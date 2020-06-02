Log in
Turnover in industry and construction decreased by 5.1% in January and February 2020; construction +7.8%

06/02/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Press release: 12.252-092/20

Vienna,2020-06-02 - A total of 66 216 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sector(+0.7% compared to the previous year) turned over €45.0 bn (-5.1%) in the reporting period January and February 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 4.3%. These figures coupled with a slightly increasing employment (960 728 persons, +1.2%).

At establishment level(66 781 establishments, +0.7%), production sold decreased by 5.5% (working-day adjusted: -4.8%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €44.3 bn in nominal terms (employing 959 971 persons, +1.2%). With €38.2 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 7.4% compared to the previous year.

The 36 384 Austrian constructionestablishments (+1.4%) achieved a production sold of €6.2 bn in the reporting period January and February 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 7.9% in nominal terms (working-day adjusted: +9.2%) compared to the previous year.

At the end of February 2020, Austrian construction companies (not including construction auxiliary trades) had orders booked totalling about €15.9 bn (-3.6% year-over-year).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:15:01 UTC
