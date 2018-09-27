Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 27th September 2018

27 September 2018
Instrument Change
Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 28 September 2018
Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 28 September 2018:
|
Name
|
MIC
|
ISIN
|
Symbol
|
CCY
|
Segment
|
Tick Table
|
Action
|
DIRECT ENERGIE
|
XPAR
|
FR0004191674
|
DIRENp
|
EUR
|
FR
|
600_2000
|
DELETE
|
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP
|
XSWX
|
CH0435377954
|
SIGNz
|
CHF
|
CH
|
9000_
|
ADD
Please make all necessary changes.
