|
Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), February 2020
04/30/2020 | 05:13am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 30 April 2020
PRESS RELEASE
TURNOVER INDEX IN RETAIL TRADE: February 2020, y-o-y increase 4.7%
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the Turnover and Volume Indices in Retail Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020 according to provisional and reduced data to a typical month as follows:
-
The Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade in February 2020 increased by 4.7%, compared with the corresponding index of February 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020 increased by 0.5% (Tables 1, 2).
-
The Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (i.e. turnover in retail trade at constant prices) in February 2020, increased by 3.5%, compared with the corresponding index of February 2019, while, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, increased by 1.3% (Tables 1, 2).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Turnover Index in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, decreased by 1.6% (Table 5).
-
The seasonally adjusted Overall Volume Index in February 2020, compared with the corresponding index of January 2020, decreased by 1.4% (Table 5).
Graph 1. Evolution of annual rates of change (%) for Turnover and Volume Overall Indices in Retail Trade
|
Rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310
|
Section of Trade and Services Indices
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2048, Fax: +30 210 485 2714
|
|
E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr
|
Graph 2. Evolution of the Overall Turnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Evolution of the Overall Volume Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0)
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted
|
Non seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous month.
2
1. Annual comparison of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at current prices)
The 4.7% increase of the Turnover Index in February 2020 compared with the corresponding index in February 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
|
Specialized store categories
|
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
change %
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
15.5
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
2.1
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-6.7
2. Annual comparison of the Volume Index in Retail Trade (Turnover at constant prices)
The 3.5% increase of the Volume Index in February 2020 compared with the corresponding index in February 2019 is mainly due to the changes in the following store categories:
|
|
Specialized store categories
|
|
Annual rates of
|
|
|
|
change %
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
15.4
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
3.3
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
|
|
-6.4
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
-7.2
3
Table 1. Annual rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
February
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
February
|
|
February
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
98.4
|
94.0
|
|
4.7
|
|
99.5
|
96.1
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
93.0
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.1
|
|
93.7
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
92.3
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
96.2
|
98.8
|
|
-2.6
|
|
89.2
|
96.1
|
|
-7.2
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.6
|
|
91.0
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
105.3
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.9
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
108.3
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
Department stores
|
69.6
|
77.0
|
|
-9.6
|
|
82.1
|
90.0
|
|
-8.8
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
89.2
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
-7.2
|
|
|
Food,beverages, tobacco
|
79.6
|
81.9
|
|
-2.8
|
|
76.3
|
79.7
|
|
-4.3
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
90.1
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
106.6
|
|
92.4
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
81.8
|
87.7
|
|
-6.7
|
|
109.3
|
116.8
|
|
-6.4
|
|
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
90.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
101.4
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
111.4
|
109.1
|
|
2.1
|
|
121.7
|
117.8
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
|
109.8
|
|
124.0
|
|
|
-11.5
|
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
|
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data.
-
Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
4
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of Turnover Index and Volume Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
change
|
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
98.4
|
97.9
|
|
0.5
|
|
99.5
|
98.2
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
96.4
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.1
|
|
94.1
|
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
91.8
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
96.2
|
106.0
|
|
-9.2
|
|
89.2
|
96.5
|
|
-7.6
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
-4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.6
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
|
105.3
|
|
108.0
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109.9
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
|
108.3
|
|
96.7
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Department stores
|
69.6
|
69.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
82.1
|
80.1
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
-9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
106.0
|
|
|
|
89.2
|
|
96.5
|
|
|
-7.6
|
|
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
79.6
|
73.3
|
|
8.6
|
|
76.3
|
70.4
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products. cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
|
106.6
|
|
101.2
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
81.8
|
100.1
|
|
-18.3
|
|
109.3
|
124.1
|
|
-11.9
|
|
|
Furniture,electrical equipment, household equipment
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
97.1
|
|
-6.6
|
|
|
101.4
|
|
107.9
|
|
|
-6.0
|
|
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
111.4
|
116.5
|
|
-4.4
|
|
121.7
|
127.1
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
|
109.8
|
|
126.6
|
|
-13.3
|
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
|
:
|
|
|
*Provisional data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
5
Table 3. Evolution of the Turnover Index in Retail Trade
(Data adjusted for working days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
Non-food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
except
|
|
Food sector
|
except
|
|
|
|
|
sector
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
2018:
|
1
|
93.2
|
0.1
|
92.0
|
-0.1
|
89.9
|
-2.1
|
99.8
|
2.3
|
94.6
|
2.5
|
|
2
|
|
|
96.1
|
|
-0.9
|
|
96.0
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
-1.2
|
|
92.6
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
94.5
|
1.1
|
95.5
|
2.3
|
96.3
|
2.5
|
91.2
|
-3.2
|
94.9
|
2.2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
102.8
|
|
1.0
|
|
104.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
106.1
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
101.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
5
|
98.0
|
4.9
|
98.7
|
4.2
|
99.5
|
6.0
|
96.0
|
9.5
|
98.0
|
2.2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
104.0
|
|
3.1
|
|
104.6
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
105.8
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
8.2
|
|
103.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
7
|
108.0
|
3.9
|
108.2
|
2.8
|
107.1
|
3.4
|
108.3
|
10.3
|
109.9
|
2.3
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
106.5
|
|
5.2
|
|
106.1
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
112.3
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
110.0
|
|
9.4
|
|
98.9
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
103.9
|
4.5
|
|
104.1
|
3.6
|
|
|
107.5
|
6.1
|
|
|
104.6
|
10.2
|
|
99.5
|
-0.1
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
97.4
|
|
-2.3
|
|
97.1
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
95.6
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
96.8
|
|
-5.7
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
98.6
|
3.7
|
|
99.2
|
4.2
|
|
|
91.6
|
4.7
|
|
|
97.2
|
2.1
|
|
104.5
|
-0.4
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
116.6
|
|
-0.2
|
|
118.7
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
112.0
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
2.7
|
|
122.9
|
|
-6.2
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
|
101.6
|
2.0
|
|
102.0
|
1.7
|
|
|
101.9
|
2.7
|
|
|
101.3
|
4.3
|
|
101.5
|
-0.2
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
|
|
90.8
|
-2.6
|
|
89.9
|
-2.3
|
|
|
90.4
|
0.6
|
|
|
95.3
|
-4.5
|
|
88.1
|
-6.9
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
94.0
|
|
-2.2
|
|
93.0
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
93.7
|
|
-5.4
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
91.0
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
99.6
|
5.4
|
|
99.3
|
4.0
|
|
|
103.8
|
7.8
|
|
|
101.4
|
11.2
|
|
93.9
|
-1.1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
100.8
|
|
-1.9
|
|
101.7
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
103.8
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
-1.4
|
|
98.2
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
96.1
|
-1.9
|
|
96.4
|
-2.3
|
|
|
96.9
|
-2.6
|
|
|
95.3
|
-0.7
|
|
94.6
|
-3.5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
106.6
|
|
2.5
|
|
106.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
109.7
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
106.0
|
|
3.0
|
|
102.7
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
106.0
|
-1.9
|
|
106.4
|
-1.7
|
|
|
106.6
|
-0.5
|
|
|
105.1
|
-3.0
|
|
104.6
|
-4.8
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
109.2
|
|
|
109.2
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
115.1
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
108.5
|
4.4
|
|
109.2
|
4.9
|
|
|
109.0
|
1.4
|
|
|
105.9
|
1.2
|
|
107.7
|
8.2
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
103.8
|
|
6.6
|
|
103.8
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
104.8
|
|
4.8
|
|
104.1
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
103.2
|
4.7
|
|
104.6
|
5.4
|
|
|
94.6
|
3.3
|
|
|
97.7
|
0.5
|
|
112.0
|
7.2
|
|
|
12**
|
|
|
116.7
|
|
0.1
|
|
118.2
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
111.0
|
|
2.2
|
|
124.7
|
|
1.5
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
1.3
|
|
103.2
|
1.2
|
|
|
102.8
|
0.9
|
|
|
102.4
|
1.1
|
|
102.0
|
0.5
|
|
2020:
|
1**
|
|
|
97.9
|
7.8
|
|
96.4
|
7.2
|
|
|
94.1
|
4.1
|
|
|
106.0
|
11.2
|
|
97.1
|
10.2
|
|
|
2*
|
|
|
98.4
|
|
4.7
|
|
99.1
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
105.1
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
-2.6
|
|
92.6
|
|
1.8
|
*Provisional data. **Revised data.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
6
|
|
|
Table 4. Evolution of the Volume Index in Retail Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Data adjusted for working days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
Non-food sector
|
|
Overall Index
|
except
|
Food sector
|
except
|
|
sector
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rate of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
2018:
|
1
|
95.6
|
1.0
|
95.2
|
0.9
|
89.9
|
-1.7
|
94.8
|
2.2
|
104.0
|
4.8
|
|
2
|
99.2
|
-0.5
|
99.9
|
-0.1
|
99.0
|
-0.1
|
93.3
|
-1.0
|
103.3
|
0.5
|
|
3
|
94.9
|
1.5
|
96.5
|
2.8
|
96.4
|
2.8
|
87.4
|
-3.4
|
98.4
|
3.7
|
|
4
|
101.9
|
1.5
|
103.6
|
1.7
|
106.3
|
2.5
|
93.4
|
1.3
|
101.8
|
1.2
|
|
5
|
98.2
|
4.1
|
100.0
|
4.1
|
99.5
|
5.5
|
87.5
|
2.6
|
102.2
|
2.9
|
|
6
|
102.8
|
1.7
|
104.6
|
1.9
|
106.0
|
3.1
|
92.2
|
-2.2
|
104.4
|
1.2
|
|
7
|
110.3
|
2.4
|
112.3
|
2.5
|
106.9
|
2.2
|
97.1
|
-1.1
|
121.9
|
3.7
|
|
8
|
109.3
|
3.6
|
110.6
|
3.9
|
112.2
|
5.3
|
98.6
|
-1.0
|
111.1
|
2.8
|
|
9
|
102.1
|
2.9
|
103.5
|
3.0
|
106.9
|
5.1
|
93.5
|
0.8
|
100.8
|
0.6
|
|
10
|
95.3
|
-4.1
|
96.1
|
-3.6
|
94.8
|
-3.4
|
88.5
|
-9.2
|
97.3
|
-5.3
|
|
11
|
98.7
|
2.9
|
100.3
|
3.9
|
91.7
|
4.3
|
89.5
|
-2.1
|
109.9
|
1.1
|
|
12
|
116.3
|
-0.1
|
118.9
|
-0.6
|
112.5
|
1.5
|
105.1
|
3.9
|
124.7
|
-5.6
|
Annual average
|
|
102.1
|
1.5
|
103.4
|
1.6
|
101.8
|
2.2
|
93.4
|
-0.8
|
106.6
|
0.8
|
2019:
|
1
|
92.5
|
-3.2
|
91.9
|
-3.5
|
89.3
|
-0.7
|
93.8
|
-1.1
|
97.8
|
-6.0
|
|
2
|
96.1
|
-3.1
|
95.6
|
-4.3
|
92.3
|
-6.8
|
96.1
|
3.0
|
103.0
|
-0.3
|
|
3
|
99.6
|
5.0
|
100.0
|
3.6
|
102.8
|
6.6
|
95.3
|
9.0
|
99.2
|
0.8
|
|
4
|
99.3
|
-2.6
|
101.0
|
-2.5
|
103.0
|
-3.1
|
88.6
|
-5.1
|
99.8
|
-2.0
|
|
5
|
96.0
|
-2.2
|
97.5
|
-2.5
|
96.7
|
-2.8
|
85.4
|
-2.4
|
99.6
|
-2.5
|
|
6
|
105.3
|
2.4
|
106.5
|
1.8
|
109.2
|
3.0
|
97.2
|
5.4
|
104.8
|
0.4
|
|
7
|
107.9
|
-2.2
|
109.7
|
-2.3
|
106.6
|
-0.3
|
95.7
|
-1.4
|
116.5
|
-4.4
|
|
8
|
111.7
|
2.2
|
113.2
|
2.4
|
115.2
|
2.7
|
99.9
|
1.3
|
115.2
|
3.7
|
|
9
|
107.2
|
5.0
|
108.8
|
5.1
|
108.7
|
1.7
|
97.5
|
4.3
|
109.5
|
8.6
|
|
10
|
102.2
|
7.2
|
102.9
|
7.1
|
100.9
|
6.4
|
96.7
|
9.3
|
105.6
|
8.5
|
|
11
|
102.4
|
3.7
|
104.6
|
4.3
|
93.4
|
1.9
|
90.3
|
0.9
|
117.1
|
6.6
|
|
12**
|
114.5
|
-1.5
|
116.8
|
-1.8
|
107.5
|
-4.4
|
102.4
|
-2.6
|
126.2
|
1.2
|
Annual average
|
|
102.9
|
0.8
|
104.0
|
0.6
|
102.1
|
0.3
|
94.9
|
1.6
|
107.9
|
1.2
|
2020:
|
1**
|
98.2
|
6.2
|
97.7
|
6.3
|
91.8
|
2.8
|
96.5
|
2.9
|
108.0
|
10.4
|
|
2*
|
99.5
|
3.5
|
101.2
|
5.9
|
102.5
|
11.1
|
89.2
|
-7.2
|
105.3
|
2.2
*Provisional data. **Revised data.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
7
Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/2019
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
-7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
Department stores
|
-8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furniture,electrical equipment,household equipment
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
Books,Stationery,other goods
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
-15
|
-10
|
-5
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
20
|
25
Graph 5. Monthly rates of change (%) of the Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/ January 2020
|
Food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
Department stores
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-11.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furniture,electrical equipment,household equipment
|
|
-6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Books,Stationery,other goods
|
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
-20
|
-15
|
-10
|
-5
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
20
8
Table 5. Monthly rates of change of seasonally adjusted Turnover and Volume Index in Retail Trade
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Turnover Index
|
|
|
Volume Index
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Retail Trade Store Categories
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
|
rates of
|
|
February
|
January
|
change
|
February
|
January
|
change
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
(%)
|
2020
|
2020
|
(%)
|
Overall Index
|
104.8
|
106.5
|
-1.6
|
103.9
|
105.4
|
-1.4
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
106.5
|
106.9
|
-0.4
|
107.8
|
107.2
|
0.6
|
Ι. Main store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food sector
|
108.5
|
105.7
|
2.6
|
106.7
|
103.7
|
2.9
|
Automotive fuel
|
99.3
|
106.0
|
-6.3
|
90.8
|
95.3
|
-4.7
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
103.3
|
106.2
|
-2.7
|
109.9
|
112.1
|
-2.0
|
ΙΙ. Specialized store categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supermarkets
|
112.6
|
109.0
|
3.3
|
112.1
|
108.3
|
3.5
|
Department stores
|
83.6
|
84.9
|
-1.6
|
89.1
|
91.4
|
-2.6
|
Automotive fuel
|
99.3
|
106.0
|
-6.3
|
90.8
|
95.3
|
-4.7
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
86.5
|
86.8
|
-0.4
|
83.2
|
84.1
|
-1.1
|
Pharmaceutical products, cosmetics
|
109.4
|
108.2
|
1.1
|
112.0
|
110.2
|
1.6
|
Clothing and footwear
|
100.3
|
104.7
|
-4.1
|
109.2
|
112.4
|
-2.8
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment
|
110.3
|
110.2
|
0.0
|
121.0
|
121.0
|
0.0
|
Books, Stationery, other goods
|
119.5
|
123.0
|
-2.9
|
129.9
|
133.8
|
-2.9
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
118.9
|
133.9
|
-11.2
|
:
|
:
|
:
-
Volume Index for the "Retail sales not in stores" is not calculated.
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
9
Table 6. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Turnover Index in Retail Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
Non-food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
except
|
Food sector
|
except
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sector
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
|
101.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
101.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
100.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
100.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
103.3
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
102.2
|
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
100.8
|
|
|
|
102.2
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
99.3
|
|
-2.8
|
|
100.6
|
|
-2.0
|
|
98.0
|
|
-4.9
|
|
95.0
|
|
-5.8
|
|
102.6
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
102.3
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
103.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
103.5
|
|
1.2
|
|
103.9
|
|
0.8
|
|
101.8
|
|
0.2
|
|
103.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
-2.4
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
102.5
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
103.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
103.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
103.0
|
|
1.6
|
|
105.3
|
|
3.8
|
|
104.4
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
103.9
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
102.0
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
101.1
|
|
-1.8
|
|
101.1
|
|
-1.6
|
|
102.5
|
|
-0.6
|
|
103.7
|
|
-0.2
|
|
99.1
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
-3.1
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
-4.2
|
|
97.7
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
102.0
|
|
2.9
|
|
102.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
102.3
|
|
3.0
|
|
100.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
100.3
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
99.6
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
|
|
|
102.0
|
|
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
|
|
101.3
|
|
|
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
|
99.0
|
|
-2.5
|
|
100.0
|
|
-2.3
|
|
101.4
|
|
-1.6
|
|
96.1
|
|
-5.8
|
|
96.8
|
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
100.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
101.1
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
103.5
|
|
2.9
|
|
103.3
|
|
3.0
|
|
104.9
|
|
7.0
|
|
105.3
|
|
3.4
|
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.2
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
-4.4
|
|
99.7
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
101.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
101.7
|
|
0.1
|
|
101.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
101.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
100.1
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
103.3
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
101.9
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
102.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
102.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
103.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
102.5
|
|
-1.9
|
|
100.0
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
104.2
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
104.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
104.2
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
104.3
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
105.8
|
|
1.6
|
|
106.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
104.8
|
|
0.7
|
|
104.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
105.9
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
106.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
105.6
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
104.7
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
105.4
|
|
-0.1
|
|
106.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
104.5
|
|
-1.1
|
|
100.9
|
|
-3.0
|
|
106.1
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
103.8
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
102.0
|
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
|
|
103.3
|
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
|
|
|
102.0
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
|
106.5
|
|
3.3
|
|
106.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
105.7
|
|
3.0
|
|
106.0
|
|
1.8
|
|
106.2
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.8
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
106.5
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
108.5
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
-6.3
|
|
103.3
|
|
-2.7
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
10
Table 7. Monthly evolution of the seasonally adjusted Volume Index in Retail Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
Non-food sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
except
|
Food sector
|
|
except
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sector
|
|
|
Year and month
|
|
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
|
rates of
|
Indices
|
rates of
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
103.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
100.7
|
0.7
|
|
94.5
|
|
1.4
|
|
108.7
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
|
|
104.0
|
|
0.4
|
|
103.8
|
|
3.1
|
|
94.5
|
|
|
|
106.2
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
100.2
|
|
|
-2.8
|
|
102.3
|
|
-1.6
|
|
98.1
|
-5.5
|
|
90.6
|
|
-4.1
|
|
107.1
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
103.9
|
|
1.6
|
|
103.9
|
|
5.8
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
107.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
103.5
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
104.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
103.9
|
0.0
|
|
94.6
|
|
-1.8
|
|
107.8
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
103.3
|
|
-1.4
|
|
101.4
|
|
-2.4
|
|
92.2
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
106.7
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
104.2
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
105.2
|
|
1.8
|
|
102.7
|
1.4
|
|
95.2
|
|
3.2
|
|
108.9
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
103.9
|
|
-1.2
|
|
102.8
|
|
0.1
|
|
93.9
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
106.7
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
102.2
|
|
-1.7
|
|
101.9
|
-0.9
|
|
93.4
|
|
-0.5
|
|
105.1
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
100.4
|
|
-1.7
|
|
98.3
|
|
-3.6
|
|
88.9
|
|
|
-4.8
|
|
103.8
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
102.2
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
103.6
|
|
3.2
|
|
101.9
|
3.7
|
|
92.5
|
|
4.0
|
|
106.3
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
103.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
102.7
|
|
0.8
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
105.8
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
|
|
103.4
|
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
93.6
|
|
|
|
|
106.7
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
|
99.4
|
|
|
-2.8
|
|
101.1
|
|
-2.4
|
|
100.6
|
-2.0
|
|
93.0
|
|
-3.7
|
|
103.5
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
100.6
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
100.4
|
|
-0.6
|
|
97.1
|
|
-3.5
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
107.0
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
104.5
|
|
4.0
|
|
104.6
|
7.7
|
|
98.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
107.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
102.7
|
|
-1.7
|
|
100.3
|
|
-4.0
|
|
92.2
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
106.2
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
102.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
101.0
|
0.7
|
|
92.6
|
|
0.4
|
|
106.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
103.4
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
104.2
|
|
1.5
|
|
103.0
|
|
1.9
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
107.8
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
102.6
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
103.8
|
|
-0.4
|
|
103.3
|
0.3
|
|
94.1
|
|
-2.8
|
|
106.5
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.9
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
105.2
|
|
1.3
|
|
103.8
|
|
0.5
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
109.2
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
105.9
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
107.0
|
|
1.7
|
|
104.4
|
0.6
|
|
96.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
110.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
106.8
|
|
-0.2
|
|
104.5
|
|
0.1
|
|
96.5
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
110.3
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
104.8
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
106.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
102.7
|
-1.7
|
|
93.2
|
|
-3.4
|
|
110.7
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
104.1
|
|
-2.4
|
|
100.3
|
|
-2.4
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
108.7
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
Annual average
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
|
104.1
|
|
|
|
102.1
|
|
|
95.0
|
|
|
|
|
107.8
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
107.2
|
|
3.0
|
|
103.7
|
3.4
|
|
95.3
|
|
0.9
|
|
112.1
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.9
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
107.8
|
|
0.6
|
|
106.7
|
|
2.9
|
|
90.8
|
|
|
-4.7
|
|
109.9
|
|
-2.0
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.
11
Graph 6. Monthly rates of change (%) of the seasonally adjusted Volume Indices in Retail Trade for February 2020/ January 2020
Graph 6. Monthly rate of change (%) of the seasonally adjusted volume indices
in retail trade for April 2019 / March 2019
|
Food sector
|
2.9
|
Automotive fuel
|
-4.7
|
Non-food sector except automotive fuel
|
-2.0
|
Supermarkets
|
3.5
|
Department stores
|
-2.6
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
-1.1
|
Pharmaceutical products,cosmetics
|
1.6
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-2.8
|
Furnitures,electrical equipment,household equipment
|
0.0
|
Books,stationery,other goods
|
-2.9
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
Overall Index except automotive fuel
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
-15
|
-10
|
-5
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
12
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
Generally
|
The Retail Trade Turnover Index is a monthly index, which was released in 2006 for the first time, with base
|
|
year (b.y.) the year 2005=100.0. This index is a continuation of the Retail Sales Value Index, which had been
|
|
compiled since 1963.
Purpose of the index - definitions
The purpose of the index is to depict the evolution of the goods and services market. Turnover comprises the total amounts invoiced by the enterprise during the reference period which correspond to the resale of goods without any further transformation. The data collected each month refer to the actual sales (both retail and wholesale) excluding VAT but including other duties and taxes on the goods.
|
Legal Framework
|
The compilation of the Retail Trade Turnover Index is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98 of
|
|
19th May 1998 concerning "Short Term Statistics" and by Regulation (EC) No.1893/2006 of the European
|
|
Parliament and of the Council of 20th December 2006, establishing the statistical classification of economic
|
|
activities NACE Rev. 2.
|
Reference period
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
Revision
|
Pursuant to the provisions of the Council Regulation No.1165/98 concerning "Short Term Statistics", the
|
|
index is revised every five (5) years in years ending in 0 or 5. The purpose of the revision is to adapt the
|
|
index to the changes in the structure of retail trade.
|
Statistical classification
|
The NACE Rev.2 statistical classification of economic activities is used in conformity with Regulation (EC)
|
|
No.1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
|
Geographical coverage
|
The index covers the whole of the country with data coming from 72 Regional Units.
|
Coverage of economic
|
The index covers the codes from 4711 to 4799 of the division 47 of NACE Rev 2 statistical classification of
|
activities
|
economic activities.
|
Statistical survey
|
The index includes 38,444 retail trade enterprises, with an annual turnover (in year 2015) equal or greater
|
|
than 140,000€, from which a random representative sample of 1,674 enterprises was therefore selected
|
|
and surveyed.
Data collection, processing and imputation in the context of the COVID-19 crisis
Volume Index
Calculating the indices
The compilation of the indices was based on data collected by enterprises, administrative sources and the use of an estimation method for the calculation of the missing data. This estimation is made at enterprise level, as the product of the previous monthly value by the rate of change of the annual moving average of the reference month. For February 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection, compared to previous reference months.
Since 2005, a parallel calculation of the retail trade volume index is introduced, for measuring the volume changes in retail trade.
The turnover index is calculated by applying the chaining method. Firstly the moving based index is calculated by comparing the estimated turnover value for the current month with the corresponding value of the previous month. Afterwards, the fixed base index for the current month is calculated by multiplying the moving-based index by the fixed base index of the previous month.
The comparability of the indices is achieved by reducing them to indices of a typical month of equal duration. This is implemented through the multiplication of the estimated turnover values by a specific correcting coefficient that results, by dividing the average monthly number of working days in the current year, by the number of the regular working days of the surveyed month.
The Volume Index (since September 2018) is calculated by deflating the Retail Trade Turnover Index, with the use of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Tax rates (HICP-CT) as a deflator.
|
Seasonal Adjustment
|
Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the timeseries (that
|
|
is eliminating the monthly effects, e.g: the beginning of the school year, holidays, tourist period, etc) in
|
|
order to improve the comparability over time. The seasonal adjustment is performed by the application of
|
|
TRAMO-SEATS method with the use of JDemetra+ 2.0.0. The whole series with seasonally adjusted indices
|
|
is recalculated every time a new observation is added into the timeseries.
|
Compiled index series
|
Due to the implementation of the classification NACE Rev 2, parallel timeseries for the indices including and
|
|
not including the automotive fuels are provided.
|
|
These timeseries data are also compiled seasonally adjusted.
13
|
Publication of data
|
Timeseries of Retail Trade Turnover and Volume Indices (b.y. 2015=100.0) are released monthly since
|
|
September 2018, with retrospective data from 2000, into the following categories of economic activity
|
|
classes:
|
|
Supermarkets
|
|
Non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating.
|
|
Department stores
|
|
Other retail sale in non-specialized stores.
|
|
Food, beverages, tobacco
|
|
Fruit and vegetables, meat products. Fishes, crustaceans and molluscs, bread, cakes, flour confectionery
|
|
and sugar confectionery. Beverages, tobacco products, other retail sale of food in specialized stores.
|
|
Automotive fuel
|
|
Automotive fuel in specialized stores.
|
|
Pharmaceutical products. Cosmetics
|
|
Dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores.
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialized stores.
|
|
Furniture, electrical equipment, household equipment
|
|
Furniture, lighting equipment, audio and video equipment, hardware, paints and glass, electrical household
|
|
appliances and other household articles, music and video recordings in specialized stores.
|
|
Books. stationery and other goods
|
|
Books, newspapers and stationery, sporting equipment, games and toys, watches and jewellery,
|
|
computers, peripheral units and software, telecommunications equipment, flowers, plants, seeds,
|
|
fertilisers, pet animals and pet food, carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings, other retail sale of new goods
|
|
in specialized stores.
|
|
Retail sales not in stores
|
|
Retail sales via mail order houses, via Internet, via stalls and markets of other goods and other retail sales
|
|
not in stores, stalls or markets.
|
|
Food sector
|
|
Supermarkets, Food, beverages, tobacco
|
References
|
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the indices and for
|
|
the timeseries is available on ELSTAT website:
|
|
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT39/-
14
Disclaimer
|
|