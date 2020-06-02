Turnover in industry and construction decreased by 5.1% in January and February 2020; construction +7.8%

Press release: 12.252-092/20

Vienna,2020-06-02 - A total of 66 216 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+0.7% compared to the previous year) turned over €45.0 bn (-5.1%) in the reporting period January and February 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 4.3%. These figures coupled with a slightly increasing employment (960 728 persons, +1.2%).

At establishment level(66 781 establishments, +0.7%), production sold decreased by 5.5% (working-day adjusted: -4.8%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €44.3 bn in nominal terms (employing 959 971 persons, +1.2%). With €38.2 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 7.4% compared to the previous year.

The 36 384 Austrian constructionestablishments (+1.4%) achieved a production sold of €6.2 bn in the reporting period January and February 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 7.9% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: +9.2%) compared to the previous year.

At the end of February 2020, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €15.9 bn (-3.6% year-over-year).

