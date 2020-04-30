Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), February 2020

The compilation of the indices was based on data collected by enterprises, administrative sources and the use of an estimation method for the calculation of the missing data. This estimation is made at enterprise level, as the product of the previous monthly value by the rate of change of the annual moving average of the reference month. For February 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection, compared to previous reference months.

Since 2005, a parallel calculation of the retail trade volume index is introduced, for measuring the volume changes in retail trade.

The turnover index is calculated by applying the chaining method. Firstly the moving based index is calculated by comparing the estimated turnover value for the current month with the corresponding value of the previous month. Afterwards, the fixed base index for the current month is calculated by multiplying the moving-based index by the fixed base index of the previous month.

The comparability of the indices is achieved by reducing them to indices of a typical month of equal duration. This is implemented through the multiplication of the estimated turnover values by a specific correcting coefficient that results, by dividing the average monthly number of working days in the current year, by the number of the regular working days of the surveyed month.

The Volume Index (since September 2018) is calculated by deflating the Retail Trade Turnover Index, with the use of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Tax rates (HICP-CT) as a deflator.