Turquoise Services : Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 27th September 2018

Market Notice

27 September 2018

Instrument Change

Referential Update 2018-1940 - Instrument changes effective 28 September 2018

Please be aware of the instrument changes below effective 28 September 2018:

Name MIC ISIN Symbol CCY Segment Tick Table Action DIRECT ENERGIE XPAR FR0004191674 DIRENp EUR FR 600_2000 DELETE SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP XSWX CH0435377954 SIGNz CHF CH 9000_ ADD

Please make all necessary changes.

