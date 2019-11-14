Turvo : Appoints Scott Lang as Chairman and CEO

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , the leading collaborative logistics platform for the global supply chain, today announced that it is appointing Scott Lang as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"Turvo is transforming the global logistics and supply chain industry, and Scott's expertise is perfect to lead the company into its next stage of growth," said Steve Sarracino, Turvo board member and lead director. "We have never been more optimistic about the opportunity and Turvo's unique position in the industry. The board welcomes Scott to the team."

Scott brings more than 30 years of leadership and management experience in the services and technology industries to this role. Previously Scott served as CEO and Executive Chairman for Silver Spring Networks.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Turvo, a company at the heart of the digital transformation across the global supply chain," said Scott Lang. "Turvo is uniquely positioned to create even more value for our customers as we expand the influence of our collaborative logistics solution. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth for the company."

Scott is the former president and chief executive officer of Silver Spring Networks, Inc. He joined as the company's founding chief executive in 2004 and led the company to a successful IPO on the NYSE in 2013. Prior to Silver Spring Networks, Scott first worked with Ross Perot at Electronic Data Systems and then joined Perot Systems in 1988 shortly after the company's founding. During his career at Perot Systems, Scott spent 10 years in Europe building the company's international business and went on to lead the Strategic Markets Group, which served the Global Energy, Communications, Media, and Travel and Transportation industries.

Scott holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Advanced Executive Program at The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Turvo

Turvo is the world's first real-time collaborative logistics platform. The Turvo platform connects people and organizations across the supply chain, allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to work together in real-time through cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology extends existing legacy logistics systems, providing end-to-end visibility and one unified data set for all operations and analytics, while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating workflows. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Boston, Mass. and Hyderabad, India. Investors include Mubadala Capital, Activant Capital, Felicis Ventures, G2VP, Next47, Upside Partnership, Slow Ventures, and Future Shape.

