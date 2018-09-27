Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 27th September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Market Notice

27 September 2018

Instrument Change

Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 28 September 2018

Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 28 September 2018:

Name

MIC

ISIN

Symbol

CCY

Segment

Tick Table

Action

DIRECT ENERGIE

XPAR

FR0004191674

DIRENp

EUR

FR

600_2000

DELETE

SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP

XSWX

CH0435377954

SIGNz

CHF

CH

9000_

ADD

Please make all necessary changes.

Best Regards

Market Operations Team Turquoise

Capital Markets, LSEG

Telephone +44 (0)20 7382 7676 market.operations@tradeturquoise.com

10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

www.tradeturquoise.com

Disclaimer

Turquoise Services Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pTrudeau dismisses Trump's NAFTA attack, says Canadians are tough
RE
04:28pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Halt 3-day Skid As Stocks Stage Post-Fed Rally
DJ
04:27pEnergy stocks lift TSX as oil prices climb
RE
04:25pItaly's League lawmaker says not a tragedy if deficit rises to 2.6 percent/GDP
RE
04:23pOil rises as investors fret over Iranian supply gaps
RE
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Fed Continues to Tighten Policy
DJ
04:15pU.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 1.8% in August
DJ
04:14pOil rises as investors fret over Iranian supply gaps
RE
04:13pAlibaba and other China heavyweights eye Turkey assets after lira plunge - sources
RE
04:12pICYMI : Hatch Hears From Auto Industry Stakeholders About the Effect of Tariffs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2Saudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
3MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
4ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
5TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.