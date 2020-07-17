Log in
Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, May 2020

07/17/2020 | 05:16am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 17 July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES UNDER SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

DUE TO THE PANDEMIC OF THE CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

MAY 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of turnover of the enterprises that were under suspension of operation, on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (corresponding link, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

The current publication is a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (PR link), incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for May 2020. Similar publications have been planned to be issued on a monthly basis, during the whole period in which the recording of the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of Greek enterprises that were under suspension of operation in the framework of the confinement measures will remain relevant and warranted.

In addition, starting from the Press Release published in June 2020, tables and graphs presenting aggregated turnover data for all enterprises and sectors of the economy throughout the period under review have been incorporated, as a comparative basis for the assessment of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of turnover rates of change, in total and by sector.

The purpose served by these publications is to both monitor and present the evolution of the basic economic concept of interest (turnover from Administrative Sources) for the enterprises under suspension of operation, in distinct periods ranging from the beginning of the current year (January-February 2020), during the whole period of the implementation of the confinement measures (March-April 2020) and during the period of the gradual lifting of these measures (May 2020 and subsequent months), as well as in comparison with the corresponding months of 2019.

The published data can on the one hand highlight, which enterprises suffered more in terms of turnover decrease during the implementation period of the confinement measures and on the other hand the relative speed at which enterprises recovered upon the gradual lifting of these measures.

Moreover, on the basis of the published data, it can be concluded from the supply side, which enterprises responded - adapted faster to the lifting of the confinement measures and to the operation under the newly imposed conditions due to the pandemic. In parallel, from the demand side, useful conclusions can be drawn indirectly as regards the enterprises that were chosen in priority and more massively by the consumers (natural persons and enterprises) from the beginning of the lifting of the confinement measures, in order to satisfy their basic and other needs.

Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

More specifically,

Concerning the enterprises and the activities of the economy as a whole, the turnover in the first quarter 2020 amounted to 65,044,881 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 2.9% in comparison with the first quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 66,971,974 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Water Supply; Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities, and the enterprises of the section of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, recorded the largest increase in turnover, 5.8% and 5.3% respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019. Τhe largest decrease in turnover, between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (14.9%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of section Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory Social Security (0.5%) (Table 1a).

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in May 2020 amounted to 15,717,786 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 27.1% in comparison with May 2019, when the respective turnover was 21,554,671 thousand euro. The enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities recorded an increase in turnover (0.4%) in May 2020 compared with May 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in May 2020 compared with May 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food and Service Activities (88.7%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (1.2%) (Table 1b).

From the 205,984 enterprises that were under suspension of operation, the turnover in the first quarter 2020 amounted to 4,159,815 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 11.8% in comparison with the first quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 4,716,155 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity classes Education and Activities of Membership Organisations had their turnover increased per 0.6% and 3.1% respectively in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019. The largest decrease in turnover, between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 was recorded from the enterprises of the Accommodation activity class (19.1%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Creative Arts and Entertainment Activities (3.5%) (Table 2a).

For the enterprises under suspension of operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in May 2020 amounted to 709,442 thousand euro, recording a decrease of 55.8% in comparison with May 2019, when the respective turnover was 1,605,798 thousand euro. The enterprises in the activity class Architectural and Engineering Activities; Technical Testing and Analysis and in the activity class Social Work Activities Without Accommodation had their turnover increased per 24.9% and 18.4% respectively in May 2020 compared with May 2019. The largest decrease in turnover in May 2020 compared with May 2019 was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Accommodation (97.2%), while the respective smallest decrease in turnover was recorded from the enterprises in the activity class Retail Trade, except of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles (14.9%) (Table 2b).

2

Table 1a. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

Turnover

Rates of

(in thousand €)

change

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Under

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

(%)

suspension

Total

1st Quarter

of

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020/2019

operation

A: Agriculture, Forestry and

528,632

1,286,491

1,513,172

1,471,603

2,427,884

1,354,944

5.3

Fishing

B: Mining and Quarrying

625

185,939

233,731

205,880

256,817

168,697

-9.3

C: Manufacturing

58,300

14,561,608

14,071,172

13,869,546

13,741,311

14,310,718

-1.7

D: Electricity, Gas, Steam and

7,326

4,088,401

1,944,069

2,118,822

2,034,998

3,671,446

-10.2

Air Conditioning Supply

E: Water Supply, Sewerage,

Waste Management and

1,970

402,496

512,229

465,707

537,005

425,861

5.8

Remediation Activities

F: Construction

62,749

1,720,804

2,429,755

2,365,706

3,240,844

1,693,385

-1.6

G: Wholesale and Retail

Trade; Repair of Motor

234,733

59,838

27,176,907

31,484,040

32,010,892

31,971,256

27,521,047

1.3

Vehicles and Motorcycles

H: Transportation and

61,152

3,610,776

4,301,832

4,913,025

3,983,941

3,216,978

-10.9

Storage

I: Accommodation and Food

111,780

92,272

1,264,781

3,293,218

6,332,919

2,159,451

1,115,547

-11.8

Service Activities

J: Information and

17,020

180

2,457,817

3,493,562

2,767,320

3,224,359

2,583,708

5.1

Communication

K: Financial and Insurance

16,717

3,501,808

3,431,703

3,598,030

2,490,462

3,671,980

4.9

Activities

L: Real Estate Activities

9,673

1,539,477

484,552

539,050

648,718

357,538

*

M: Professional, Scientific

138,195

250

1,844,699

2,450,671

2,269,171

3,108,953

1,885,573

2.2

and Technical Activities

N: Administrative and

20,183

2,208

1,132,896

1,834,873

2,445,052

1,675,013

1,056,197

-6.8

Support Service Activities

O: Public Administration and

Defense; Compulsory Social

989

89,272

96,915

101,332

149,638

88,802

-0.5

Security

P: Education

20,517

18,222

85,162

142,784

122,331

164,737

85,876

0.8

Q: Human Health and Social

57,629

1,311

477,749

511,085

469,112

585,764

490,953

2.8

Work Activities

R: Arts, Entertainment and

20,857

12,976

1,272,525

1,305,141

1,381,220

1,464,004

1,082,708

-14.9

Recreation

S: Other Service Activities

37,574

18,727

252,725

326,769

363,812

371,924

244,032

-3.4

W: Unknown Activity

8,749

19,640

44,772

40,546

26,491

18,889

-3.8

Total

1,415,370

205,984

66,971,974

73,906,044

77,851,075

74,263,572

65,044,881

-2.9

Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

** The comparison is not possible due to extraordinary transactions of enterprises of the section, included in February's 2019 data (1st Quarter 2019).

3

Table 1b. Turnover (in thousand €), from Administrative Sources, for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy (Statistical Business Register, year 2017), obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of change

(in thousand €)

%

Code

April

May

April

May

April

May

NACE

Description

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

Rev.2

A

Agriculture, Forestry and

181,892

180,697

161,872

151,857

-11.0

-16.0

Fishing

B

Mining and Quarrying

77,078

70,264

57,751

53,792

-25.1

-23.4

C

Manufacturing

5,314,411

5,374,481

3,543,382

3,937,797

-33.3

-26.7

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air

1,375,841

1,321,896

1,187,114

1,117,676

-13.7

-15.4

Conditioning Supply

Water Supply, Sewerage,

E

Waste Management and

197,397

136,330

112,761

126,716

-42.9

-7.1

Remediation Activities

F

Construction

607,462

571,882

436,100

436,758

-28.2

-23.6

Wholesale and Retail Trade;

G

Repair of Motor Vehicles and

7,942,678

8,124,742

5,672,390

6,566,549

-28.6

-19.2

Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

1,055,082

1,031,844

541,885

643,479

-48.6

-37.6

I

Accommodation and Food

332,760

657,496

48,223

74,432

-85.5

-88.7

Service Activities

J

Information and

1,240,379

910,108

711,845

779,808

-42.6

-14.3

Communication

K

Financial and Insurance

770,312

1,353,179

676,592

612,857

-12.2

-54.7

Activities

L

Real Estate Activities

124,760

145,238

80,740

93,611

-35.3

-35.5

M

Professional, Scientific and

472,268

480,172

396,738

474,476

-16.0

-1.2

Technical Activities

N

Administrative and Support

429,577

523,021

241,987

244,917

-43.7

-53.2

Service Activities

Public Administration and

O

Defense; Compulsory Social

25,635

23,025

21,865

22,130

-14.7

-3.9

Security

P

Education

22,199

27,175

17,511

16,760

-21.1

-38.3

Q

Human Health and Social Work

130,497

133,546

101,266

134,141

-22.4

0.4

Activities

R

Arts, Entertainment and

382,367

432,566

25,566

188,728

-93.3

-56.4

Recreation

S

Other Service Activities

37,072

46,885

26,534

37,887

-28.4

-19.2

W

Unknown Activity

13,703

10,125

394

3,414

-97.1

-66.3

Total

20,733,370

21,554,671

14,062,516

15,717,786

-32.2

-27.1

4

Table 2a. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of

(in thousand €)

change (%)

Code

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

NACE

Description

2020/2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Rev.2

47

Retail trade, except of motor

1,977,151

2,537,197

2,813,400

3,014,612

1,777,493

-10.1

vehicles and motorcycles

55

Accommodation

266,260

1,778,933

3,894,207

789,952

215,395

-19.1

56

Food and beverage service

932,560

1,369,141

2,186,615

1,255,018

841,693

-9.7

activities

Motion picture, video and

59

television programme production,

17,961

15,752

16,921

23,245

15,567

-13.3

sound recording and music

publishing activities

Architectural and engineering

71

activities; technical testing and

23,621

28,426

29,145

28,751

21,702

-8.1

analysis

77

Rental and leasing activities

13,777

22,948

34,236

21,337

12,651

-8.2

Office administrative, office

82

support and other business

62,789

46,698

42,306

67,378

55,311

-11.9

support activities

85

Education

83,061

141,253

119,913

160,078

83,561

0.6

88

Social work activities without

12,538

11,399

12,012

13,243

10,868

-13.3

accommodation

90

Creative, arts and entertainment

37,675

58,885

44,074

53,825

36,349

-3.5

activities

91

Libraries, archives, museums and

22,147

27,757

26,728

31,353

18,599

-16.0

other cultural activities

92

Gambling and betting activities

1,077,587

1,058,726

1,101,384

1,226,744

904,553

-16.1

93

Sports activities and amusement

107,688

127,500

180,916

115,447

99,161

-7.9

and recreation activities

94

Activities of membership

3,305

4,235

5,515

6,655

3,406

3.1

organisations

96

Other personal service activities

78,035

100,334

102,841

101,810

63,506

-18.6

Total

4,716,155

7,329,184

10,610,213

6,909,448

4,159,815

-11.8

Note:

Enterprises with single-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data to tax authorities on a quarterly basis, while enterprises with double-entry accounting bookkeeping are obliged to submit data on a monthly basis. Therefore, for the total of enterprises, data are available only on a quarterly basis.

5

Table 2b. Turnover (in thousand €) from Administrative Sources for Enterprises under Suspension of Operation, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, per Economic Activity Class (NACE Rev. 2)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Turnover

Rates of change

(in thousand €)

%

Code

April

May

April

May

April

May

NACE

Description

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020/2019

2020/2019

Rev.2

47

Retail trade, except of motor

506,430

497,361

165,733

423,225

-67.3

-14.9

vehicles and motorcycles

55

Accommodation

209,346

503,002

15,782

14,178

-92.5

-97.2

56

Food and beverage service

101,033

116,001

25,274

50,168

-75.0

-56.8

activities

Motion picture, video and

59

television programme

5,191

4,455

153

284

-97.1

-93.6

production, sound recording

and music publishing activities

Architectural and engineering

71

activities; technical testing and

7,204

8,326

310

10,402

-95.7

24.9

analysis

77

Rental and leasing activities

1,619

2,489

814

1,200

-49.7

-51.8

Office administrative, office

82

support and other business

9,094

11,836

1,608

2,040

-82.3

-82.8

support activities

85

Education

22,134

27,079

17,278

16,407

-21.9

-39.4

88

Social work activities without

3,310

2,828

3,351

3,347

*

18.4

accommodation

90

Creative, arts and

12,482

16,518

4,054

7,576

-67.5

-54.1

entertainment activities

91

Libraries, archives, museums

4,245

4,094

1,530

2,464

-64.0

-39.8

and other cultural activities

92

Gambling and betting activities

338,904

378,020

12,931

165,938

-96.2

-56.1

93

Sports activities and amusement

21,483

28,851

4,516

9,258

-79.0

-67.9

and recreation activities

94

Activities of membership

715

252

548

78

-23.4

-69.0

organisations

96

Other personal service activities

4,090

4,686

636

2,877

-84.4

-38.6

Total

1,247,280

1,605,798

254,518

709,442

-79.6

-55.8

** The comparison is not possible due to extraordinary transactions of enterprises of the class, included in April's 2020 data.

6

Graph 1. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy

80,000,000

75,000,000

70,000,000

65,000,000

60,000,000

55,000,000

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

Graph 2. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyfor the Total of Enterprises in the Greek Economy obliged to Double-entry Accounting

Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)

30,000,000

25,000,000

20,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000

5,000,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019

2020

7

Graph 3. Turnover (in thousand €), for the Total of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation

12,000,000

10,000,000

8,000,000

6,000,000

4,000,000

2,000,000

0

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

2019 2020

Graph 4. Turnover (in thousand €) onlyof Enterprises under Suspension of Operation obliged to Double-entry Accounting

Bookkeeping (monthly data submission)

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

2019

2020

8

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The present Press Release provides statistical data on enterprises classified in the economic activity classes that were or are under suspension of operation on the basis of state order, due to the pandemic of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19), (relevant link from the Ministry of Finance webpage, available only in Greek, KAD of closed enterprises).

These statistical data have been compiled on the basis of the linking and processing of primary data from the following sources:

  • The most recent published Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017.
  • Administrative registers of enterprises, of the reference year 2019.
  • Administrative transactions files (tax, etc) of the reference years 2019 and 2020.

In particular, the following primary data have been used per source:

  • Active enterprises and the economic activity class from the Statistical Business Register of the reference year 2017.
  • The population of legal units (VAT number) classified in KAD (Codes of Activity) with temporary suspension of operation, from administrative registers of enterprises, of year 2019.
  • Income data from administrative transaction files of the years 2019 and 2020.

It has to be noted, that after the process of matching the KAD codes to the classes of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2), for which a total (referring to all the underlying activities) or a partial suspension of operation is applied for the enterprises that are classified to them on the basis of state order, follows the linking with the data of the Statistical Business Register of the year 2017, which is the main reference framework for the current Press Release. This linking leads to different results as regards the share of enterprises under suspension of operation per economic activity class NACE Rev.2, (mainly, because there are enterprises that were operating during the whole or part of the year 2017 and they were closed from 2018 onwards).

Statistical classifications For the economic activities, the European statistical classification of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 is used. It is noted, that an automatic transition from KAD to codes of NACE Rev. 2 classification was applied on the basis of valid correspondence rules.

Reference Period May 2020

Statistical unit The statistical unit is the legal unit (distinct VAT numbers).

Comparability The announced statistical data are comparable with the data of the most recent Statistical Business Register of ELSTAT, of the reference year 2017 (relevant link from the webpage of ELSTAT, where tables and information on the methodology applied are provided Statistical Business Register).

References Analytical tables are available under ELSTAT's website (www.statistics.gr) at the following link: https://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SBR02/-

9

ANNEX

List of Codes of National Activities (KAD), for which suspension of operation holds, which correspond to part of classes of specific divisions of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2)

Statistical Classification of

Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Divisions

Classes

4dgt codes

6dgt,

Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for

8dgt codes

which suspension of operation holds

47

4711

47

4719

4719

47.19.10.01, 47.19.10.02

47

4721

47

4722

47

4723

47

4724

47

4725

47

4726

47

4729

47

4730

47

4741

4741

47

4742

4742

47

4743

4743

47

4751

4751

47

4752

4752

47

4753

4753

47

4754

4754

47

4759

4759

47

4761

4761

47

4762

47.62.63

47

4763

4763

47

4764

4764

47

4765

4765

47

4771

4771

47

4772

4772

47

4773

47

4774

47

4775

4775

47.75.76.19

47

4776

4776

47.76.77.02

47

4777

4777

47

4778

4778

47.78.84, 47.78.85

47.78.87, 47.78.88

47

4779

4779

47

4781

47

4782

4782

47

4789

4789

47

4791

47

4799

55

5510

5510

55

5520

5520

55

5530

5530

55

5590

56

5610

5610

56

5621

5621

56

5629

56.29.20.02

56

5629

56.29.20.04

56

5629

56.29.20.05

56

5630

5630

59

5911

59

5912

59

5913

59

5914

5914

59

5920

10

Statistical Classification of

Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Divisions

Classes

4-digit codes

6-digit,

Exceptions from 4-digit KAD for which

8-digit codes

suspension of operation holds

71

7111

71

7112

71

7120

71.20.14

77

7711

77

7712

77

7721

7721

77

7722

7722

77

7729

7729

77

7731

77

7732

77

7733

77

7734

77

7735

77

7739

77

7740

82

8211

82

8219

82

8220

82

8230

8230

82

8291

82

8292

82

8299

85

8510

8510

85

8520

8520

85

8531

8531

85

8532

8532

85

8541

8541

85

8542

8542

85

8551

8551

85

8552

8552

85

8553

8553

85

8559

8559

85

8560

8560

88

8810

8810

88

8891

8891

88

8899

90

9001

90

9002

9002

90

9003

90

9004

9004

91

9101

9101

91

9102

9102

91

9103

9103

91

9104

9104

92

9200

9200

92.00.14, 92.00.21

93

9311

9311

93

9312

9312

93

9313

9313

93

9319

9319

93

9321

9321

93

9329

9329

11

Statistical Classification of Economic Activities

Codes of National Activities (KAD)

(NACE Rev. 2)

for which suspension of operation holds

Exceptions from 4-digit

Divisions

Classes

4-digit codes

6-digit,

KAD for which

8-digit codes

suspension of

operation holds

94

9411

94

9412

94

9420

94

9491

94

9492

94

9499

94.99.16.01

94

9499

94.99.16.02

96

9601

96

9602

9602

96

9603

96

9604

9604

96

9609

96.09.19.06

96

9609

96.09.19.08

96

9609

96.09.19.09

96

9609

96.09.19.12

96

9609

96.09.19.16

96

9609

96.09.19.17

12

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:15:09 UTC
