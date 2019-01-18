Log in
Turnover in accommodation and food service activities in November 2018 in real terms: +2.5% to November 2017

01/18/2019 | 04:24am EST

Enlarge pictureWIESBADEN- As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), turnover in the German accommodation and food service activities in November 2018 increased by 2.5% in real terms and by 5.0% in nominal terms compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

Compared with the same period in the previous year, turnover in the German accommodation and food service activities increased by 1.2% in real terms and by 3.4% in nominal terms in the first eleven months of 2018.

After adjustment for calendar and seasonal effects (Census X-12-ARIMA) the turnover in November 2018 was in real terms 0.1% and in nominal terms 0.4% higher than that in the previous month.

Time series are available in table Turnover from accommodation and food services (45213-0005) in the GENESIS-Online database.

For further information:
Domestic trade, accommodation and food service activities,
tel. +49 (0) 611 / 75 24 30,
contact form

Press release in other language

to the top

Disclaimer

Destatis - Federal Statistical Office of Germany published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:23:02 UTC
