91.11
|
|
|
-16.1
|
-2.8
|
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.96
|
|
|
95.66
|
|
85.86
|
|
82.21
|
|
|
11.4
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
3.12
|
|
|
109.52
|
|
105.21
|
|
100.65
|
|
|
4.1
|
4.5
|
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
1.63
|
|
|
79.25
|
|
87.06
|
|
86.51
|
|
|
-9.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
24.90
|
|
|
84.19
|
|
106.79
|
|
100.82
|
|
|
-21.2
|
5.9
|
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.90
|
|
|
116.22
|
|
105.39
|
|
101.26
|
|
|
10.3
|
4.1
|
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.85
|
|
|
129.51
|
|
111.78
|
|
99.10
|
|
|
15.9
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.31
|
|
|
97.97
|
|
92.25
|
|
88.16
|
|
|
6.2
|
4.6
|
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
|
105.51
|
|
99.61
|
|
86.06
|
|
|
5.9
|
15.7
|
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
3.49
|
|
|
142.95
|
|
150.08
|
|
119.87
|
|
|
-4.8
|
25.2
|
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
4.25
|
|
|
101.83
|
|
95.35
|
|
86.24
|
|
|
6.8
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.40
|
|
|
104.28
|
|
90.29
|
|
94.80
|
|
|
15.5
|
-4.8
|
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
2.24
|
|
|
136.06
|
|
123.25
|
|
88.58
|
|
|
10.4
|
39.1
|
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.46
|
|
|
104.75
|
|
85.87
|
|
81.87
|
|
|
22.0
|
4.9
|
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.27
|
|
|
122.88
|
|
66.95
|
|
60.71
|
|
|
83.6
|
10.3
|
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.58
|
|
|
25.01
|
|
23.26
|
|
26.62
|
|
|
7.5
|
-12.6
|
|
31
|
Furniture
|
1.35
|
|
|
94.63
|
|
80.45
|
|
86.04
|
|
|
17.6
|
-6.5
|
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.88
|
|
|
88.82
|
|
83.64
|
|
82.14
|
|
|
6.2
|
1.8
|
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
1.92
|
|
|
99.51
|
|
77.95
|
|
77.98
|
|
|
27.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
24.89
|
|
|
83.56
|
|
106.05
|
|
100.34
|
|
|
-21.2
|
5.7
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
25.73
|
|
|
110.25
|
|
105.49
|
|
93.04
|
|
|
4.5
|
13.4
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
7.19
|
|
|
98.96
|
|
84.79
|
|
78.92
|
|
|
16.7
|
7.4
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
2.31
|
|
|
85.54
|
|
81.72
|
|
84.55
|
|
|
4.7
|
-3.4
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
39.88
|
|
|
100.06
|
|
94.96
|
|
88.97
|
|
|
5.4
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
5
Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115.10
|
|
|
|
120.40
|
|
106.72
|
|
|
|
-4.4
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
163.19
|
|
|
|
129.07
|
|
121.91
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude
|
7.53
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.30
|
|
-
|
-100.0
|
|
|
|
petroleum and natural gas - Mining support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
23.74
|
|
378.07
|
|
248.55
|
|
185.36
|
|
52.1
|
34.1
|
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
68.74
|
|
106.86
|
|
101.94
|
|
113.32
|
|
4.8
|
-10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
114.26
|
|
|
|
120.25
|
|
106.45
|
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
10
|
Food
|
13.27
|
|
119.62
|
|
110.59
|
|
105.18
|
|
8.2
|
5.1
|
|
11
|
Beverages
|
1.01
|
|
93.32
|
|
101.91
|
|
84.40
|
|
-8.4
|
20.8
|
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
2.53
|
|
130.68
|
|
122.54
|
|
53.16
|
|
6.6
|
130.5
|
|
13
|
Textiles
|
1.61
|
|
112.34
|
|
111.74
|
|
105.54
|
|
0.5
|
5.9
|
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.86
|
|
97.09
|
|
99.14
|
|
87.10
|
|
-2.1
|
13.8
|
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
0.19
|
|
173.01
|
|
156.57
|
|
170.55
|
|
10.5
|
-8.2
|
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.24
|
|
133.12
|
|
131.57
|
|
141.99
|
|
1.2
|
-7.3
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
1.11
|
|
122.57
|
|
122.58
|
|
127.09
|
|
0.0
|
-3.5
|
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
0.26
|
|
260.15
|
|
163.90
|
|
105.03
|
|
58.7
|
56.1
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
36.32
|
|
104.31
|
|
127.79
|
|
114.25
|
|
-18.4
|
11.8
|
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
3.50
|
|
121.55
|
|
108.70
|
|
101.54
|
|
11.8
|
7.1
|
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.30
|
|
190.14
|
|
147.07
|
|
93.94
|
|
29.3
|
56.6
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.79
|
|
119.69
|
|
108.33
|
|
104.51
|
|
10.5
|
3.7
|
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
89.70
|
|
96.11
|
|
91.32
|
|
-6.7
|
5.2
|
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
14.54
|
|
122.62
|
|
124.06
|
|
122.67
|
|
-1.2
|
1.1
|
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
5.03
|
|
76.30
|
|
72.26
|
|
66.62
|
|
5.6
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
1.52
|
|
199.93
|
|
162.86
|
|
84.72
|
|
22.8
|
92.2
|
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
3.44
|
|
109.62
|
|
159.43
|
|
118.20
|
|
-31.2
|
34.9
|
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.76
|
|
108.11
|
|
107.84
|
|
102.18
|
|
0.3
|
5.5
|
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.14
|
|
97.76
|
|
100.58
|
|
96.84
|
|
-2.8
|
3.9
|
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.40
|
|
100.75
|
|
66.31
|
|
84.63
|
|
51.9
|
-21.6
|
|
31
|
Furniture
|
0.21
|
|
198.05
|
|
165.00
|
|
145.52
|
|
20.0
|
13.4
|
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.22
|
|
133.29
|
|
134.89
|
|
108.57
|
|
-1.2
|
24.2
|
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
0.43
|
|
63.68
|
|
103.87
|
|
30.74
|
|
-38.7
|
237.9
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
35.82
|
|
103.93
|
|
127.32
|
|
113.84
|
|
-18.4
|
11.8
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
33.33
|
|
118.34
|
|
121.51
|
|
113.99
|
|
-2.6
|
6.6
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
6.62
|
|
102.90
|
|
91.80
|
|
70.02
|
|
12.1
|
31.1
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
0.98
|
|
121.20
|
|
106.19
|
|
100.73
|
|
14.1
|
5.4
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
23.25
|
|
130.90
|
|
116.89
|
|
96.05
|
|
12.0
|
21.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
6
Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
2019*
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
120.17
|
117.27
|
108.98
|
|
2.5
|
7.6
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
170.17
|
163.61
|
114.11
|
4.0
|
43.4
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
119.17
|
116.35
|
108.87
|
2.4
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
78.47
|
60.83
|
86.25
|
29.0
|
-29.5
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
131.28
|
140.84
|
127.01
|
-6.8
|
10.9
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
104.67
|
132.37
|
99.28
|
-20.9
|
33.3
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
199.84
|
157.46
|
151.81
|
26.9
|
3.7
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
136.06
|
126.08
|
104.10
|
7.9
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
112.41
|
|
|
122.06
|
105.52
|
-7.9
|
15.7
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
158.62
|
106.40
|
127.03
|
49.1
|
-16.2
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
111.66
|
122.31
|
105.17
|
-8.7
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
111.27
|
146.48
|
121.78
|
-24.0
|
20.3
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
109.89
|
108.90
|
105.49
|
0.9
|
3.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.30
|
78.05
|
60.10
|
31.1
|
29.9
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
66.89
|
70.79
|
65.45
|
-5.5
|
8.2
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
125.88
|
107.95
|
88.22
|
16.6
|
22.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
7
Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
103.86
|
|
99.65
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
105.21
|
69.32
|
|
51.8
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
103.85
|
100.06
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
92.16
|
104.19
|
|
-11.5
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
113.46
|
100.79
|
|
12.6
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
100.21
|
79.76
|
|
25.6
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
91.84
|
80.47
|
|
14.1
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
107.10
|
100.02
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
98.16
|
|
|
|
98.11
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
60.77
|
|
|
58.95
|
|
3.1
|
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
98.59
|
|
|
98.56
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
83.56
|
|
|
110.94
|
|
-24.7
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
110.25
|
|
|
98.06
|
|
12.4
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
98.96
|
|
|
76.91
|
|
28.7
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
85.54
|
|
|
75.50
|
|
13.3
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
100.06
|
|
|
95.27
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
February
|
January
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
115.10
|
|
102.67
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
163.19
|
|
82.86
|
|
96.9
|
|
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
114.26
|
|
103.02
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
103.93
|
|
94.96
|
|
9.4
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
118.34
|
|
104.95
|
|
12.8
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.90
|
|
85.87
|
|
19.8
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
121.20
|
|
103.59
|
|
17.0
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
130.90
|
|
116.04
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
8
Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
February
|
January
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
120.17
|
|
|
115.69
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
170.17
|
|
62.52
|
|
172.2
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
119.17
|
|
116.75
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
78.47
|
|
87.28
|
|
-10.1
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
131.28
|
|
129.12
|
|
1.7
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
104.67
|
|
106.32
|
|
-1.5
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
199.84
|
|
193.03
|
|
3.5
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
136.06
|
|
118.81
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
February
|
January
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Feb. 2020/Jan. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
112.41
|
|
95.75
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
158.62
|
|
96.22
|
|
64.8
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
111.66
|
|
95.75
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
111.27
|
|
97.17
|
|
14.5
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
109.89
|
|
89.19
|
|
23.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.30
|
|
78.94
|
|
29.6
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
66.89
|
|
41.82
|
|
59.9
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
125.88
|
|
113.35
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
9
Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Year and month
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
|
|
|
(Total Market)
|
|
in Domestic Market
|
|
in Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
Index
|
of change
|
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
|
Index
|
|
|
of change
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
2019*:
|
2
|
106.47
|
9.8
|
|
99.39
|
|
8.0
|
|
120.40
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
3
|
112.31
|
-5.7
|
106.42
|
-7.7
|
123.91
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
124.46
|
14.6
|
|
116.85
|
|
17.2
|
|
139.44
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
5
|
125.40
|
0.4
|
119.60
|
2.2
|
136.84
|
-2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
115.15
|
-7.6
|
|
111.42
|
|
-9.1
|
|
122.49
|
|
|
-4.9
|
|
7
|
132.60
|
4.6
|
131.81
|
6.1
|
134.14
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
102.70
|
-8.2
|
|
106.25
|
|
-4.1
|
|
95.69
|
|
|
-16.1
|
|
9
|
115.51
|
-0.5
|
110.48
|
-1.8
|
125.41
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
113.98
|
-7.2
|
|
111.51
|
|
-1.5
|
|
118.84
|
|
|
-16.1
|
|
11
|
106.33
|
-8.0
|
104.86
|
-2.1
|
109.24
|
-17.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
123.02
|
11.3
|
|
119.08
|
|
10.0
|
|
130.79
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*:
|
1
|
99.65
|
5.8
|
|
98.11
|
|
6.2
|
|
102.67
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
2
|
103.86
|
-2.4
|
98.16
|
-1.2
|
115.10
|
-4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
(Non-Domestic Market)
|
in Eurozone Countries
|
in Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019*:
|
|
2
|
120.40
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
117.27
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
122.06
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
3
|
123.91
|
-2.0
|
128.33
|
-0.9
|
121.56
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
139.44
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
151.15
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
133.22
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
5
|
136.84
|
-2.7
|
150.23
|
26.8
|
129.73
|
-14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
122.49
|
|
|
-4.9
|
|
137.25
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
114.65
|
|
|
-11.7
|
|
|
7
|
134.14
|
1.9
|
128.80
|
-0.9
|
136.99
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
95.69
|
|
|
-16.1
|
|
92.26
|
|
|
-4.2
|
|
97.52
|
|
|
-21.0
|
|
|
9
|
125.41
|
1.9
|
121.18
|
4.6
|
127.66
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
118.84
|
|
|
-16.1
|
|
114.83
|
|
|
-12.9
|
|
120.97
|
|
|
-17.6
|
|
|
11
|
109.24
|
-17.4
|
130.08
|
-5.6
|
98.16
|
-24.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
130.79
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
123.96
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
134.42
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*:
|
|
1
|
102.67
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
115.69
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
95.75
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
2
|
115.10
|
-4.4
|
120.17
|
2.5
|
112.41
|
-7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
10
Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Average Indices of 12-month periods
|
Rate of change
|
Rate of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
Mar. 2019-
|
Mar. 2018-
|
Mar. 2017-
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
Feb. 2020*
|
Feb. 2019*
|
Feb. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
114.58
|
|
115.13
|
|
105.62
|
|
-0.5
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
108.76
|
|
108.85
|
|
102.24
|
|
-0.1
|
|
6.5
|
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum
|
81.10
|
99.92
|
74.29
|
-18.8
|
34.5
|
|
and natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
166.73
|
143.09
|
121.54
|
16.5
|
17.7
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
101.70
|
102.12
|
106.38
|
-0.4
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
114.66
|
|
115.22
|
|
105.67
|
|
-0.5
|
|
9.0
|
|
10
|
Food
|
105.42
|
101.91
|
100.77
|
3.4
|
1.1
|
11
|
Beverages
|
118.43
|
115.47
|
110.29
|
2.6
|
4.7
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
128.91
|
119.91
|
103.51
|
7.5
|
15.8
|
13
|
Textiles
|
108.14
|
106.39
|
106.69
|
1.6
|
-0.3
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
94.00
|
97.92
|
98.09
|
-4.0
|
-0.2
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
89.15
|
89.81
|
98.93
|
-0.7
|
-9.2
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
107.27
|
104.32
|
102.90
|
2.8
|
1.4
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
115.13
|
113.23
|
107.86
|
1.7
|
5.0
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
96.68
|
96.88
|
95.80
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
118.93
|
129.38
|
108.59
|
-8.1
|
19.1
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
118.79
|
112.22
|
105.76
|
5.9
|
6.1
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical
|
144.23
|
121.80
|
104.21
|
18.4
|
16.9
|
|
preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
107.71
|
103.56
|
101.79
|
4.0
|
1.7
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
112.66
|
107.88
|
108.21
|
4.4
|
-0.3
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
125.28
|
138.07
|
123.96
|
-9.3
|
11.4
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and
|
104.53
|
101.10
|
96.37
|
3.4
|
4.9
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
165.56
|
133.19
|
107.54
|
24.3
|
23.9
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
127.66
|
118.80
|
109.95
|
7.5
|
8.0
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
110.71
|
106.57
|
102.71
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
113.94
|
92.14
|
89.89
|
23.7
|
2.5
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
62.10
|
67.24
|
69.35
|
-7.7
|
-3.0
|
31
|
Furniture
|
117.21
|
114.33
|
107.74
|
2.5
|
6.1
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
106.83
|
99.99
|
100.89
|
6.8
|
-0.9
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
99.06
|
92.29
|
88.22
|
7.3
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
118.75
|
129.18
|
108.29
|
-8.1
|
19.3
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
115.38
|
115.62
|
109.45
|
-0.2
|
5.6
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
108.64
|
100.47
|
93.42
|
8.1
|
7.5
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
108.97
|
105.66
|
105.00
|
3.1
|
0.6
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
111.96
|
106.53
|
102.76
|
5.1
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
11
|
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generally
|
|
The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly
|
|
|
evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index
|
|
|
was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled
|
|
|
from 2000 onwards.
|
Purpose of the index
|
|
The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value.
|
|
|
Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and
|
|
|
corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the
|
|
|
characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic
|
|
|
and non-domestic turnover.
|
Legal Framework
|
|
The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation
|
|
|
of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation
|
|
|
(EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No
|
|
|
1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European
|
|
|
Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No
|
|
|
451/2008 of the Council.
|
Reference period
|
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
|
Revision
|
|
The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework
|
|
|
of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this
|
|
|
regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5.
|
Statistical classifications
|
|
At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.
|
|
|
2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the
|
|
|
allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was
|
|
|
used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007.
|
Geographical coverage
|
|
The index covers the whole Country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and
|
activities
|
|
C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification.
|
Computation of the Index
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four-
|
|
|
digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting
|
|
|
coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as
|
|
|
well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs).
|
Publication of data
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first
|
|
|
reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.
|
References
|
|
More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and
|
|
|
for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT)
|
|
|
(http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-).
12
Disclaimer
