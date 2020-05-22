Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

TURNOVER INDEX IN WHOLESALE TRADE: 1st quarter 2020, annual decrease 4.2%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority announces the Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade with base year 2015=100.0 for the

1st quarter 2020, the evolution of which according to provisional and working day adjusted data, is as follows:

The Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 1st quarter 2019, decreased by 4.2%, while, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 9.5% (Table 1).

The seasonally adjusted Turnover Index of the 1st quarter 2020, compared with the corresponding index of the 4th quarter 2019, decreased by 3.0% (Table 1).

Graph 1. Evolution of Turnover Index in the Wholesale Trade ( 2015=100.0 )

