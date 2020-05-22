Turnover Index in Wholesale Trade (2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

|
Generally
The Wholesale Turnover Index is a quarterly index, which was first released in 2006, with base year (b.y.)
the year 2005=100.0.
Purpose of the index -
The purpose of this index is to measure in value terms the activity of wholesale trade in the market. The
definitions
turnover excludes VAT and comprises the totals invoiced by the enterprise during the reference period
(quarter), which correspond to sales of goods or services supplied to third parties.
Legal framework
The compilation of the wholesale turnover index is governed by the Council Regulation (EC) 1165/98 of
19th May 1998 concerning "Short Term Statistics" and by the Regulation (EC) 1158/05 of the European
Parliament and Council, amending the original Regulation 1165/98. Additionally, the compilation of the
above index is governed by the Regulation 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20th
December 2006, establishing the statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev.2.
Reference period
Quarter.
Base year
2015=100.0.
Revision
Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation 1165/98 concerning "Short Term Statistics", the index is
revised every five (5) years, in years ending in 0 or 5. The purpose of revising the wholesale turnover index
is to adapt the index to recent developments as regards the structure of wholesale trade.
Statistical classification
The NACE Rev.2 statistical classification of economic activities is used, in conformity with the Regulation
(EC) 1893/2006 of the Council and of the European Parliament.
Geographical coverage
The index covers the whole of the country with data coming from 54 Regional Units.
Coverage of economic
The index covers the division 46 (wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) of NACE Rev.2
activities
statistical classification of economic activities.
Statistical survey
The index includes 15,911 wholesale trade enterprises, with an annual turnover (in year 2015) equal or
greater than 300,000€, from which a random representative sample of 520 enterprises was therefore
selected and surveyed.
Data collection,
The compilation of the indices was based on data collected by enterprises, administrative sources and the
processing and
use of an estimation method for the calculation of the missing data. This estimation is made at enterprise
imputation in the context
level, on the basis of the average annual rate of change in the turnover of the enterprise.
of the COVID-19
For the 1th quarter 2020 there was no significant change in the data collection, compared to previous
pandemic
reference quarters.
Calculating the indices
The index is calculated by the implementation of the chaining method. The index is reduced to a typical
quarter of equal duration by multiplying the turnover estimates for the current quarter by an appropriate
correction coefficient. This factor is calculated through the division of the average quarterly number of
working days for the current year by the number of regular working days of the examined quarter.
Seasonal Adjustment
Seasonal adjustment is the procedure followed to remove the impact of seasonality on the time series
(after eliminating the seasonal effects, e.g: the beginning of the school year, holidays, tourist period, etc) in
order to improve the comparability over time. The method applied is the TRAMO-SEATS with the use of
JDemetra+ 2.0.0. The whole timeseries of the seasonally adjusted index is recalculated every time a new
observation is added into the timeseries.
Compiled index series
The timeseries of the index are compiled from the 1st quarter 2000 with base year 2015=100.0.
Publication of data
The Wholesale Turnover Index (b.y. 2015=100.0) is released quarterly since the 3rd quarter 2018, with
retrospective data from the 1st quarter 2000.
References
More information on the methodology for compiling and calculating the Wholesale Turnover Index, as well
as on the timeseries of the index, can be found on ELSTAT's website:
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT42/-