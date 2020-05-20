Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020 0 05/20/2020 | 05:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY PRESS RELEASE Piraeus, 20 May 2020 TURNOVER INDEX IN INDUSTRY: March 2020, y-o-y decrease of 9.3% The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 for March 2020, on the basis of provisional data, which is as follows: The Overall Turnover Index in Industry (both domestic and non-domestic market) in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 9.3% compared with the corresponding index of March 2019. The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2019 decreased by 5.7% compared with the corresponding index in March 2018 (Table 1). The Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with February 2020, recorded a decrease of 2.0% (Table 6). The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2019 to March 2020 decreased by 0.8%, compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019. The average Overall Turnover Index in Industry for the 12-month period from April 2018 to March 2019 increased by 8.0% compared with the corresponding index of the 12-month period from April 2017 to March 2018 (Table 13). Graph 1. Evolution of monthly (m-o-m) and annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry (%) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 2018 2019 2020 Monthly rate of change Annual rate of change Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr 1 Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020 I. Annual changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/March 2019 The 9.3% decrease in the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2019, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 1): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 10.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products.

sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities, other mining and quarrying products. The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.3%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic markets: The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 8.9% (Table 2).

The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 10.0% (Table 3). Graph 2. Evolution of annual (y-o-y) rates of change of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry, Turnover Index in Domestic Market and Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market (%) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 2018 2019 2020 Overall Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Domestic Market Turnover Index in Non-Domestic Market II. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019 The 8.9% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019, is due to the following annual changes in the sub-indices of the following industrial sections (Table 2): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 2.8%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities.

sub-index in the following 2-digit divisions: mining of coal and lignite - extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - mining support service activities. The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.0%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: beverages, wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, basic metals. 2 III. Annual changes of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market: March 2020/March 2019 The 10.0% decrease of the Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic market in March 2020, compared with March 2019, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of the industrial sections (Table 3): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 14.2%. The decrease was the result of the annual change of the sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products.

sub-index in the following 2-digit division: other mining and quarrying products. The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 9.9%. The decrease was mainly the result of the annual changes of the sub-indices in the following 2-digit divisions: wearing apparel, coke and refined petroleum products, other non-metallic mineral products. Changes in the sub-indices in Eurozone and Non-Eurozone countries: The Turnover Index in Industry in non-Eurozone countries decreased by 18.0% (Table 5).

non-Eurozone countries decreased by 18.0% (Table 5). The Turnover Index in Industry in Eurozone countries increased by 4.5% (Table 4). Graph 3. Evolution of annual (y-o-y ) rates of change of Turnover Index in Industry in Non-Domestic Market, Turnover Index in Eurozone Countries, Turnover Index in Non-Eurozone Countries (%) 40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 -30 -40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 2018 2019 2020 Non-Domestic Market Eurozone Countries Non-Eurozone Countries IV. Monthly changes of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry: March 2020/ February 2020 The 2.0% decrease of the Overall Turnover Index in Industry in March 2020, compared with the corresponding index in February 2020, was due to the following: Changes in the sub-indices of industrial sections (Table 6): The Turnover Index in Mining and quarrying decreased by 8.1%.

The Turnover Index in Manufacturing decreased by 1.9%. Changes in the sub-indices in domestic and non-domestic market: The Turnover Index in Industry in domestic market decreased by 1.5% (Table 7).

The Turnover Index in Industry in non-domestic market decreased by 2.9% (Table 8). 3 Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 101.85 112.31 119.07 -9.3 -5.7 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 94.19 104.62 106.63 -10.0 -1.9 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of 21.19 23.45 41.94 47.20 -44.1 -11.1 crude petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 17.56 188.02 179.34 169.50 4.8 5.8 08 Other mining and quarrying products 61.25 91.75 104.88 109.16 -12.5 -3.9 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 101.95 112.41 119.23 -9.3 -5.7 10 Food 23.39 110.33 101.59 107.57 8.6 -5.6 11 Beverages 3.57 75.55 110.06 123.26 -31.4 -10.7 12 Tobacco products 1.19 115.68 111.59 91.70 3.7 21.7 13 Textiles 1.28 99.86 118.99 131.98 -16.1 -9.8 14 Wearing apparel 1.80 49.37 93.53 105.50 -47.2 -11.3 15 Leather and related products 0.34 69.27 119.16 144.31 -41.9 -17.4 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.72 97.50 105.52 110.70 -7.6 -4.7 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 2.44 135.94 110.44 119.57 23.1 -7.6 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 1.17 93.67 96.57 106.88 -3.0 -9.6 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 28.73 72.49 110.46 124.79 -34.4 -11.5 20 Chemicals and chemical products 4.43 146.53 141.24 137.53 3.7 2.7 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.67 184.21 139.64 119.18 31.9 17.2 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.47 114.90 112.25 116.70 2.4 -3.8 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 101.19 118.81 115.99 -14.8 2.4 24 Basic metals 7.19 127.58 133.22 142.65 -4.2 -6.6 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 4.51 95.11 105.09 103.28 -9.5 1.8 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 0.78 161.07 120.74 152.18 33.4 -20.7 27 Electrical equipment 2.65 124.26 119.10 123.76 4.3 -3.8 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.56 96.07 109.06 117.20 -11.9 -6.9 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.23 164.54 106.93 97.56 53.9 9.6 30 Other transport equipment 0.52 52.97 99.95 97.82 -47.0 2.2 31 Furniture 0.97 100.67 117.12 131.56 -14.0 -11.0 32 Other manufacturing 0.66 76.12 102.30 104.57 -25.6 -2.2 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 1.42 105.35 109.78 100.20 -4.0 9.6 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 28.57 72.16 109.85 124.12 -34.3 -11.5 2 Intermediate goods 28.29 120.55 120.29 124.66 0.2 -3.5 3 Capital goods 7.00 102.83 110.10 107.62 -6.6 2.3 4 Consumer Durables 1.86 85.15 99.73 118.45 -14.6 -15.8 5 Consumer Non-Durables 34.28 111.86 108.90 112.61 2.7 -3.3 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 4 Table 2. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 96.90 106.42 115.32 -8.9 -7.7 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 66.24 68.14 84.49 -2.8 -19.4 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude 31.66 27.73 49.58 55.20 -44.1 -10.2 petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 12.83 101.85 74.76 93.65 36.2 -20.2 08 Other mining and quarrying products 55.50 79.97 77.19 99.08 3.6 -22.1 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 97.26 106.86 115.68 -9.0 -7.6 10 Food 28.50 103.74 96.90 103.65 7.1 -6.5 11 Beverages 4.86 68.69 107.91 124.43 -36.3 -13.3 12 Tobacco products 0.51 160.04 152.98 110.33 4.6 38.7 13 Textiles 1.11 71.02 103.39 123.58 -31.3 -16.3 14 Wearing apparel 1.77 39.41 88.98 100.54 -55.7 -11.5 15 Leather and related products 0.41 70.80 116.92 150.24 -39.4 -22.2 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.96 92.97 100.30 108.57 -7.3 -7.6 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 3.12 136.31 107.30 116.02 27.0 -7.5 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 1.63 75.07 92.83 104.74 -19.1 -11.4 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 24.90 64.28 99.32 120.62 -35.3 -17.7 20 Chemicals and chemical products 4.90 152.95 147.85 145.82 3.5 1.4 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.85 168.20 115.99 108.91 45.0 6.5 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.31 105.75 103.93 111.99 1.7 -7.2 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 104.91 117.10 112.37 -10.4 4.2 24 Basic metals 3.49 124.52 145.85 148.71 -14.6 -1.9 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 4.25 105.28 121.51 118.15 -13.4 2.8 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 0.40 97.12 93.37 158.54 4.0 -41.1 27 Electrical equipment 2.24 135.79 128.82 118.79 5.4 8.4 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.46 96.60 102.54 113.13 -5.8 -9.4 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.27 184.13 108.08 94.17 70.4 14.8 30 Other transport equipment 0.58 36.66 106.97 105.01 -65.7 1.9 31 Furniture 1.35 95.95 111.15 122.03 -13.7 -8.9 32 Other manufacturing 0.88 69.83 96.03 98.35 -27.3 -2.4 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 1.92 111.36 111.53 106.00 -0.2 5.2 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 24.89 63.98 98.69 119.81 -35.2 -17.6 2 Intermediate goods 25.73 118.95 117.22 121.05 1.5 -3.2 3 Capital goods 7.19 105.89 118.38 113.81 -10.5 4.0 4 Consumer Durables 2.31 79.00 98.66 112.04 -19.9 -11.9 5 Consumer Non-Durables 39.88 102.65 102.57 109.29 0.1 -6.1 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 5 Table 3. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code D i v i s i o n Weights March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 111.58 123.91 126.44 -10.0 -2.0 Β MINING AND QUARRYING 100.00 130.67 152.24 135.52 -14.2 12.3 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude 7.53 0.00 0.00 3.28 - -100.0 petroleum and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 23.74 248.83 253.13 223.02 -1.7 13.5 08 Other mining and quarrying products 68.74 104.17 134.06 119.79 -22.3 11.9 C MANUFACTURING 100.00 111.25 123.42 126.28 -9.9 -2.3 10 Food 13.27 138.37 121.53 124.23 13.9 -2.2 11 Beverages 1.01 140.98 130.58 112.09 8.0 16.5 12 Tobacco products 2.53 97.80 94.90 84.19 3.1 12.7 13 Textiles 1.61 139.44 140.40 143.50 -0.7 -2.2 14 Wearing apparel 1.86 68.12 102.09 114.83 -33.3 -11.1 15 Leather and related products 0.19 62.69 128.80 118.84 -51.3 8.4 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except 0.24 133.46 146.89 127.61 -9.1 15.1 furniture 17 Paper and paper products 1.11 133.88 127.96 139.34 4.6 -8.2 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded 0.26 325.32 143.11 133.52 127.3 7.2 products 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 36.32 83.65 125.59 130.47 -33.4 -3.7 20 Chemicals and chemical products 3.50 128.75 122.95 114.57 4.7 7.3 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and 3.30 221.18 194.27 142.89 13.9 36.0 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 3.79 130.75 126.65 124.84 3.2 1.4 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 3.31 93.81 122.21 123.16 -23.2 -0.8 24 Basic metals 14.54 129.04 127.21 139.77 1.4 -9.0 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery 5.03 78.07 77.58 78.37 0.6 -1.0 and equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 1.52 194.35 134.98 148.87 44.0 -9.3 27 Electrical equipment 3.44 109.35 106.53 130.18 2.6 -18.2 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 1.76 95.19 119.79 123.88 -20.5 -3.3 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 0.14 88.27 102.43 110.79 -13.8 -7.6 30 Other transport equipment 0.40 99.43 79.93 77.36 24.4 3.3 31 Furniture 0.21 160.71 193.19 252.90 -16.8 -23.6 32 Other manufacturing 0.22 124.89 150.89 152.79 -17.2 -1.2 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 0.43 52.58 94.37 49.30 -44.3 91.4 equipment MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 35.82 83.34 125.13 130.01 -33.4 -3.7 2 Intermediate goods 33.33 122.99 124.96 130.14 -1.6 -4.0 3 Capital goods 6.62 96.27 92.41 94.38 4.2 -2.1 4 Consumer Durables 0.98 113.77 104.67 148.30 8.7 -29.4 5 Consumer Non-Durables 23.25 143.00 130.31 123.86 9.7 5.2 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 6 Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 134.05 128.33 129.47 4.5 -0.9 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 124.40 143.47 76.87 -13.3 86.6 C MANUFACTURING 134.24 128.03 130.53 4.9 -1.9 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 104.56 103.80 100.88 0.7 2.9 2 Intermediate goods 142.91 132.56 141.16 7.8 -6.1 3 Capital goods 105.65 142.33 127.97 -25.8 11.2 4 Consumer Durables 143.30 177.08 209.50 -19.1 -15.5 5 Consumer Non-Durables 148.32 136.87 133.47 8.4 2.5 * Provisional data Table 5. Annual rates of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March Rate of change (%) 2020* 2019* 2018 2020/2019 2019/2018 OVERALL INDEX 99.64 121.56 124.83 -18.0 -2.6 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 134.78 157.99 174.02 -14.7 -9.2 C MANUFACTURING 99.07 120.97 124.03 -18.1 -2.5 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 77.24 131.28 138.39 -41.2 -5.1 2 Intermediate goods 110.00 120.01 122.95 -8.3 -2.4 3 Capital goods 93.09 75.49 82.99 23.3 -9.0 4 Consumer Durables 93.38 54.67 106.03 70.8 -48.4 5 Consumer Non-Durables 137.82 123.92 114.51 11.2 8.2 * Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 7 Table 6. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 101.85 103.95 -2.0 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 94.19 102.45 -8.1 C MANUFACTURING 101.95 103.97 -1.9 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 72.16 92.16 -21.7 2 Intermediate goods 120.55 114.58 5.2 3 Capital goods 102.83 99.18 3.7 4 Consumer Durables 85.15 90.00 -5.4 5 Consumer Non-Durables 111.86 106.73 4.8 Table 7. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 96.90 98.38 -1.5 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 66.24 60.19 10.0 C MANUFACTURING 97.26 98.82 -1.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 63.98 83.56 -23.4 2 Intermediate goods 118.95 111.78 6.4 3 Capital goods 105.89 97.80 8.3 4 Consumer Durables 79.00 83.89 -5.8 5 Consumer Non-Durables 102.65 99.93 2.7 Table 8. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 111.58 114.92 -2.9 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 130.67 157.60 -17.1 C MANUFACTURING 111.25 114.17 -2.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 83.34 103.93 -19.8 2 Intermediate goods 122.99 118.84 3.5 3 Capital goods 96.27 102.12 -5.7 4 Consumer Durables 113.77 118.45 -3.9 5 Consumer Non-Durables 143.00 129.73 10.2 * Provisional data ** Revised data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 8 Table 9. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 134.05 120.30 11.4 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 124.40 173.42 -28.3 C MANUFACTURING 134.24 119.24 12.6 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 104.56 78.47 33.3 2 Intermediate goods 142.91 130.60 9.4 3 Capital goods 105.65 112.19 -5.8 4 Consumer Durables 143.30 199.52 -28.2 5 Consumer Non-Durables 148.32 136.15 8.9 * Provisional data ** Revised data Table 10. Monthly rate of change of the Turnover Index in Industry: Non-Eurozone Countries Base year: 2015=100.0 Code Sections and main groupings March February Rate of change (%) 2020* 2020** Mar. 2020/Feb. 2020 OVERALL INDEX 99.64 112.06 -11.1 INDUSTRIAL SECTIONS B MINING AND QUARRYING 134.78 147.22 -8.4 C MANUFACTURING 99.07 111.49 -11.1 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 77.24 111.27 -30.6 2 Intermediate goods 110.00 111.18 -1.1 3 Capital goods 93.09 98.70 -5.7 4 Consumer Durables 93.38 62.46 49.5 5 Consumer Non-Durables 137.82 123.48 11.6 * Provisional data ** Revised data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 9 Table 11. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Year and month Overall Index Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Industry (Total Market) in Domestic Market in Non-Domestic Market Annual rate Annual rate Annual rate Index of change Index of change Index of change (%) (%) (%) 2019*: 3 112.31 -5.7 106.42 -7.7 123.91 -2.0 4 124.46 14.6 116.85 17.2 139.44 10.6 5 125.40 0.4 119.60 2.2 136.84 -2.7 6 115.15 -7.6 111.42 -9.1 122.49 -4.9 7 132.60 4.6 131.81 6.1 134.14 1.9 8 102.70 -8.2 106.25 -4.1 95.69 -16.1 9 115.51 -0.5 110.48 -1.8 125.41 1.9 10 113.98 -7.2 111.51 -1.5 118.84 -16.1 11 106.33 -8.0 104.86 -2.1 109.24 -17.4 12 123.02 11.3 119.08 10.0 130.79 13.7 2020*: 1 99.46 5.6 97.35 5.3 103.61 6.0 2 103.95 -2.4 98.38 -1.0 114.92 -4.6 3 101.85 -9.3 96.90 -8.9 111.58 -10.0 *Provisional data Table 12. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Industry (y-o-y changes): Non-Domestic Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Year and month Overall Index Turnover Index in Industry Turnover Index in Industry (Non-Domestic Market) in Eurozone Countries in Non-Eurozone Countries Annual rate Annual rate Annual rate Index of change Index of change Index of change (%) (%) (%) 2019*: 3 123.91 -2.0 128.33 -0.9 121.56 -2.6 4 139.44 10.6 151.15 11.7 133.22 9.9 5 136.84 -2.7 150.23 26.8 129.73 -14.8 6 122.49 -4.9 137.25 8.2 114.65 -11.7 7 134.14 1.9 128.80 -0.9 136.99 3.4 8 95.69 -16.1 92.26 -4.2 97.52 -21.0 9 125.41 1.9 121.18 4.6 127.66 0.6 10 118.84 -16.1 114.83 -12.9 120.97 -17.6 11 109.24 -17.4 130.08 -5.6 98.16 -24.1 12 130.79 13.7 123.96 5.0 134.42 18.5 2020*: 1 103.61 6.0 116.46 -2.0 96.78 11.8 2 114.92 -4.6 120.30 2.6 112.06 -8.2 3 111.58 -10.0 134.05 4.5 99.64 -18.0 *Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 10 Table 13. Average indices and rates of change (%) of the 12-month periods of Turnover Index in Industry: Total Market Base year: 2015=100.0 Average Indices of 12-month periods Rate of change Rate of change Code D i v i s i o n Apr. 2019- Apr. 2018- Apr. 2017- (%) (%) 2020/2019 2019/2018 Mar. 2020* Mar. 2019* Mar. 2018 OVERALL INDEX 113.70 114.57 106.03 -0.8 8.0 B MINING AND QUARRYING 107.68 108.68 102.04 -0.9 6.5 05-06-09 Mining of coal and lignite - Extraction of crude petroleum 79.56 99.48 74.10 -20.0 34.2 and natural gas - Mining support service activities 07 Mining of metal ores 167.45 143.91 122.88 16.4 17.1 08 Other mining and quarrying products 100.26 101.76 105.73 -1.5 -3.8 C MANUFACTURING 113.78 114.65 106.09 -0.8 8.1 10 Food 106.08 101.41 100.60 4.6 0.8 11 Beverages 115.58 114.37 110.64 1.1 3.4 12 Tobacco products 129.25 121.57 102.08 6.3 19.1 13 Textiles 106.55 105.31 106.81 1.2 -1.4 14 Wearing apparel 90.16 96.92 98.32 -7.0 -1.4 15 Leather and related products 84.66 87.71 99.20 -3.5 -11.6 16 Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture 106.74 103.89 102.98 2.7 0.9 17 Paper and paper products 117.47 112.47 107.80 4.4 4.3 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded products 96.10 96.02 95.75 0.1 0.3 19 Coke and refined petroleum products 115.77 128.18 109.61 -9.7 16.9 20 Chemicals and chemical products 119.28 112.53 104.92 6.0 7.2 21 Basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical 147.89 123.51 106.48 19.7 16.0 preparations 22 Rubber and plastic products 107.98 103.19 101.51 4.6 1.7 23 Other non-metallic mineral products 111.26 108.12 107.52 2.9 0.6 24 Basic metals 125.17 137.28 125.14 -8.8 9.7 25 Fabricated metal products, except machinery and 103.43 101.25 96.07 2.1 5.4 equipment 26 Computers, electronic and optical products 168.87 130.57 109.99 29.3 18.7 27 Electrical equipment 128.06 118.41 110.51 8.1 7.1 28 Machinery and equipment n.e.c. 109.41 105.89 103.27 3.3 2.5 29 Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 117.74 92.92 90.05 26.7 3.2 30 Other transport equipment 58.58 67.42 72.49 -13.1 -7.0 31 Furniture 115.53 113.12 109.48 2.1 3.3 32 Other manufacturing 104.28 99.80 100.44 4.5 -0.6 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 98.95 93.09 88.74 6.3 4.9 MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS 1 Energy 115.61 127.99 109.30 -9.7 17.1 2 Intermediate goods 115.52 115.25 109.53 0.2 5.2 3 Capital goods 107.88 100.68 94.09 7.2 7.0 4 Consumer Durables 107.41 104.10 105.65 3.2 -1.5 5 Consumer Non-Durables 112.14 106.22 102.88 5.6 3.2 *Provisional data Note: The indices and the percentage changes are rounded up to two and one decimal digits, respectively, when published. 11 METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Generally The Industrial Turnover Index is an indicator of an enterprise's business cycle showing the monthly evolution of the market of goods and services in industry. The first compilation of the Turnover Index was completed by the Hellenic Statistical Authority in 2006, with base year 2000=100.0 and is compiled from 2000 onwards. Purpose of the index The purpose of this index is to measure the monthly activity of the industrial sector in terms of value. Turnover comprises the totals invoiced by the observation units during the reference period and corresponds to the market sales of goods or services supplied to third parties. The purposes and the characteristics of the Turnover Index apply, as well, to the indices for the distinction between domestic and non-domestic turnover. Legal Framework The compilation and publication of the Turnover Index is based on the framework of the implementation of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics (STS-R), as well as Regulation (EC) No 1158/2005 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998. Furthermore, this index is governed by Regulation (EC) No 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) No 656/2007 and by Regulation (EC) No 451/2008 of the Council. Reference period Month. Base year 2015=100.0. Revision The latest revision of the Turnover Index in Industry (base year 2015=100.0) took place in the framework of Council Regulation (EC) No 1165/1998 concerning short-term statistics. In accordance with this regulation the index is revised every five years, in years ending in 0 or 5. Statistical classifications At the level of classes of economic activities, the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 of EU was used (Regulation No 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev. 2 headings to categories of aggregate classification was used, in accordance with Commission Regulation No 656/2007. Geographical coverage The index covers the whole Country. Coverage of economic The Turnover Index in Industry is compiled for all activities listed in Sections B (mining and quarrying) and activities C (manufacturing) of the NACE Rev. 2 statistical classification. Computation of the Index The Turnover Index in Industry is a fixed base index. This index is calculated at a first stage at the four- digit level of economic activity and subsequently, with the implementation of appropriate weighting coefficients, the index is calculated at higher levels (three-level and two-level of economic activity) as well as at the level of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs). Data collection, The compilation of the indices was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via web-based processing and application, email), as well as data from administrative sources. imputation in the context For March 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection compared to previous reference of the COVID-19 crisis months. Publication of data The Turnover Index in Industry (2015=100.0) is released since August 2019 with June 2019 as first reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from January 2000 onwards. References More information about the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index and for the time series is available on the website of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) (http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT24/-). 12 Attachments Original document

