Tuscany Il Ristorante Feeds Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center Employees

TARZANA, Calif., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For restaurants and their workers, the social distancing measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been devastating. The outbreak has forced restaurant owners across the nation to close dining rooms and offer takeout options.



During this unprecedented time, Tuscany Il Ristorante joined forces with a local business person and philanthropist to feed the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since the crisis began, we've been cooking meals for emergency medical workers," said chef/owner Tommaso Barletta of Tuscany Il Ristorante, who has been serving customers through takeout orders.

"After I heard that my friend David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash was continuing to pay his workers while his business was shut down, I asked what the community could do to help frontline healthcare workers. Without hesitation, he said, let's feed them and agreed to pay for a fine dining meal for over 200 healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center," added Barletta.

“We are moved and deeply grateful by our community's outpouring of generosity and support during this challenging time,” shared Pam Egendorfer, who coordinates these donations for the hospital. “On behalf of all our teams, thank you.”

Providing complimentary meals to healthcare workers is a phenomenon happening nationwide from fine-dining to fast-food establishments. Some have used the power of social media to crowd-source funding to support initiatives to keep hospital staff fed and others have generous donors like David Delrahim, whose children were born at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, and just want to give back during this time of crisis.

"I urge other restaurants to partner with customers like David Delrahim to help feed our frontline healthcare workers. Like so many, I’m inspired by the dedication of healthcare workers who are working so hard. Everyone has a role to play in overcoming this crisis, and we couldn't be more excited to offer a hot and delicious meal for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals," added Barletta.

