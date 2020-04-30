Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), February 2020

Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:13am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 30 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: February 2020, y-o-y increase 4.7%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:

  • The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in February 2020 increased by 4.7%, compared with the corresponding index of February 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020 increased by 0.5% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in February 2020, increased by 3.5%, compared with the corresponding index of February 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, increased by 1.3% (Tables 1, 2).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, decreased by 1.6% (Table 5).
  • The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, decreased by 1.4% (Table 5).
    Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade

Rates of change (%)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Months

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: +30 213 135 2048, Fax: +30 210 485 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120

110

100

90

80

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Months

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)

120

110

100

90

80

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

2018

2019

2020

Months

Seasonally adjusted

Non seasonally adjusted

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.

2

1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)

The 4.7% increase of the Turnover Index in February 2020 compared with the corresponding index in February 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

15.5

Supermarkets

15.0

Books, Stationery, other goods

2.1

Automotive fuel

-2.6

Clothing and footwear

-6.7

2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)

The 3.5% increase of the Volume Index in February 2020 compared with the corresponding index in February 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:

Specialized store categories

Annual rates of

change %

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

15.4

Supermarkets

13.5

Books, Stationery, other goods

3.3

Clothing and footwear

-6.4

Automotive fuel

-7.2

3

Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Retail Trade Store Categories

Annual

Annual

rates of

rates of

February

February

change

February

February

change

2020*

2019

(%)

2020*

2019

(%)

Overall Index

98.4

94.0

4.7

99.5

96.1

3.5

Overall Index except automotive fuel

99.1

93.0

6.6

101.2

95.6

5.9

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

105.1

93.7

12.2

102.5

92.3

11.1

Automotive fuel

96.2

98.8

-2.6

89.2

96.1

-7.2

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

92.6

91.0

1.8

105.3

103.0

2.2

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

109.9

95.6

15.0

108.3

95.4

13.5

Department stores

69.6

77.0

-9.6

82.1

90.0

-8.8

Automotive fuel

96.2

98.8

-2.6

89.2

96.1

-7.2

Food,beverages, tobacco

79.6

81.9

-2.8

76.3

79.7

-4.3

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

104.1

90.1

15.5

106.6

92.4

15.4

Clothing and footwear

81.8

87.7

-6.7

109.3

116.8

-6.4

Furniture, electrical equipment, household

90.7

90.0

0.8

101.4

98.6

2.8

equipment

Books, Stationery, other goods

111.4

109.1

2.1

121.7

117.8

3.3

Retail sales not in stores

109.8

124.0

-11.5

:

:

:

*Provisional data.

  • Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Monthly

Monthly

Retail Trade Store Categories

rates of

rates of

February

January

change

February

January

change

2020*

2020

(%)

2020*

2020

(%)

Overall Index

98.4

97.9

0.5

99.5

98.2

1.3

Overall Index except automotive fuel

99.1

96.4

2.8

101.2

97.7

3.6

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

11.7

105.1

94.1

102.5

91.8

11.7

Automotive fuel

96.2

106.0

-9.2

89.2

96.5

-7.6

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

-4.6

92.6

97.1

105.3

108.0

-2.5

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

12.1

109.9

98.0

108.3

96.7

12.0

Department stores

69.6

69.9

-0.4

82.1

80.1

2.5

Automotive fuel

-9.2

96.2

106.0

89.2

96.5

-7.6

Food, beverages, tobacco

79.6

73.3

8.6

76.3

70.4

8.4

Pharmaceutical products. cosmetics

4.7

104.1

99.4

106.6

101.2

5.3

Clothing and footwear

81.8

100.1

-18.3

109.3

124.1

-11.9

Furniture,electrical equipment, household equipment

90.7

97.1

-6.6

101.4

107.9

-6.0

Books, Stationery, other goods

111.4

116.5

-4.4

121.7

127.1

-4.2

Retail sales not in stores

109.8

126.6

-13.3

:

:

:

*Provisional data.

: Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

Table 3. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Automotive fuel

Non-food sector

Overall Index

except

Food sector

except

sector

automotive fuel

automotive fuel

Year and month

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

change

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2018:

1

93.2

0.1

92.0

-0.1

89.9

-2.1

99.8

2.3

94.6

2.5

2

96.1

-0.9

96.0

-0.5

99.0

-0.4

98.0

-1.2

92.6

-0.5

3

94.5

1.1

95.5

2.3

96.3

2.5

91.2

-3.2

94.9

2.2

4

102.8

1.0

104.0

0.9

106.1

1.8

99.3

2.7

101.6

0.0

5

98.0

4.9

98.7

4.2

99.5

6.0

96.0

9.5

98.0

2.2

6

104.0

3.1

104.6

2.3

105.8

4.2

102.9

8.2

103.3

0.3

7

108.0

3.9

108.2

2.8

107.1

3.4

108.3

10.3

109.9

2.3

8

106.5

5.2

106.1

4.4

112.3

6.0

110.0

9.4

98.9

2.7

9

103.9

4.5

104.1

3.6

107.5

6.1

104.6

10.2

99.5

-0.1

10

97.4

-2.3

97.1

-2.6

95.6

-1.8

100.0

0.1

96.8

-5.7

11

98.6

3.7

99.2

4.2

91.6

4.7

97.2

2.1

104.5

-0.4

12

116.6

-0.2

118.7

-0.6

112.0

1.7

108.6

2.7

122.9

-6.2

Annual average

101.6

2.0

102.0

1.7

101.9

2.7

101.3

4.3

101.5

-0.2

2019:

1

90.8

-2.6

89.9

-2.3

90.4

0.6

95.3

-4.5

88.1

-6.9

2

94.0

-2.2

93.0

-3.1

93.7

-5.4

98.8

0.8

91.0

-1.7

3

99.6

5.4

99.3

4.0

103.8

7.8

101.4

11.2

93.9

-1.1

4

100.8

-1.9

101.7

-2.2

103.8

-2.2

97.9

-1.4

98.2

-3.3

5

96.1

-1.9

96.4

-2.3

96.9

-2.6

95.3

-0.7

94.6

-3.5

6

106.6

2.5

106.9

2.2

109.7

3.7

106.0

3.0

102.7

-0.6

7

106.0

-1.9

106.4

-1.7

106.6

-0.5

105.1

-3.0

104.6

-4.8

8

109.2

109.2

2.9

115.1

2.5

110.1

0.1

102.3

2.5

3.4

9

108.5

4.4

109.2

4.9

109.0

1.4

105.9

1.2

107.7

8.2

10

103.8

6.6

103.8

6.9

101.8

6.5

104.8

4.8

104.1

7.5

11

103.2

4.7

104.6

5.4

94.6

3.3

97.7

0.5

112.0

7.2

12**

116.7

0.1

118.2

-0.4

108.9

-2.8

111.0

2.2

124.7

1.5

Annual average

102.9

1.3

103.2

1.2

102.8

0.9

102.4

1.1

102.0

0.5

2020:

1**

97.9

7.8

96.4

7.2

94.1

4.1

106.0

11.2

97.1

10.2

2*

98.4

4.7

99.1

6.6

105.1

12.2

96.2

-2.6

92.6

1.8

*Provisional data. **Revised data.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

6

Table 4. Evolution of the Volume Index in Retail Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Automotive fuel

Non-food sector

Overall Index

except

Food sector

except

sector

automotive fuel

automotive fuel

Year and month

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rate of

Indices

rates of

change

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2018:

1

95.6

1.0

95.2

0.9

89.9

-1.7

94.8

2.2

104.0

4.8

2

99.2

-0.5

99.9

-0.1

99.0

-0.1

93.3

-1.0

103.3

0.5

3

94.9

1.5

96.5

2.8

96.4

2.8

87.4

-3.4

98.4

3.7

4

101.9

1.5

103.6

1.7

106.3

2.5

93.4

1.3

101.8

1.2

5

98.2

4.1

100.0

4.1

99.5

5.5

87.5

2.6

102.2

2.9

6

102.8

1.7

104.6

1.9

106.0

3.1

92.2

-2.2

104.4

1.2

7

110.3

2.4

112.3

2.5

106.9

2.2

97.1

-1.1

121.9

3.7

8

109.3

3.6

110.6

3.9

112.2

5.3

98.6

-1.0

111.1

2.8

9

102.1

2.9

103.5

3.0

106.9

5.1

93.5

0.8

100.8

0.6

10

95.3

-4.1

96.1

-3.6

94.8

-3.4

88.5

-9.2

97.3

-5.3

11

98.7

2.9

100.3

3.9

91.7

4.3

89.5

-2.1

109.9

1.1

12

116.3

-0.1

118.9

-0.6

112.5

1.5

105.1

3.9

124.7

-5.6

Annual average

102.1

1.5

103.4

1.6

101.8

2.2

93.4

-0.8

106.6

0.8

2019:

1

92.5

-3.2

91.9

-3.5

89.3

-0.7

93.8

-1.1

97.8

-6.0

2

96.1

-3.1

95.6

-4.3

92.3

-6.8

96.1

3.0

103.0

-0.3

3

99.6

5.0

100.0

3.6

102.8

6.6

95.3

9.0

99.2

0.8

4

99.3

-2.6

101.0

-2.5

103.0

-3.1

88.6

-5.1

99.8

-2.0

5

96.0

-2.2

97.5

-2.5

96.7

-2.8

85.4

-2.4

99.6

-2.5

6

105.3

2.4

106.5

1.8

109.2

3.0

97.2

5.4

104.8

0.4

7

107.9

-2.2

109.7

-2.3

106.6

-0.3

95.7

-1.4

116.5

-4.4

8

111.7

2.2

113.2

2.4

115.2

2.7

99.9

1.3

115.2

3.7

9

107.2

5.0

108.8

5.1

108.7

1.7

97.5

4.3

109.5

8.6

10

102.2

7.2

102.9

7.1

100.9

6.4

96.7

9.3

105.6

8.5

11

102.4

3.7

104.6

4.3

93.4

1.9

90.3

0.9

117.1

6.6

12**

114.5

-1.5

116.8

-1.8

107.5

-4.4

102.4

-2.6

126.2

1.2

Annual average

102.9

0.8

104.0

0.6

102.1

0.3

94.9

1.6

107.9

1.2

2020:

1**

98.2

6.2

97.7

6.3

91.8

2.8

96.5

2.9

108.0

10.4

2*

99.5

3.5

101.2

5.9

102.5

11.1

89.2

-7.2

105.3

2.2

*Provisional data. **Revised data.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

7

Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/2019

Food sector

11.1

Automotive fuel

-7.2

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

2.2

Supermarkets

13.5

Department stores

-8.8

Food, beverages, tobacco

-4.3

Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics

15.4

Clothing and footwear

-6.4

Furniture,electrical equipment,household equipment

2.8

Books,Stationery,other goods

3.3

Overall Index

3.5

Overall Index except automotive fuel

5.9

-15

-10

-5

0

5

10

15

20

25

Graph 5. Monthly rates of change (%) of the Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/ January 2020

Food sector

11.7

Automotive fuel

-7.6

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

-2.5

Supermarkets

12.0

Department stores

2.5

Food, beverages, tobacco

8.4

Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics

5.3

Clothing and footwear

-11.9

Furniture,electrical equipment,household equipment

-6.0

Books,Stationery,other goods

-4.2

Overall Index

1.3

Overall Index except automotive fuel

3.6

-20

-15

-10

-5

0

5

10

15

20

8

Table 5. Monthly rates of change of seasonally adjusted Turnover and Volume Index in Retail Trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Turnover Index

Volume Index

Monthly

Monthly

Retail Trade Store Categories

rates of

rates of

February

January

change

February

January

change

2020

2020

(%)

2020

2020

(%)

Overall Index

104.8

106.5

-1.6

103.9

105.4

-1.4

Overall Index except automotive fuel

106.5

106.9

-0.4

107.8

107.2

0.6

Ι. Main store categories

Food sector

108.5

105.7

2.6

106.7

103.7

2.9

Automotive fuel

99.3

106.0

-6.3

90.8

95.3

-4.7

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

103.3

106.2

-2.7

109.9

112.1

-2.0

ΙΙ. Specialized store categories

Supermarkets

112.6

109.0

3.3

112.1

108.3

3.5

Department stores

83.6

84.9

-1.6

89.1

91.4

-2.6

Automotive fuel

99.3

106.0

-6.3

90.8

95.3

-4.7

Food, beverages, tobacco

86.5

86.8

-0.4

83.2

84.1

-1.1

Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics

109.4

108.2

1.1

112.0

110.2

1.6

Clothing and footwear

100.3

104.7

-4.1

109.2

112.4

-2.8

Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment

110.3

110.2

0.0

121.0

121.0

0.0

Books, Stationery, other goods

119.5

123.0

-2.9

129.9

133.8

-2.9

Retail sales not in stores

118.9

133.9

-11.2

:

:

:

  • Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

9

Table 6. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Turnover Index in Retail Trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Automotive fuel

Non-food sector

Overall Index

except

Food sector

except

sector

Year and month

automotive fuel

automotive fuel

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

change

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2018:

1

101.2

0.4

101.7

0.0

100.2

0.2

100.4

1.3

103.3

-1.3

2

102.2

102.6

103.0

2.8

100.8

102.2

-1.1

1.0

0.9

0.4

3

99.3

-2.8

100.6

-2.0

98.0

-4.9

95.0

-5.8

102.6

0.4

4

101.9

2.6

102.3

1.7

103.1

5.3

101.6

7.0

102.3

-0.3

5

103.1

1.2

103.5

1.2

103.9

0.8

101.8

0.2

103.0

0.7

6

101.6

-1.5

101.9

-1.6

101.4

-2.4

101.5

-0.3

102.5

-0.5

7

103.9

2.2

103.7

1.7

103.0

1.6

105.3

3.8

104.4

1.9

8

102.9

-0.9

102.8

-0.8

103.1

0.1

103.9

-1.3

102.0

-2.3

9

101.1

-1.8

101.1

-1.6

102.5

-0.6

103.7

-0.2

99.1

-2.8

10

99.2

-1.9

99.5

-1.6

99.3

-3.1

99.4

-4.2

97.7

-1.4

11

102.0

2.9

102.4

2.9

102.3

3.0

100.4

1.0

100.3

2.6

12

101.5

-0.5

102.3

-0.1

103.0

0.7

101.9

1.6

99.6

-0.7

Annual average

101.7

102.0

101.9

101.3

101.6

2019:

1

99.0

-2.5

100.0

-2.3

101.4

-1.6

96.1

-5.8

96.8

-2.8

2

100.6

1.6

100.3

0.4

98.0

-3.4

101.9

6.1

101.1

4.4

3

103.5

2.9

103.3

3.0

104.9

7.0

105.3

3.4

101.4

0.3

4

101.2

-2.2

101.6

-1.7

101.0

-3.6

100.6

-4.4

99.7

-1.6

5

101.5

0.3

101.7

0.1

101.5

0.4

101.1

0.5

100.1

0.4

6

103.2

1.7

103.3

1.6

103.6

2.1

104.5

3.4

101.9

1.8

7

102.9

-0.3

102.9

-0.4

103.5

0.0

102.5

-1.9

100.0

-1.8

8

104.2

1.3

104.4

1.4

104.0

0.4

104.2

1.7

104.3

4.3

9

105.8

1.6

106.0

1.5

104.8

0.7

104.6

0.3

105.9

1.5

10

105.4

-0.4

106.0

0.0

105.6

0.8

104.0

-0.5

104.7

-1.1

11

105.4

-0.1

106.2

0.2

104.5

-1.1

100.9

-3.0

106.1

1.3

12

103.1

-2.2

103.8

-2.3

102.7

-1.8

104.1

3.2

102.0

-3.8

Annual average

103.0

103.3

102.9

102.5

102.0

2020:

1

106.5

3.3

106.9

3.1

105.7

3.0

106.0

1.8

106.2

4.1

2

104.8

-1.6

106.5

-0.4

108.5

2.6

99.3

-6.3

103.3

-2.7

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

10

Table 7. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Volume Index in Retail Trade

Base year: 2015=100.0

Overall Index

Automotive fuel

Non-food sector

Overall Index

except

Food sector

except

sector

Year and month

automotive fuel

automotive fuel

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

Indices

rates of

change

change

change

change

change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

2018:

1

102.3

0.7

103.5

0.4

100.7

0.7

94.5

1.4

108.7

-0.2

2

103.1

104.0

0.4

103.8

3.1

94.5

106.2

-2.2

0.7

0.0

3

100.2

-2.8

102.3

-1.6

98.1

-5.5

90.6

-4.1

107.1

0.8

4

102.8

2.6

103.9

1.6

103.9

5.8

96.4

6.4

107.1

0.0

5

103.5

0.7

104.8

0.8

103.9

0.0

94.6

-1.8

107.8

0.7

6

101.9

-1.6

103.3

-1.4

101.4

-2.4

92.2

-2.6

106.7

-1.1

7

104.2

2.3

105.2

1.8

102.7

1.4

95.2

3.2

108.9

2.1

8

102.9

-1.3

103.9

-1.2

102.8

0.1

93.9

-1.3

106.7

-2.0

9

100.9

-1.9

102.2

-1.7

101.9

-0.9

93.4

-0.5

105.1

-1.5

10

98.6

-2.3

100.4

-1.7

98.3

-3.6

88.9

-4.8

103.8

-1.3

11

102.2

3.6

103.6

3.2

101.9

3.7

92.5

4.0

106.3

2.4

12

102.3

0.1

103.5

-0.1

102.7

0.8

96.6

4.4

105.8

-0.5

Annual average

102.1

103.4

101.8

93.6

106.7

2019:

1

99.4

-2.8

101.1

-2.4

100.6

-2.0

93.0

-3.7

103.5

-2.2

2

100.6

1.2

100.4

-0.6

97.1

-3.5

97.1

4.4

107.0

3.4

3

104.0

3.4

104.5

4.0

104.6

7.7

98.0

0.9

107.4

0.4

4

101.4

-2.5

102.7

-1.7

100.3

-4.0

92.2

-5.9

106.2

-1.1

5

101.5

0.2

102.7

0.0

101.0

0.7

92.6

0.4

106.5

0.3

6

103.4

1.8

104.2

1.5

103.0

1.9

96.8

4.5

107.8

1.2

7

102.6

-0.7

103.8

-0.4

103.3

0.3

94.1

-2.8

106.5

-1.2

8

103.9

1.3

105.2

1.3

103.8

0.5

95.4

1.4

109.2

2.6

9

105.9

1.9

107.0

1.7

104.4

0.6

96.4

1.1

110.4

1.1

10

105.4

-0.4

106.8

-0.2

104.5

0.1

96.5

0.1

110.3

-0.1

11

104.8

-0.6

106.6

-0.1

102.7

-1.7

93.2

-3.4

110.7

0.4

12

102.1

-2.5

104.1

-2.4

100.3

-2.4

94.4

1.2

108.7

-1.8

Annual average

102.9

104.1

102.1

95.0

107.8

2020:

1

105.4

3.2

107.2

3.0

103.7

3.4

95.3

0.9

112.1

3.1

2

103.9

-1.4

107.8

0.6

106.7

2.9

90.8

-4.7

109.9

-2.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

11

Graph 6. Monthly rates of change (%) of the seasonally adjusted Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/ January 2020

Graph 6. Monthly rate of change (%) of the seasonally adjusted volume indices

in retail trade for April 2019 / March 2019

Food sector

2.9

Automotive fuel

-4.7

Non-food sector except automotive fuel

-2.0

Supermarkets

3.5

Department stores

-2.6

Food, beverages, tobacco

-1.1

Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics

1.6

Clothing and footwear

-2.8

Furnitures,electrical equipment,household equipment

0.0

Books,stationery,other goods

-2.9

Overall Index

-1.4

Overall Index except automotive fuel

0.6

-15

-10

-5

0

5

10

15

12

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Retail Trade Turnover Index is a monthly index, which was released in 2006 for the first time, with base

year (b.y.) the year 2005=100.0. This index is a continuation of the Retail Sales Value Index, which had been

compiled since 1963.

Purpose of the index - definitions

The purpose of the index is to depict the evolution of the goods and services market. Turnover comprises the total amounts invoiced by the enterprise during the reference period which correspond to the resale of goods without any further transformation. The data collected each month refer to the actual sales (both retail and wholesale) excluding VAT but including other duties and taxes on the goods.

Legal Framework

The compilation of the Retail Trade Turnover Index is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98 of

19th May 1998 concerning "Short Term Statistics" and by Regulation (EC) No.1893/2006 of the European

Parliament and of the Council of 20th December 2006, establishing the statistical classification of economic

activities NACE Rev. 2.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

Pursuant to the provisions of the Council Regulation No.1165/98 concerning "Short Term Statistics", the

index is revised every five (5) years in years ending in 0 or 5. The purpose of the revision is to adapt the

index to the changes in the structure of retail trade.

Statistical classification

The NACE Rev.2 statistical classification of economic activities is used in conformity with Regulation (EC)

No.1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole of the country with data coming from 72 Regional Units.

Coverage of economic

The index covers the codes from 4711 to 4799 of the division 47 of NACE Rev 2 statistical classification of

activities

economic activities.

Statistical survey

The index includes 38,444 retail trade enterprises, with an annual turnover (in year 2015) equal or greater

than 140,000€, from which a random representative sample of 1,674 enterprises was therefore selected

and surveyed.

Data collection, processing and imputation in the context of the COVID-19 crisis

Volume Index

Calculating the indices

The compilation of the indices was based on data collected by enterprises, administrative sources and the use of an estimation method for the calculation of the missing data. This estimation is made at enterprise level, as the product of the previous monthly value by the rate of change of the annual moving average of the reference month. For February 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection, compared to previous reference months.

Since 2005, a parallel calculation of the retail trade volume index is introduced, for measuring the volume changes in retail trade.

The turnover index is calculated by applying the chaining method. Firstly the moving based index is calculated by comparing the estimated turnover value for the current month with the corresponding value of the previous month. Afterwards, the fixed base index for the current month is calculated by multiplying the moving-based index by the fixed base index of the previous month.

The comparability of the indices is achieved by reducing them to indices of a typical month of equal duration. This is implemented through the multiplication of the estimated turnover values by a specific correcting coefficient that results, by dividing the average monthly number of working days in the current year, by the number of the regular working days of the surveyed month.

The Volume Index (since September 2018) is calculated by deflating the Retail Trade Turnover Index, with the use of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Tax rates (HICP-CT) as a deflator.

Seasonal Adjustment

Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the timeseries (that

is eliminating the monthly effects, e.g: the beginning of the school year, holidays, tourist period, etc) in

order to improve the comparability over time. The seasonal adjustment is performed by the application of

TRAMO-SEATS method with the use of JDemetra+ 2.0.0. The whole series with seasonally adjusted indices

is recalculated every time a new observation is added into the timeseries.

Compiled index series

Due to the implementation of the classification NACE Rev 2, parallel timeseries for the indices including and

not including the automotive fuels are provided.

These timeseries data are also compiled seasonally adjusted.

13

Publication of data

Timeseries of Retail Trade Turnover and Volume Indices (b.y. 2015=100.0) are released monthly since

September 2018, with retrospective data from 2000, into the following categories of economic activity

classes:

Supermarkets

Non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating.

Department stores

Other retail sale in non-specialized stores.

Food, beverages, tobacco

Fruit and vegetables, meat products. Fishes, crustaceans and molluscs, bread, cakes, flour confectionery

and sugar confectionery. Beverages, tobacco products, other retail sale of food in specialized stores.

Automotive fuel

Automotive fuel in specialized stores.

Pharmaceutical products. Cosmetics

Dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores.

Clothing and footwear

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialized stores.

Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment

Furniture, lighting equipment, audio and video equipment, hardware, paints and glass, electrical household

appliances and other household articles, music and video recordings in specialized stores.

Books. stationery and other goods

Books, newspapers and stationery, sporting equipment, games and toys, watches and jewellery,

computers, peripheral units and software, telecommunications equipment, flowers, plants, seeds,

fertilisers, pet animals and pet food, carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings, other retail sale of new goods

in specialized stores.

Retail sales not in stores

Retail sales via mail order houses, via Internet, via stalls and markets of other goods and other retail sales

not in stores, stalls or markets.

Food sector

Supermarkets, Food, beverages, tobacco

References

More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the indices and for

the timeseries is available on ELSTAT website:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT39/-

14

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:12:01 UTC
