Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

05/20/2020 | 05:19am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus, 20 May 2020

TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: March 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.3%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows:

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.3% compared with the corresponding index of March 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2019 decreased by 5.7% compared with the corresponding index in March 2018 (Table 1).

The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with February 2020, recorded a decrease of 2.0% (Table 6).

The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2019 to March 2020 decreased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019 increased by 8.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2017 to March 2018 (Table 13).

Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover

Index in Industry (%)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2018

2019

2020

Monthly rate of change

Annual rate of change

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020

I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/March 2019

The 9.3% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2019, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1):
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 10.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.3%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 8.9% (Table 2).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 10.0% (Table 3).

Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover

Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2018

2019

2020

Overall Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Domestic Market

Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market

II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019

The 8.9% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2):

  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 2.8%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, basic metals.

2

III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019

The 10.0% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019,

was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3):
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 14.2%. The decrease was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.9%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 18.0% (Table 5).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 4.5% (Table 4).

Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic

Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%)

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

2018

2019

2020

Non-Domestic Market

Eurozone Countries

Non-Eurozone Countries

IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/ February 2020

The 2.0% decrease of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2020, was due to the following:

  1. Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6):
  • The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 8.1%.
  • The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.9%.
  1. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market:
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.5% (Table 7).
  • The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 2.9% (Table 8).

3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

101.85

112.31

119.07

-9.3

-5.7

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

94.19

104.62

106.63

-10.0

-1.9

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of

21.19

23.45

41.94

47.20

-44.1

-11.1

crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining

support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

17.56

188.02

179.34

169.50

4.8

5.8

08

Other mining and quarrying products

61.25

91.75

104.88

109.16

-12.5

-3.9

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

101.95

112.41

119.23

-9.3

-5.7

10

Food

23.39

110.33

101.59

107.57

8.6

-5.6

11

Beverages

3.57

75.55

110.06

123.26

-31.4

-10.7

12

Tobacco products

1.19

115.68

111.59

91.70

3.7

21.7

13

Textiles

1.28

99.86

118.99

131.98

-16.1

-9.8

14

Wearing apparel

1.80

49.37

93.53

105.50

-47.2

-11.3

15

Leather and related products

0.34

69.27

119.16

144.31

-41.9

-17.4

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.72

97.50

105.52

110.70

-7.6

-4.7

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

2.44

135.94

110.44

119.57

23.1

-7.6

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

1.17

93.67

96.57

106.88

-3.0

-9.6

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

28.73

72.49

110.46

124.79

-34.4

-11.5

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.43

146.53

141.24

137.53

3.7

2.7

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.67

184.21

139.64

119.18

31.9

17.2

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.47

114.90

112.25

116.70

2.4

-3.8

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

101.19

118.81

115.99

-14.8

2.4

24

Basic metals

7.19

127.58

133.22

142.65

-4.2

-6.6

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

4.51

95.11

105.09

103.28

-9.5

1.8

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.78

161.07

120.74

152.18

33.4

-20.7

27

Electrical equipment

2.65

124.26

119.10

123.76

4.3

-3.8

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.56

96.07

109.06

117.20

-11.9

-6.9

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.23

164.54

106.93

97.56

53.9

9.6

30

Other transport equipment

0.52

52.97

99.95

97.82

-47.0

2.2

31

Furniture

0.97

100.67

117.12

131.56

-14.0

-11.0

32

Other manufacturing

0.66

76.12

102.30

104.57

-25.6

-2.2

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

1.42

105.35

109.78

100.20

-4.0

9.6

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

28.57

72.16

109.85

124.12

-34.3

-11.5

2

Intermediate goods

28.29

120.55

120.29

124.66

0.2

-3.5

3

Capital goods

7.00

102.83

110.10

107.62

-6.6

2.3

4

Consumer Durables

1.86

85.15

99.73

118.45

-14.6

-15.8

5

Consumer Non-Durables

34.28

111.86

108.90

112.61

2.7

-3.3

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

4

Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

96.90

106.42

115.32

-8.9

-7.7

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

66.24

68.14

84.49

-2.8

-19.4

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude

31.66

27.73

49.58

55.20

-44.1

-10.2

petroleum and natural gas - Mining support

service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

12.83

101.85

74.76

93.65

36.2

-20.2

08

Other mining and quarrying products

55.50

79.97

77.19

99.08

3.6

-22.1

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

97.26

106.86

115.68

-9.0

-7.6

10

Food

28.50

103.74

96.90

103.65

7.1

-6.5

11

Beverages

4.86

68.69

107.91

124.43

-36.3

-13.3

12

Tobacco products

0.51

160.04

152.98

110.33

4.6

38.7

13

Textiles

1.11

71.02

103.39

123.58

-31.3

-16.3

14

Wearing apparel

1.77

39.41

88.98

100.54

-55.7

-11.5

15

Leather and related products

0.41

70.80

116.92

150.24

-39.4

-22.2

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.96

92.97

100.30

108.57

-7.3

-7.6

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

3.12

136.31

107.30

116.02

27.0

-7.5

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

1.63

75.07

92.83

104.74

-19.1

-11.4

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

24.90

64.28

99.32

120.62

-35.3

-17.7

20

Chemicals and chemical products

4.90

152.95

147.85

145.82

3.5

1.4

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.85

168.20

115.99

108.91

45.0

6.5

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.31

105.75

103.93

111.99

1.7

-7.2

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

104.91

117.10

112.37

-10.4

4.2

24

Basic metals

3.49

124.52

145.85

148.71

-14.6

-1.9

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

4.25

105.28

121.51

118.15

-13.4

2.8

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

0.40

97.12

93.37

158.54

4.0

-41.1

27

Electrical equipment

2.24

135.79

128.82

118.79

5.4

8.4

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.46

96.60

102.54

113.13

-5.8

-9.4

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.27

184.13

108.08

94.17

70.4

14.8

30

Other transport equipment

0.58

36.66

106.97

105.01

-65.7

1.9

31

Furniture

1.35

95.95

111.15

122.03

-13.7

-8.9

32

Other manufacturing

0.88

69.83

96.03

98.35

-27.3

-2.4

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

1.92

111.36

111.53

106.00

-0.2

5.2

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

24.89

63.98

98.69

119.81

-35.2

-17.6

2

Intermediate goods

25.73

118.95

117.22

121.05

1.5

-3.2

3

Capital goods

7.19

105.89

118.38

113.81

-10.5

4.0

4

Consumer Durables

2.31

79.00

98.66

112.04

-19.9

-11.9

5

Consumer Non-Durables

39.88

102.65

102.57

109.29

0.1

-6.1

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

5

Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

D i v i s i o n

Weights

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

111.58

123.91

126.44

-10.0

-2.0

Β

MINING AND QUARRYING

100.00

130.67

152.24

135.52

-14.2

12.3

05-06-09

Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude

7.53

0.00

0.00

3.28

-

-100.0

petroleum and natural gas - Mining support

service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

23.74

248.83

253.13

223.02

-1.7

13.5

08

Other mining and quarrying products

68.74

104.17

134.06

119.79

-22.3

11.9

C

MANUFACTURING

100.00

111.25

123.42

126.28

-9.9

-2.3

10

Food

13.27

138.37

121.53

124.23

13.9

-2.2

11

Beverages

1.01

140.98

130.58

112.09

8.0

16.5

12

Tobacco products

2.53

97.80

94.90

84.19

3.1

12.7

13

Textiles

1.61

139.44

140.40

143.50

-0.7

-2.2

14

Wearing apparel

1.86

68.12

102.09

114.83

-33.3

-11.1

15

Leather and related products

0.19

62.69

128.80

118.84

-51.3

8.4

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except

0.24

133.46

146.89

127.61

-9.1

15.1

furniture

17

Paper and paper products

1.11

133.88

127.96

139.34

4.6

-8.2

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded

0.26

325.32

143.11

133.52

127.3

7.2

products

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

36.32

83.65

125.59

130.47

-33.4

-3.7

20

Chemicals and chemical products

3.50

128.75

122.95

114.57

4.7

7.3

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and

3.30

221.18

194.27

142.89

13.9

36.0

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

3.79

130.75

126.65

124.84

3.2

1.4

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

3.31

93.81

122.21

123.16

-23.2

-0.8

24

Basic metals

14.54

129.04

127.21

139.77

1.4

-9.0

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery

5.03

78.07

77.58

78.37

0.6

-1.0

and equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

1.52

194.35

134.98

148.87

44.0

-9.3

27

Electrical equipment

3.44

109.35

106.53

130.18

2.6

-18.2

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

1.76

95.19

119.79

123.88

-20.5

-3.3

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

0.14

88.27

102.43

110.79

-13.8

-7.6

30

Other transport equipment

0.40

99.43

79.93

77.36

24.4

3.3

31

Furniture

0.21

160.71

193.19

252.90

-16.8

-23.6

32

Other manufacturing

0.22

124.89

150.89

152.79

-17.2

-1.2

33

Repair and installation of machinery and

0.43

52.58

94.37

49.30

-44.3

91.4

equipment

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

35.82

83.34

125.13

130.01

-33.4

-3.7

2

Intermediate goods

33.33

122.99

124.96

130.14

-1.6

-4.0

3

Capital goods

6.62

96.27

92.41

94.38

4.2

-2.1

4

Consumer Durables

0.98

113.77

104.67

148.30

8.7

-29.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

23.25

143.00

130.31

123.86

9.7

5.2

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

6

Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

134.05

128.33

129.47

4.5

-0.9

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

124.40

143.47

76.87

-13.3

86.6

C

MANUFACTURING

134.24

128.03

130.53

4.9

-1.9

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

104.56

103.80

100.88

0.7

2.9

2

Intermediate goods

142.91

132.56

141.16

7.8

-6.1

3

Capital goods

105.65

142.33

127.97

-25.8

11.2

4

Consumer Durables

143.30

177.08

209.50

-19.1

-15.5

5

Consumer Non-Durables

148.32

136.87

133.47

8.4

2.5

* Provisional data

Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2019*

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

OVERALL INDEX

99.64

121.56

124.83

-18.0

-2.6

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

134.78

157.99

174.02

-14.7

-9.2

C

MANUFACTURING

99.07

120.97

124.03

-18.1

-2.5

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

77.24

131.28

138.39

-41.2

-5.1

2

Intermediate goods

110.00

120.01

122.95

-8.3

-2.4

3

Capital goods

93.09

75.49

82.99

23.3

-9.0

4

Consumer Durables

93.38

54.67

106.03

70.8

-48.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

137.82

123.92

114.51

11.2

8.2

* Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

7

Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

101.85

103.95

-2.0

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

94.19

102.45

-8.1

C

MANUFACTURING

101.95

103.97

-1.9

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

72.16

92.16

-21.7

2

Intermediate goods

120.55

114.58

5.2

3

Capital goods

102.83

99.18

3.7

4

Consumer Durables

85.15

90.00

-5.4

5

Consumer Non-Durables

111.86

106.73

4.8

Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

96.90

98.38

-1.5

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

66.24

60.19

10.0

C

MANUFACTURING

97.26

98.82

-1.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

63.98

83.56

-23.4

2

Intermediate goods

118.95

111.78

6.4

3

Capital goods

105.89

97.80

8.3

4

Consumer Durables

79.00

83.89

-5.8

5

Consumer Non-Durables

102.65

99.93

2.7

Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

111.58

114.92

-2.9

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

130.67

157.60

-17.1

C

MANUFACTURING

111.25

114.17

-2.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

83.34

103.93

-19.8

2

Intermediate goods

122.99

118.84

3.5

3

Capital goods

96.27

102.12

-5.7

4

Consumer Durables

113.77

118.45

-3.9

5

Consumer Non-Durables

143.00

129.73

10.2

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

8

Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

134.05

120.30

11.4

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

124.40

173.42

-28.3

C

MANUFACTURING

134.24

119.24

12.6

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

104.56

78.47

33.3

2

Intermediate goods

142.91

130.60

9.4

3

Capital goods

105.65

112.19

-5.8

4

Consumer Durables

143.30

199.52

-28.2

5

Consumer Non-Durables

148.32

136.15

8.9

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Sections and main groupings

March

February

Rate of change (%)

2020*

2020**

Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020

OVERALL INDEX

99.64

112.06

-11.1

INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

134.78

147.22

-8.4

C

MANUFACTURING

99.07

111.49

-11.1

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

77.24

111.27

-30.6

2

Intermediate goods

110.00

111.18

-1.1

3

Capital goods

93.09

98.70

-5.7

4

Consumer Durables

93.38

62.46

49.5

5

Consumer Non-Durables

137.82

123.48

11.6

* Provisional data ** Revised data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

9

Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Year and month

Overall Index

Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Industry

(Total Market)

in Domestic Market

in Non-Domestic Market

Annual rate

Annual rate

Annual rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2019*:

3

112.31

-5.7

106.42

-7.7

123.91

-2.0

4

124.46

14.6

116.85

17.2

139.44

10.6

5

125.40

0.4

119.60

2.2

136.84

-2.7

6

115.15

-7.6

111.42

-9.1

122.49

-4.9

7

132.60

4.6

131.81

6.1

134.14

1.9

8

102.70

-8.2

106.25

-4.1

95.69

-16.1

9

115.51

-0.5

110.48

-1.8

125.41

1.9

10

113.98

-7.2

111.51

-1.5

118.84

-16.1

11

106.33

-8.0

104.86

-2.1

109.24

-17.4

12

123.02

11.3

119.08

10.0

130.79

13.7

2020*:

1

99.46

5.6

97.35

5.3

103.61

6.0

2

103.95

-2.4

98.38

-1.0

114.92

-4.6

3

101.85

-9.3

96.90

-8.9

111.58

-10.0

*Provisional data

Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Year and month

Overall Index

Turnover Index in Industry

Turnover Index in Industry

(Non-Domestic Market)

in Eurozone Countries

in Non-Eurozone Countries

Annual rate

Annual rate

Annual rate

Index

of change

Index

of change

Index

of change

(%)

(%)

(%)

2019*:

3

123.91

-2.0

128.33

-0.9

121.56

-2.6

4

139.44

10.6

151.15

11.7

133.22

9.9

5

136.84

-2.7

150.23

26.8

129.73

-14.8

6

122.49

-4.9

137.25

8.2

114.65

-11.7

7

134.14

1.9

128.80

-0.9

136.99

3.4

8

95.69

-16.1

92.26

-4.2

97.52

-21.0

9

125.41

1.9

121.18

4.6

127.66

0.6

10

118.84

-16.1

114.83

-12.9

120.97

-17.6

11

109.24

-17.4

130.08

-5.6

98.16

-24.1

12

130.79

13.7

123.96

5.0

134.42

18.5

2020*:

1

103.61

6.0

116.46

-2.0

96.78

11.8

2

114.92

-4.6

120.30

2.6

112.06

-8.2

3

111.58

-10.0

134.05

4.5

99.64

-18.0

*Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

10

Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Average Indices of 12-month periods

Rate of change

Rate of change

Code

D i v i s i o n

Apr. 2019-

Apr. 2018-

Apr. 2017-

(%)

(%)

2020/2019

2019/2018

Mar. 2020*

Mar. 2019*

Mar. 2018

OVERALL INDEX

113.70

114.57

106.03

-0.8

8.0

B

MINING AND QUARRYING

107.68

108.68

102.04

-0.9

6.5

05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum

79.56

99.48

74.10

-20.0

34.2

and natural gas - Mining support service activities

07

Mining of metal ores

167.45

143.91

122.88

16.4

17.1

08

Other mining and quarrying products

100.26

101.76

105.73

-1.5

-3.8

C

MANUFACTURING

113.78

114.65

106.09

-0.8

8.1

10

Food

106.08

101.41

100.60

4.6

0.8

11

Beverages

115.58

114.37

110.64

1.1

3.4

12

Tobacco products

129.25

121.57

102.08

6.3

19.1

13

Textiles

106.55

105.31

106.81

1.2

-1.4

14

Wearing apparel

90.16

96.92

98.32

-7.0

-1.4

15

Leather and related products

84.66

87.71

99.20

-3.5

-11.6

16

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture

106.74

103.89

102.98

2.7

0.9

17

Paper and paper products

117.47

112.47

107.80

4.4

4.3

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded products

96.10

96.02

95.75

0.1

0.3

19

Coke and refined petroleum products

115.77

128.18

109.61

-9.7

16.9

20

Chemicals and chemical products

119.28

112.53

104.92

6.0

7.2

21

Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical

147.89

123.51

106.48

19.7

16.0

preparations

22

Rubber and plastic products

107.98

103.19

101.51

4.6

1.7

23

Other non-metallic mineral products

111.26

108.12

107.52

2.9

0.6

24

Basic metals

125.17

137.28

125.14

-8.8

9.7

25

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and

103.43

101.25

96.07

2.1

5.4

equipment

26

Computers, electronic and optical products

168.87

130.57

109.99

29.3

18.7

27

Electrical equipment

128.06

118.41

110.51

8.1

7.1

28

Machinery and equipment n.e.c.

109.41

105.89

103.27

3.3

2.5

29

Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

117.74

92.92

90.05

26.7

3.2

30

Other transport equipment

58.58

67.42

72.49

-13.1

-7.0

31

Furniture

115.53

113.12

109.48

2.1

3.3

32

Other manufacturing

104.28

99.80

100.44

4.5

-0.6

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

98.95

93.09

88.74

6.3

4.9

MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

1

Energy

115.61

127.99

109.30

-9.7

17.1

2

Intermediate goods

115.52

115.25

109.53

0.2

5.2

3

Capital goods

107.88

100.68

94.09

7.2

7.0

4

Consumer Durables

107.41

104.10

105.65

3.2

-1.5

5

Consumer Non-Durables

112.14

106.22

102.88

5.6

3.2

*Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published.

11

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly

evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index

was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled

from 2000 onwards.

Purpose of the index

The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value.

Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and

corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the

characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic

and non-domestic turnover.

Legal Framework

The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation

of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation

(EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No

1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European

Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No

451/2008 of the Council.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework

of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this

regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classifications

At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.

2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the

allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was

used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole Country.

Coverage of economic

The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and

activities

C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification.

Computation of the Index

The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four-

digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting

coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as

well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs).

Data collection,

The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based

processing and

application, email), as well as data from administrative sources.

imputation in the context

For March 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference

of the COVID-19 crisis

months.

Publication of data

The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first

reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards.

References

More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and

for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT)

(http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-).

12

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:18:04 UTC
