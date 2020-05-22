Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:07am BST

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN WHOLESALE TRADE: 1st quarter 2020, annual decrease 4.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for the

1st quarter 2020, the evolution of which according to provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

The Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019, decreased by 4.2%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 9.5% (Table 1).

The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 3.0% (Table 1).

Graph 1. Evolution of Turnover Index in the Wholesale Trade ( 2015=100.0 )

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Q1

Q2

Quarters

Q3

Q4

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022. 2308. 2310

Section of Trade and Services Indices

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Konstantinos Thomas

Tel: +30 213 135 2048

Fax: +30 213 135 2714

E-mail: k.thomas@statistics.gr

Graph 2: Evolution of seasonally and non seasonally adjusted Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0)

115

105

95

85

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Quarters

Non seasonally adjusted

Seasonally adjusted

It should be noted, that the timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new observation is added and could differ from 100 for the base year, as seasonal effect is not the same each year. Therefore, the seasonally adjusted data differ from the published data of the Press Release of the previous quarter.

2

Table 1. Evolution of Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade

(Data adjusted for working days)

Base year: 2015=100.0

Annual

Quarterly

Seasonally

Quarterly

Rates of

Rates of

Rates of

Year / Quarter

Indices

Adjusted

Change

Change

Change

Indices

(%)

(%)

(%)

2016

Q1

93.2

-4.7

-8.2

97.3

-2.7

Q2

102.9

10.5

98.4

1.2

-3.6

Q3

96.6

2.8

-6.1

98.4

0.0

Q4

100.8

-0.7

4.3

99.7

1.3

Annual average

98.4

-1.6

98.5

2017

Q1

100.0

7.4

-0.8

103.9

4.1

Q2

105.4

2.4

5.4

101.1

-2.6

Q3

99.4

2.9

-5.7

100.,5

-0.6

Q4

103.3

2.5

4.0

102.8

2.3

Annual average

102.0

3.7

102.1

2018

Q1

102.8

2.7

-0.6

107.3

4.4

Q2

112.4

6.6

9.4

108.0

0.7

Q3

111.7

12.4

-0.6

111.4

3.1

Q4

109.0

5.5

-2.4

108.3

-2.8

Annual average

109.0

6.9

108.8

2019

Q1

101.5

-1.3

-6.9

107.1

-1.1

Q2

111.2

-1.1

9.6

107.2

0.1

Q3

108.6

-2.8

-2.3

107.6

0.4

*Q4

107.4

-1.5

-1.1

106.3

-1.2

* Annual average

107.2

-1.7

107.1

2020:

** Q1

97.2

-4.2

-9.5

103.2

-3.0

  • Revised data
  • Provisional data

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Wholesale Turnover Index is a quarterly index, which was first released in 2006, with base year (b.y.)

the year 2005=100.0.

Purpose of the index -

The purpose of this index is to measure in value terms the activity of wholesale trade in the market. The

definitions

turnover excludes VAT and comprises the totals invoiced by the enterprise during the reference period

(quarter), which correspond to sales of goods or services supplied to third parties.

Legal framework

The compilation of the wholesale turnover index is governed by the Council Regulation (EC) 1165/98 of

19th May 1998 concerning "Short Term Statistics" and by the Regulation (EC) 1158/05 of the European

Parliament and Council, amending the original Regulation 1165/98. Additionally, the compilation of the

above index is governed by the Regulation 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20th

December 2006, establishing the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.2.

Reference period

Quarter.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation 1165/98 concerning "Short Term Statistics", the index is

revised every five (5) years, in years ending in 0 or 5. The purpose of revising the wholesale turnover index

is to adapt the index to recent developments as regards the structure of wholesale trade.

Statistical classification

The NACE Rev.2 statistical classification of economic activities is used, in conformity with the Regulation

(EC) 1893/2006 of the Council and of the European Parliament.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole of the country with data coming from 54 Regional Units.

Coverage of economic

The index covers the division 46 (wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) of NACE Rev.2

activities

statistical classification of economic activities.

Statistical survey

The index includes 15,911 wholesale trade enterprises, with an annual turnover (in year 2015) equal or

greater than 300,000€, from which a random representative sample of 520 enterprises was therefore

selected and surveyed.

Data collection,

The compilation of the indices was based on data collected by enterprises, administrative sources and the

processing and

use of an estimation method for the calculation of the missing data. This estimation is made at enterprise

imputation in the context

level, on the basis of the average annual rate of change in the turnover of the enterprise.

of the COVID-19

For the 1th quarter 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection, compared to previous

pandemic

reference quarters.

Calculating the indices

The index is calculated by the implementation of the chaining method. The index is reduced to a typical

quarter of equal duration by multiplying the turnover estimates for the current quarter by an appropriate

correction coefficient. This factor is calculated through the division of the average quarterly number of

working days for the current year by the number of regular working days of the examined quarter.

Seasonal Adjustment

Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the time series

(after eliminating the seasonal effects, e.g: the beginning of the school year, holidays, tourist period, etc) in

order to improve the comparability over time. The method applied is the TRAMO-SEATS with the use of

JDemetra+ 2.0.0. The whole timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new

observation is added into the timeseries.

Compiled index series

The timeseries of the index are compiled from the 1st quarter 2000 with base year 2015=100.0.

Publication of data

The Wholesale Turnover Index (b.y. 2015=100.0) is released quarterly since the 3rd quarter 2018, with

retrospective data from the 1st quarter 2000.

References

More information on the methodology for compiling and calculating the Wholesale Turnover Index, as well

as on the timeseries of the index, can be found on ELSTAT's website:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT42/-

4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aCHINA'S GEELY TO EXPLORE DEEPER COOPERATION WITH DAIMLER : chairman
RE
05:32aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Official Spokesperson (May 21, 2020)
PU
05:24aJapan's finance minister, central bank governor meet on pandemic response
RE
05:21aU.S. STRIKES AT A HUAWEI PRIZE : chip juggernaut HiSilicon
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aNational gas transmission tariffs to increase by 3.7 percent in 2021
PU
05:12aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Job protection is the new task of crisis management
PU
05:07aTurnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:07aTurnover Index for Motor Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND MUST ADAPT: French finance minister
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group