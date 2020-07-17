|
Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, May 2020
07/17/2020 | 05:16am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 17 July 2020
PRESS RELEASE
EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION
DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)
MAY 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).
The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for May 2020. Similar publications have been planned to be issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures will remain relevant and warranted.
In addition, starting from the Press Release published in June 2020, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.
The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the current year (January-February 2020), during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures (March-April 2020) and during the period of the gradual lifting of these measures (May 2020 and subsequent months), as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of 2019.
The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffered more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.
Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.
Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043
e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr
Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
More specifically,
Concerning the enterprises and the activities of the economy as a whole, the turnover in the first quarter 2020 amounted to 65,044,881 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 2.9% in comparison with the first quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 66,971,974 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Water Supply; Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities, and the enterprises of the section of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, recorded the largest increase in turnover, 5.8% and 5.3% respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019. Τhe largest decrease in turnover, between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (14.9%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of section Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security (0.5%) (Table 1a).
For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in May 2020 amounted to 15,717,786 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 27.1% in comparison with May 2019, when the respective turnover was 21,554,671 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities recorded an increase in turnover (0.4%) in May 2020 compared with May 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in May 2020 compared with May 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food and Service Activities (88.7%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (1.2%) (Table 1b).
From the 205,984 enterprises that were under suspension of operation, the turnover in the first quarter 2020 amounted to 4,159,815 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 11.8% in comparison with the first quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 4,716,155 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity classes Education and Activities of Membership Organisations had their turnover increased per 0.6% and 3.1% respectively in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019. The largest decrease in turnover, between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the Accommodation activity class (19.1%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Creative Arts and Entertainment Activities (3.5%) (Table 2a).
For the enterprises under suspension of operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in May 2020 amounted to 709,442 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 55.8% in comparison with May 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,605,798 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity class Architectural and Engineering Activities; Technical Testing and Analysis and in the activity class Social Work Activities Without Accommodation had their turnover increased per 24.9% and 18.4% respectively in May 2020 compared with May 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in May 2020 compared with May 2019 was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Accommodation (97.2%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Retail Trade, except of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles (14.9%) (Table 2b).
Table 1a. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)
|
Turnover
|
(in thousand €)
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
A: Agriculture, Forestry and
B: Mining and Quarrying
C: Manufacturing
D: Electricity, Gas, Steam and
Air Conditioning Supply
E: Water Supply, Sewerage,
Waste Management and
|
F: Construction
G: Wholesale and Retail
Trade; Repair of Motor
|
H: Transportation and
|
I: Accommodation and Food
|
J: Information and
|
K: Financial and Insurance
|
L: Real Estate Activities
M: Professional, Scientific
and Technical Activities
N: Administrative and
|
O: Public Administration and
Defense; Compulsory Social
|
P: Education
Q: Human Health and Social
|
R: Arts, Entertainment and
|
S: Other Service Activities
W: Unknown Activity
|
Total
|
Note:
Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.
** The comparison is not possible due to extraordinary transactions of enterprises of the section, included in February's 2019 data (1st Quarter 2019).
Table 1b. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
Turnover
Code
NACE
A
Fishing
B
C
D
Conditioning Supply
|
E
|
F
|
|
|
H
I
Service Activities
J
Communication
K
Activities
L
M
Technical Activities
N
Service Activities
|
O
|
P
Q
Activities
R
Recreation
S
W
|
|
Table 2a. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
Code
Rev.2
47
vehicles and motorcycles
55
56
|
|
59
|
publishing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
activities; technical testing and
|
23,621
|
|
28,426
|
|
29,145
|
|
28,751
|
|
21,702
|
|
-8.1
|
|
|
|
|
analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,777
|
|
22,948
|
|
34,236
|
|
21,337
|
|
12,651
|
|
-8.2
|
|
|
|
|
Office administrative, office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
support and other business
|
62,789
|
|
46,698
|
|
42,306
|
|
67,378
|
|
55,311
|
|
-11.9
|
|
|
|
|
support activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Education
|
83,061
|
|
141,253
|
|
119,913
|
|
160,078
|
|
83,561
|
|
0.6
|
|
88
|
|
Social work activities without
|
12,538
|
|
11,399
|
|
12,012
|
|
13,243
|
|
10,868
|
|
-13.3
|
|
|
accommodation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Creative, arts and entertainment
|
37,675
|
|
58,885
|
|
44,074
|
|
53,825
|
|
36,349
|
|
-3.5
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Libraries, archives, museums and
|
22,147
|
|
27,757
|
|
26,728
|
|
31,353
|
|
18,599
|
|
-16.0
|
|
|
other cultural activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
1,077,587
|
|
1,058,726
|
|
1,101,384
|
|
1,226,744
|
|
904,553
|
|
-16.1
|
|
93
|
|
Sports activities and amusement
|
107,688
|
|
127,500
|
|
180,916
|
|
115,447
|
|
99,161
|
|
-7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and recreation activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Activities of membership
|
3,305
|
|
4,235
|
|
5,515
|
|
6,655
|
|
3,406
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
organisations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Other personal service activities
|
78,035
|
|
100,334
|
|
102,841
|
|
101,810
|
|
63,506
|
|
-18.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,716,155
|
|
7,329,184
|
|
10,610,213
|
|
6,909,448
|
|
4,159,815
|
|
-11.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.
5
Table 2b. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rates of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
May
|
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Retail trade, except of motor
|
506,430
|
|
497,361
|
|
|
165,733
|
|
423,225
|
|
-67.3
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Accommodation
|
209,346
|
|
503,002
|
|
|
15,782
|
|
14,178
|
|
-92.5
|
|
-97.2
|
|
56
|
|
Food and beverage service
|
101,033
|
|
116,001
|
|
|
25,274
|
|
50,168
|
|
-75.0
|
|
-56.8
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motion picture, video and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
television programme
|
5,191
|
|
4,455
|
|
|
153
|
|
284
|
|
-97.1
|
|
-93.6
|
|
|
production, sound recording
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and music publishing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Architectural and engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
activities; technical testing and
|
7,204
|
|
8,326
|
|
|
310
|
|
10,402
|
|
-95.7
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
1,619
|
|
2,489
|
|
|
814
|
|
1,200
|
|
-49.7
|
|
-51.8
|
|
|
|
|
Office administrative, office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
support and other business
|
9,094
|
|
11,836
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
2,040
|
|
-82.3
|
|
-82.8
|
|
|
|
|
support activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Education
|
22,134
|
|
27,079
|
|
|
17,278
|
|
16,407
|
|
-21.9
|
|
-39.4
|
|
88
|
|
Social work activities without
|
3,310
|
|
2,828
|
|
|
3,351
|
|
3,347
|
|
*
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
accommodation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Creative, arts and
|
12,482
|
|
16,518
|
|
|
4,054
|
|
7,576
|
|
-67.5
|
|
-54.1
|
|
|
entertainment activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Libraries, archives, museums
|
4,245
|
|
4,094
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
2,464
|
|
-64.0
|
|
-39.8
|
|
|
and other cultural activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
338,904
|
|
378,020
|
|
|
12,931
|
|
165,938
|
|
-96.2
|
|
-56.1
|
|
93
|
|
Sports activities and amusement
|
21,483
|
|
28,851
|
|
|
4,516
|
|
9,258
|
|
-79.0
|
|
-67.9
|
|
|
and recreation activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Activities of membership
|
715
|
|
252
|
|
|
548
|
|
78
|
|
-23.4
|
|
-69.0
|
|
|
organisations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Other personal service activities
|
4,090
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
636
|
|
2,877
|
|
-84.4
|
|
-38.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,247,280
|
|
1,605,798
|
|
|
254,518
|
|
709,442
|
|
-79.6
|
|
-55.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** The comparison is not possible due to extraordinary transactions of enterprises of the class, included in April's 2020 data.
6
Graph 1. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy
80,000,000
75,000,000
70,000,000
65,000,000
60,000,000
55,000,000
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
2019 2020
Graph 2. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyfor the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy obliged to Double-entry Accounting
Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)
30,000,000
25,000,000
20,000,000
15,000,000
10,000,000
5,000,000
0
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
7
Graph 3. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation
12,000,000
10,000,000
8,000,000
6,000,000
4,000,000
2,000,000
0
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
2019 2020
Graph 4. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyof Enterprises under Suspension of Operation obliged to Double-entry Accounting
Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
8
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Generally The present Press Release provides statistical data on enterprises classified in the economic activity classes that were or are under suspension of operation on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19), (relevant link from the Ministry of Finance webpage, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).
These statistical data have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources:
-
The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.
-
Administrative registers of enterprises, of the reference year 2019.
-
Administrative transactions files (tax, etc) of the reference years 2019 and 2020.
In particular, the following primary data have been used per source:
-
Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.
-
The population of legal units (VAT number) classified in KAD (Codes of Activity) with temporary suspension of operation, from administrative registers of enterprises, of year 2019.
-
Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020.
It has to be noted, that after the process of matching the KAD codes to the classes of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2), for which a total (referring to all the underlying activities) or a partial suspension of operation is applied for the enterprises that are classified to them on the basis of state order, follows the linking with the data of the Statistical Business Register of the year 2017, which is the main reference framework for the current Press Release. This linking leads to different results as regards the share of enterprises under suspension of operation per economic activity class NACE Rev.2, (mainly, because there are enterprises that were operating during the whole or part of the year 2017 and they were closed from 2018 onwards).
Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used. It is noted, that an automatic transition from KAD to codes of NACE Rev. 2 classification was applied on the basis of valid correspondence rules.
Reference Period May 2020
Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers).
Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register).
References Analytical tables are available under ELSTAT's website (www.statistics.gr) at the following link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SBR02/-
9
ANNEX
List of Codes of National Activities (KAD), for which suspension of operation holds, which correspond to part of classes of specific divisions of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2)
Statistical Classification of
Codes of National Activities (KAD)
for which suspension of operation holds
|
Divisions
|
Classes
|
4dgt codes
|
6dgt,
|
Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for
|
8dgt codes
|
which suspension of operation holds
|
|
|
|
47
|
4711
|
|
|
|
47
|
4719
|
4719
|
|
47.19.10.01, 47.19.10.02
|
47
|
4721
|
|
|
|
47
|
4722
|
|
|
|
47
|
4723
|
|
|
|
47
|
4724
|
|
|
|
47
|
4725
|
|
|
|
47
|
4726
|
|
|
|
47
|
4729
|
|
|
|
47
|
4730
|
|
|
|
47
|
4741
|
4741
|
|
|
47
|
4742
|
4742
|
|
|
47
|
4743
|
4743
|
|
|
47
|
4751
|
4751
|
|
|
47
|
4752
|
4752
|
|
|
47
|
4753
|
4753
|
|
|
47
|
4754
|
4754
|
|
|
47
|
4759
|
4759
|
|
|
47
|
4761
|
4761
|
|
|
47
|
4762
|
|
47.62.63
|
|
47
|
4763
|
4763
|
|
|
47
|
4764
|
4764
|
|
|
47
|
4765
|
4765
|
|
|
47
|
4771
|
4771
|
|
|
47
|
4772
|
4772
|
|
|
47
|
4773
|
|
|
|
47
|
4774
|
|
|
|
47
|
4775
|
4775
|
|
47.75.76.19
|
47
|
4776
|
4776
|
|
47.76.77.02
|
47
|
4777
|
4777
|
|
|
47
|
4778
|
4778
|
|
47.78.84, 47.78.85
|
|
47.78.87, 47.78.88
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
4779
|
4779
|
|
|
47
|
4781
|
|
|
|
47
|
4782
|
4782
|
|
|
47
|
4789
|
4789
|
|
|
47
|
4791
|
|
|
|
47
|
4799
|
|
|
|
55
|
5510
|
5510
|
|
|
55
|
5520
|
5520
|
|
|
55
|
5530
|
5530
|
|
|
55
|
5590
|
|
|
|
56
|
5610
|
5610
|
|
|
56
|
5621
|
5621
|
|
|
56
|
5629
|
|
56.29.20.02
|
|
56
|
5629
|
|
56.29.20.04
|
|
56
|
5629
|
|
56.29.20.05
|
|
56
|
5630
|
5630
|
|
|
59
|
5911
|
|
|
|
59
|
5912
|
|
|
|
59
|
5913
|
|
|
|
59
|
5914
|
5914
|
|
|
59
|
5920
|
|
|
10
Statistical Classification of
Codes of National Activities (KAD)
for which suspension of operation holds
|
Divisions
|
Classes
|
4-digit codes
|
6-digit,
|
Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for which
|
8-digit codes
|
suspension of operation holds
|
|
|
|
71
|
7111
|
|
|
|
71
|
7112
|
|
|
|
71
|
7120
|
|
71.20.14
|
|
77
|
7711
|
|
|
|
77
|
7712
|
|
|
|
77
|
7721
|
7721
|
|
|
77
|
7722
|
7722
|
|
|
77
|
7729
|
7729
|
|
|
77
|
7731
|
|
|
|
77
|
7732
|
|
|
|
77
|
7733
|
|
|
|
77
|
7734
|
|
|
|
77
|
7735
|
|
|
|
77
|
7739
|
|
|
|
77
|
7740
|
|
|
|
82
|
8211
|
|
|
|
82
|
8219
|
|
|
|
82
|
8220
|
|
|
|
82
|
8230
|
8230
|
|
|
82
|
8291
|
|
|
|
82
|
8292
|
|
|
|
82
|
8299
|
|
|
|
85
|
8510
|
8510
|
|
|
85
|
8520
|
8520
|
|
|
85
|
8531
|
8531
|
|
|
85
|
8532
|
8532
|
|
|
85
|
8541
|
8541
|
|
|
85
|
8542
|
8542
|
|
|
85
|
8551
|
8551
|
|
|
85
|
8552
|
8552
|
|
|
85
|
8553
|
8553
|
|
|
85
|
8559
|
8559
|
|
|
85
|
8560
|
8560
|
|
|
88
|
8810
|
8810
|
|
|
88
|
8891
|
8891
|
|
|
88
|
8899
|
|
|
|
90
|
9001
|
|
|
|
90
|
9002
|
9002
|
|
|
90
|
9003
|
|
|
|
90
|
9004
|
9004
|
|
|
91
|
9101
|
9101
|
|
|
91
|
9102
|
9102
|
|
|
91
|
9103
|
9103
|
|
|
91
|
9104
|
9104
|
|
|
92
|
9200
|
9200
|
|
92.00.14, 92.00.21
|
93
|
9311
|
9311
|
|
|
93
|
9312
|
9312
|
|
|
93
|
9313
|
9313
|
|
|
93
|
9319
|
9319
|
|
|
93
|
9321
|
9321
|
|
|
93
|
9329
|
9329
|
|
11
|
|
Statistical Classification of Economic Activities
|
|
|
|
Codes of National Activities (KAD)
|
|
|
|
(NACE Rev. 2)
|
|
|
for which suspension of operation holds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exceptions from 4-digit
|
|
|
Divisions
|
|
|
Classes
|
|
|
4-digit codes
|
|
|
6-digit,
|
|
|
KAD for which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8-digit codes
|
|
|
suspension of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operation holds
|
|
94
|
|
9411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9499
|
|
|
|
|
94.99.16.01
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
9499
|
|
|
|
|
94.99.16.02
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9602
|
|
9602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9604
|
|
9604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.06
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.08
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.09
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.12
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.16
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
9609
|
|
|
|
|
96.09.19.17
|
|
|
|
12
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:15:09 UTC
|
|