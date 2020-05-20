Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: March 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.3%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.3% compared with the corresponding index of March 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2019 decreased by 5.7% compared with the corresponding index in March 2018 (Table 1).
The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with February 2020, recorded a decrease of 2.0% (Table 6).
The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2019 to March 2020 decreased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019 increased by 8.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2017 to March 2018 (Table 13).
Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover
Index in Industry (%)
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly rate of change
|
Annual rate of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020
I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/March 2019
The 9.3% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2019, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 10.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.3%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 8.9% (Table 2).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 10.0% (Table 3).
Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover
Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Overall Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
Turnover Index in Domestic Market
|
Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market
II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019
The 8.9% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 2.8%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, basic metals.
2
III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019
The 10.0% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019,
was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 14.2%. The decrease was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.9%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 18.0% (Table 5).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 4.5% (Table 4).
Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic
Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%)
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/ February 2020
The 2.0% decrease of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2020, was due to the following:
-
Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
-
The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 8.1%.
-
The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.9%.
-
Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.5% (Table 7).
-
The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 2.9% (Table 8).
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.85
|
|
|
112.31
|
|
|
119.07
|
|
|
|
-9.3
|
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
94.19
|
|
|
104.62
|
|
|
106.63
|
|
|
|
-10.0
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of
|
21.19
|
|
23.45
|
41.94
|
47.20
|
|
-44.1
|
-11.1
|
|
|
|
|
crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
|
Mining of metal ores
|
17.56
|
|
188.02
|
179.34
|
169.50
|
|
4.8
|
5.8
|
|
08
|
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
61.25
|
|
91.75
|
104.88
|
109.16
|
|
-12.5
|
-3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
101.95
|
|
|
112.41
|
|
|
119.23
|
|
|
|
-9.3
|
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
10
|
|
Food
|
23.39
|
|
110.33
|
101.59
|
107.57
|
|
8.6
|
-5.6
|
|
11
|
|
Beverages
|
3.57
|
|
75.55
|
110.06
|
123.26
|
|
-31.4
|
-10.7
|
|
12
|
|
Tobacco products
|
1.19
|
|
115.68
|
111.59
|
91.70
|
|
3.7
|
21.7
|
|
13
|
|
Textiles
|
1.28
|
|
99.86
|
118.99
|
131.98
|
|
-16.1
|
-9.8
|
|
14
|
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.80
|
|
49.37
|
93.53
|
105.50
|
|
-47.2
|
-11.3
|
|
15
|
|
Leather and related products
|
0.34
|
|
69.27
|
119.16
|
144.31
|
|
-41.9
|
-17.4
|
|
16
|
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.72
|
|
97.50
|
105.52
|
110.70
|
|
-7.6
|
-4.7
|
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Paper and paper products
|
2.44
|
|
135.94
|
110.44
|
119.57
|
|
23.1
|
-7.6
|
|
18
|
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
1.17
|
|
93.67
|
96.57
|
106.88
|
|
-3.0
|
-9.6
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
28.73
|
|
72.49
|
110.46
|
124.79
|
|
-34.4
|
-11.5
|
|
20
|
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.43
|
|
146.53
|
141.24
|
137.53
|
|
3.7
|
2.7
|
|
21
|
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.67
|
|
184.21
|
139.64
|
119.18
|
|
31.9
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.47
|
|
114.90
|
112.25
|
116.70
|
|
2.4
|
-3.8
|
|
23
|
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
101.19
|
118.81
|
115.99
|
|
-14.8
|
2.4
|
|
24
|
|
Basic metals
|
7.19
|
|
127.58
|
133.22
|
142.65
|
|
-4.2
|
-6.6
|
|
25
|
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
4.51
|
|
95.11
|
105.09
|
103.28
|
|
-9.5
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.78
|
|
161.07
|
120.74
|
152.18
|
|
33.4
|
-20.7
|
|
27
|
|
Electrical equipment
|
2.65
|
|
124.26
|
119.10
|
123.76
|
|
4.3
|
-3.8
|
|
28
|
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.56
|
|
96.07
|
109.06
|
117.20
|
|
-11.9
|
-6.9
|
|
29
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.23
|
|
164.54
|
106.93
|
97.56
|
|
53.9
|
9.6
|
|
30
|
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.52
|
|
52.97
|
99.95
|
97.82
|
|
-47.0
|
2.2
|
|
31
|
|
Furniture
|
0.97
|
|
100.67
|
117.12
|
131.56
|
|
-14.0
|
-11.0
|
|
32
|
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.66
|
|
76.12
|
102.30
|
104.57
|
|
-25.6
|
-2.2
|
|
33
|
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
1.42
|
|
105.35
|
109.78
|
100.20
|
|
-4.0
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
28.57
|
|
72.16
|
109.85
|
124.12
|
|
-34.3
|
-11.5
|
|
2
|
|
Intermediate goods
|
28.29
|
|
120.55
|
120.29
|
124.66
|
|
0.2
|
-3.5
|
|
3
|
|
Capital goods
|
7.00
|
|
102.83
|
110.10
|
107.62
|
|
-6.6
|
2.3
|
|
4
|
|
Consumer Durables
|
1.86
|
|
85.15
|
99.73
|
118.45
|
|
-14.6
|
-15.8
|
|
5
|
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
34.28
|
|
111.86
|
108.90
|
112.61
|
|
2.7
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
4
Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.90
|
|
|
106.42
|
|
115.32
|
|
|
|
-8.9
|
|
|
-7.7
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
66.24
|
|
|
|
68.14
|
|
|
84.49
|
|
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
-19.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude
|
31.66
|
|
|
27.73
|
|
49.58
|
|
55.20
|
|
|
-44.1
|
-10.2
|
|
|
|
petroleum and natural gas - Mining support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
12.83
|
|
|
101.85
|
|
74.76
|
|
93.65
|
|
|
36.2
|
-20.2
|
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
55.50
|
|
|
79.97
|
|
77.19
|
|
99.08
|
|
|
3.6
|
-22.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
97.26
|
|
|
|
106.86
|
|
|
115.68
|
|
|
|
-9.0
|
|
|
-7.6
|
|
|
10
|
Food
|
28.50
|
|
|
103.74
|
|
96.90
|
|
103.65
|
|
|
7.1
|
-6.5
|
|
11
|
Beverages
|
4.86
|
|
|
68.69
|
|
107.91
|
|
124.43
|
|
|
-36.3
|
-13.3
|
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
0.51
|
|
|
160.04
|
|
152.98
|
|
110.33
|
|
|
4.6
|
38.7
|
|
13
|
Textiles
|
1.11
|
|
|
71.02
|
|
103.39
|
|
123.58
|
|
|
-31.3
|
-16.3
|
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.77
|
|
|
39.41
|
|
88.98
|
|
100.54
|
|
|
-55.7
|
-11.5
|
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
0.41
|
|
|
70.80
|
|
116.92
|
|
150.24
|
|
|
-39.4
|
-22.2
|
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.96
|
|
|
92.97
|
|
100.30
|
|
108.57
|
|
|
-7.3
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
3.12
|
|
|
136.31
|
|
107.30
|
|
116.02
|
|
|
27.0
|
-7.5
|
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
1.63
|
|
|
75.07
|
|
92.83
|
|
104.74
|
|
|
-19.1
|
-11.4
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
24.90
|
|
|
64.28
|
|
99.32
|
|
120.62
|
|
|
-35.3
|
-17.7
|
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
4.90
|
|
|
152.95
|
|
147.85
|
|
145.82
|
|
|
3.5
|
1.4
|
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.85
|
|
|
168.20
|
|
115.99
|
|
108.91
|
|
|
45.0
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.31
|
|
|
105.75
|
|
103.93
|
|
111.99
|
|
|
1.7
|
-7.2
|
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
|
104.91
|
|
117.10
|
|
112.37
|
|
|
-10.4
|
4.2
|
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
3.49
|
|
|
124.52
|
|
145.85
|
|
148.71
|
|
|
-14.6
|
-1.9
|
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
4.25
|
|
|
105.28
|
|
121.51
|
|
118.15
|
|
|
-13.4
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
0.40
|
|
|
97.12
|
|
93.37
|
|
158.54
|
|
|
4.0
|
-41.1
|
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
2.24
|
|
|
135.79
|
|
128.82
|
|
118.79
|
|
|
5.4
|
8.4
|
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.46
|
|
|
96.60
|
|
102.54
|
|
113.13
|
|
|
-5.8
|
-9.4
|
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.27
|
|
|
184.13
|
|
108.08
|
|
94.17
|
|
|
70.4
|
14.8
|
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.58
|
|
|
36.66
|
|
106.97
|
|
105.01
|
|
|
-65.7
|
1.9
|
|
31
|
Furniture
|
1.35
|
|
|
95.95
|
|
111.15
|
|
122.03
|
|
|
-13.7
|
-8.9
|
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.88
|
|
|
69.83
|
|
96.03
|
|
98.35
|
|
|
-27.3
|
-2.4
|
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
1.92
|
|
|
111.36
|
|
111.53
|
|
106.00
|
|
|
-0.2
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
24.89
|
|
|
63.98
|
|
98.69
|
|
119.81
|
|
|
-35.2
|
-17.6
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
25.73
|
|
|
118.95
|
|
117.22
|
|
121.05
|
|
|
1.5
|
-3.2
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
7.19
|
|
|
105.89
|
|
118.38
|
|
113.81
|
|
|
-10.5
|
4.0
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
2.31
|
|
|
79.00
|
|
98.66
|
|
112.04
|
|
|
-19.9
|
-11.9
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
39.88
|
|
|
102.65
|
|
102.57
|
|
109.29
|
|
|
0.1
|
-6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
5
Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111.58
|
|
|
|
123.91
|
|
126.44
|
|
|
|
-10.0
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
Β
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
130.67
|
|
|
|
152.24
|
|
135.52
|
|
|
|
-14.2
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-06-09
|
Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude
|
7.53
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
3.28
|
|
-
|
-100.0
|
|
|
|
petroleum and natural gas - Mining support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
23.74
|
|
248.83
|
|
253.13
|
|
223.02
|
|
-1.7
|
13.5
|
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
68.74
|
|
104.17
|
|
134.06
|
|
119.79
|
|
-22.3
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
111.25
|
|
|
|
123.42
|
|
126.28
|
|
|
|
-9.9
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
10
|
Food
|
13.27
|
|
138.37
|
|
121.53
|
|
124.23
|
|
13.9
|
-2.2
|
|
11
|
Beverages
|
1.01
|
|
140.98
|
|
130.58
|
|
112.09
|
|
8.0
|
16.5
|
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
2.53
|
|
97.80
|
|
94.90
|
|
84.19
|
|
3.1
|
12.7
|
|
13
|
Textiles
|
1.61
|
|
139.44
|
|
140.40
|
|
143.50
|
|
-0.7
|
-2.2
|
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
1.86
|
|
68.12
|
|
102.09
|
|
114.83
|
|
-33.3
|
-11.1
|
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
0.19
|
|
62.69
|
|
128.80
|
|
118.84
|
|
-51.3
|
8.4
|
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except
|
0.24
|
|
133.46
|
|
146.89
|
|
127.61
|
|
-9.1
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
furniture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
1.11
|
|
133.88
|
|
127.96
|
|
139.34
|
|
4.6
|
-8.2
|
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded
|
0.26
|
|
325.32
|
|
143.11
|
|
133.52
|
|
127.3
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
36.32
|
|
83.65
|
|
125.59
|
|
130.47
|
|
-33.4
|
-3.7
|
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
3.50
|
|
128.75
|
|
122.95
|
|
114.57
|
|
4.7
|
7.3
|
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and
|
3.30
|
|
221.18
|
|
194.27
|
|
142.89
|
|
13.9
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
3.79
|
|
130.75
|
|
126.65
|
|
124.84
|
|
3.2
|
1.4
|
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
3.31
|
|
93.81
|
|
122.21
|
|
123.16
|
|
-23.2
|
-0.8
|
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
14.54
|
|
129.04
|
|
127.21
|
|
139.77
|
|
1.4
|
-9.0
|
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
5.03
|
|
78.07
|
|
77.58
|
|
78.37
|
|
0.6
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
1.52
|
|
194.35
|
|
134.98
|
|
148.87
|
|
44.0
|
-9.3
|
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
3.44
|
|
109.35
|
|
106.53
|
|
130.18
|
|
2.6
|
-18.2
|
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
1.76
|
|
95.19
|
|
119.79
|
|
123.88
|
|
-20.5
|
-3.3
|
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
0.14
|
|
88.27
|
|
102.43
|
|
110.79
|
|
-13.8
|
-7.6
|
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
0.40
|
|
99.43
|
|
79.93
|
|
77.36
|
|
24.4
|
3.3
|
|
31
|
Furniture
|
0.21
|
|
160.71
|
|
193.19
|
|
252.90
|
|
-16.8
|
-23.6
|
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.22
|
|
124.89
|
|
150.89
|
|
152.79
|
|
-17.2
|
-1.2
|
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and
|
0.43
|
|
52.58
|
|
94.37
|
|
49.30
|
|
-44.3
|
91.4
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
35.82
|
|
83.34
|
|
125.13
|
|
130.01
|
|
-33.4
|
-3.7
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
33.33
|
|
122.99
|
|
124.96
|
|
130.14
|
|
-1.6
|
-4.0
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
6.62
|
|
96.27
|
|
92.41
|
|
94.38
|
|
4.2
|
-2.1
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
0.98
|
|
113.77
|
|
104.67
|
|
148.30
|
|
8.7
|
-29.4
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
23.25
|
|
143.00
|
|
130.31
|
|
123.86
|
|
9.7
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
6
Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
|
March
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
2019*
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
134.05
|
128.33
|
129.47
|
|
4.5
|
-0.9
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
124.40
|
143.47
|
76.87
|
-13.3
|
86.6
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
134.24
|
128.03
|
130.53
|
4.9
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
104.56
|
103.80
|
100.88
|
0.7
|
2.9
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
142.91
|
132.56
|
141.16
|
7.8
|
-6.1
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
105.65
|
142.33
|
127.97
|
-25.8
|
11.2
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
143.30
|
177.08
|
209.50
|
-19.1
|
-15.5
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
148.32
|
136.87
|
133.47
|
8.4
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2019*
|
2018
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
99.64
|
|
|
121.56
|
124.83
|
-18.0
|
-2.6
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
134.78
|
157.99
|
174.02
|
-14.7
|
-9.2
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
99.07
|
120.97
|
124.03
|
-18.1
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
77.24
|
131.28
|
138.39
|
-41.2
|
-5.1
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
110.00
|
120.01
|
122.95
|
-8.3
|
-2.4
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
93.09
|
75.49
|
82.99
|
23.3
|
-9.0
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
93.38
|
54.67
|
106.03
|
70.8
|
-48.4
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
137.82
|
123.92
|
114.51
|
11.2
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
7
Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
101.85
|
|
103.95
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
94.19
|
102.45
|
|
-8.1
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
101.95
|
103.97
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
72.16
|
92.16
|
|
-21.7
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
120.55
|
114.58
|
|
5.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
102.83
|
99.18
|
|
3.7
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
85.15
|
90.00
|
|
-5.4
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
111.86
|
106.73
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
March
|
|
|
February
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
96.90
|
|
|
|
98.38
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
66.24
|
|
|
60.19
|
|
10.0
|
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
97.26
|
|
|
98.82
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
63.98
|
|
|
83.56
|
|
-23.4
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
118.95
|
|
|
111.78
|
|
6.4
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
105.89
|
|
|
97.80
|
|
8.3
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
79.00
|
|
|
83.89
|
|
-5.8
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
102.65
|
|
|
99.93
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
111.58
|
|
114.92
|
|
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
130.67
|
|
157.60
|
|
-17.1
|
|
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
111.25
|
|
114.17
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
83.34
|
|
103.93
|
|
-19.8
|
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
122.99
|
|
118.84
|
|
3.5
|
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
96.27
|
|
102.12
|
|
-5.7
|
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
113.77
|
|
118.45
|
|
-3.9
|
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
143.00
|
|
129.73
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
8
Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
134.05
|
|
120.30
|
|
11.4
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
124.40
|
|
173.42
|
|
-28.3
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
134.24
|
|
119.24
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
104.56
|
|
78.47
|
|
33.3
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
142.91
|
|
130.60
|
|
9.4
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
105.65
|
|
112.19
|
|
-5.8
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
143.30
|
|
199.52
|
|
-28.2
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
148.32
|
|
136.15
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
Sections and main groupings
|
March
|
|
February
|
|
|
Rate of change (%)
|
2020*
|
|
2020**
|
|
|
Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
99.64
|
|
112.06
|
|
|
-11.1
|
|
INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
134.78
|
|
147.22
|
|
-8.4
|
C
|
MANUFACTURING
|
99.07
|
|
111.49
|
|
-11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
77.24
|
|
111.27
|
|
-30.6
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
110.00
|
|
111.18
|
|
-1.1
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
93.09
|
|
98.70
|
|
-5.7
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
93.38
|
|
62.46
|
|
49.5
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
137.82
|
|
123.48
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Provisional data ** Revised data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
9
Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
Year and month
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
|
|
|
|
(Total Market)
|
|
in Domestic Market
|
|
in Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
Index
|
of change
|
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
|
Index
|
|
|
of change
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
2019*:
|
3
|
112.31
|
-5.7
|
|
106.42
|
|
-7.7
|
|
123.91
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
4
|
124.46
|
14.6
|
116.85
|
17.2
|
139.44
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
125.40
|
0.4
|
|
119.60
|
|
2.2
|
|
136.84
|
|
|
-2.7
|
|
6
|
115.15
|
-7.6
|
111.42
|
-9.1
|
122.49
|
-4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
132.60
|
4.6
|
|
131.81
|
|
6.1
|
|
134.14
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
8
|
102.70
|
-8.2
|
106.25
|
-4.1
|
95.69
|
-16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
115.51
|
-0.5
|
|
110.48
|
|
-1.8
|
|
125.41
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
10
|
113.98
|
-7.2
|
111.51
|
-1.5
|
118.84
|
-16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
106.33
|
-8.0
|
|
104.86
|
|
-2.1
|
|
109.24
|
|
|
-17.4
|
|
12
|
123.02
|
11.3
|
119.08
|
10.0
|
130.79
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*:
|
1
|
99.46
|
5.6
|
97.35
|
5.3
|
103.61
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
103.95
|
-2.4
|
|
98.38
|
|
-1.0
|
|
114.92
|
|
|
-4.6
|
|
3
|
101.85
|
-9.3
|
96.90
|
-8.9
|
111.58
|
-10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
Turnover Index in Industry
|
(Non-Domestic Market)
|
in Eurozone Countries
|
in Non-Eurozone Countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Annual rate
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
Index
|
|
of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019*:
|
|
3
|
123.91
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
128.33
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
121.56
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
4
|
139.44
|
10.6
|
151.15
|
11.7
|
133.22
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
136.84
|
|
|
-2.7
|
|
150.23
|
|
|
26.8
|
|
129.73
|
|
|
-14.8
|
|
|
6
|
122.49
|
-4.9
|
137.25
|
8.2
|
114.65
|
-11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
134.14
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
128.80
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
136.99
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
8
|
95.69
|
-16.1
|
92.26
|
-4.2
|
97.52
|
-21.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
125.41
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
121.18
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
127.66
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
10
|
118.84
|
-16.1
|
114.83
|
-12.9
|
120.97
|
-17.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
109.24
|
|
|
-17.4
|
|
130.08
|
|
|
-5.6
|
|
98.16
|
|
|
-24.1
|
|
|
12
|
130.79
|
13.7
|
123.96
|
5.0
|
134.42
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*:
|
1
|
103.61
|
6.0
|
116.46
|
-2.0
|
96.78
|
11.8
|
|
|
2
|
114.92
|
|
|
-4.6
|
|
120.30
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
112.06
|
|
|
-8.2
|
|
|
3
|
111.58
|
-10.0
|
134.05
|
4.5
|
99.64
|
-18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
10
Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Average Indices of 12-month periods
|
Rate of change
|
Rate of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
D i v i s i o n
|
Apr. 2019-
|
Apr. 2018-
|
Apr. 2017-
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
Mar. 2020*
|
Mar. 2019*
|
Mar. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OVERALL INDEX
|
113.70
|
|
114.57
|
|
106.03
|
|
-0.8
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
MINING AND QUARRYING
|
107.68
|
|
108.68
|
|
102.04
|
|
-0.9
|
|
6.5
|
|
05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum
|
79.56
|
99.48
|
74.10
|
-20.0
|
34.2
|
|
and natural gas - Mining support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
167.45
|
143.91
|
122.88
|
16.4
|
17.1
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying products
|
100.26
|
101.76
|
105.73
|
-1.5
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
MANUFACTURING
|
113.78
|
|
114.65
|
|
106.09
|
|
-0.8
|
|
8.1
|
|
10
|
Food
|
106.08
|
101.41
|
100.60
|
4.6
|
0.8
|
11
|
Beverages
|
115.58
|
114.37
|
110.64
|
1.1
|
3.4
|
12
|
Tobacco products
|
129.25
|
121.57
|
102.08
|
6.3
|
19.1
|
13
|
Textiles
|
106.55
|
105.31
|
106.81
|
1.2
|
-1.4
|
14
|
Wearing apparel
|
90.16
|
96.92
|
98.32
|
-7.0
|
-1.4
|
15
|
Leather and related products
|
84.66
|
87.71
|
99.20
|
-3.5
|
-11.6
|
16
|
Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
106.74
|
103.89
|
102.98
|
2.7
|
0.9
|
17
|
Paper and paper products
|
117.47
|
112.47
|
107.80
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded products
|
96.10
|
96.02
|
95.75
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
19
|
Coke and refined petroleum products
|
115.77
|
128.18
|
109.61
|
-9.7
|
16.9
|
20
|
Chemicals and chemical products
|
119.28
|
112.53
|
104.92
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
21
|
Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical
|
147.89
|
123.51
|
106.48
|
19.7
|
16.0
|
|
preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Rubber and plastic products
|
107.98
|
103.19
|
101.51
|
4.6
|
1.7
|
23
|
Other non-metallic mineral products
|
111.26
|
108.12
|
107.52
|
2.9
|
0.6
|
24
|
Basic metals
|
125.17
|
137.28
|
125.14
|
-8.8
|
9.7
|
25
|
Fabricated metal products, except machinery and
|
103.43
|
101.25
|
96.07
|
2.1
|
5.4
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Computers, electronic and optical products
|
168.87
|
130.57
|
109.99
|
29.3
|
18.7
|
27
|
Electrical equipment
|
128.06
|
118.41
|
110.51
|
8.1
|
7.1
|
28
|
Machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
109.41
|
105.89
|
103.27
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
29
|
Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
117.74
|
92.92
|
90.05
|
26.7
|
3.2
|
30
|
Other transport equipment
|
58.58
|
67.42
|
72.49
|
-13.1
|
-7.0
|
31
|
Furniture
|
115.53
|
113.12
|
109.48
|
2.1
|
3.3
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
104.28
|
99.80
|
100.44
|
4.5
|
-0.6
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
98.95
|
93.09
|
88.74
|
6.3
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Energy
|
115.61
|
127.99
|
109.30
|
-9.7
|
17.1
|
2
|
Intermediate goods
|
115.52
|
115.25
|
109.53
|
0.2
|
5.2
|
3
|
Capital goods
|
107.88
|
100.68
|
94.09
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
4
|
Consumer Durables
|
107.41
|
104.10
|
105.65
|
3.2
|
-1.5
|
5
|
Consumer Non-Durables
|
112.14
|
106.22
|
102.88
|
5.6
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.
11
|
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generally
|
|
The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly
|
|
|
evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index
|
|
|
was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled
|
|
|
from 2000 onwards.
|
Purpose of the index
|
|
The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value.
|
|
|
Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and
|
|
|
corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the
|
|
|
characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic
|
|
|
and non-domestic turnover.
|
Legal Framework
|
|
The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation
|
|
|
of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation
|
|
|
(EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No
|
|
|
1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European
|
|
|
Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No
|
|
|
451/2008 of the Council.
|
Reference period
|
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
|
Revision
|
|
The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework
|
|
|
of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this
|
|
|
regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5.
|
Statistical classifications
|
|
At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.
|
|
|
2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the
|
|
|
allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was
|
|
|
used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007.
|
Geographical coverage
|
|
The index covers the whole Country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and
|
activities
|
|
C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification.
|
Computation of the Index
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four-
|
|
|
digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting
|
|
|
coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as
|
|
|
well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs).
|
Data collection,
|
|
The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based
|
processing and
|
|
application, email), as well as data from administrative sources.
|
imputation in the context
|
|
For March 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference
|
of the COVID-19 crisis
|
|
months.
|
Publication of data
|
|
The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first
|
|
|
reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.
|
References
|
|
More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and
|
|
|
for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT)
|
|
|
(http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-).
12
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:18:04 UTC