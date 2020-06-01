Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Turnover in trade and services in January-March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Turnover in trade and services in January-March 2020



National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in March 2020, turnover in retail trade (excluding trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) registered an increased of 3,2% (in comparable prices) compared to previous month and with 2,0% compared to March 2019.

In January-March 2020, turnover in retail trade (excluding trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased with 9,9% (in comparable prices) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 21:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020
NE
05:56pChinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations
RE
05:56pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook
AQ
05:56pWILLOW BIOSCIENCES : Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:56pONESPAWORLD : ISS Recommends OneSpaWorld Shareholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Equity Financing
BU
05:55pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:54pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
05:54pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : announces leadership and organizational changes
PR
05:49pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Business and Market Updates
PR
05:46pVELAN INC. : Announces the Appointment of Réjean Ostiguy to the Position of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group