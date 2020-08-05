Log in
Turnover in Austrian retail sector decreased by 1.9% in the first half of 2020

08/05/2020

Press release: 12.295-135/20

Vienna,2020-08-05 - In the first half of 2020, the turnover of Austrian retail enterprises decreased by -1.9% in nominal terms and by -2.5% in real terms compared to the corresponding period in 2019, according to Statistics Austria's preliminary data.

The main reason for this decline is the shutdown of a large part of the shops as part of the measures to contain the corona pandemic.

The first half of 2020 had 149 trading days, the same number of days as the reference period of the previous year.

The result for June 2020 shows an increase of turnover in retail trade by 3.3% compared to June 2019. Taking inflation into account, sales increased by 3.1%.

Results were calculated by Statistics Austria, Short Term Statistics Trade.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:06:08 UTC
