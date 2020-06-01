Turnover in trade and services in January-March 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in March 2020, turnover in retail trade (excluding trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) registered an increased of 3,2% (in comparable prices) compared to previous month and with 2,0% compared to March 2019.
In January-March 2020, turnover in retail trade (excluding trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased with 9,9% (in comparable prices) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Disclaimer
