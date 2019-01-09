Tuya and Silicon Labs Announce AIoT Platform Collaboration at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya, the world's leading AIoT (AI+IoT) platform provider, and Silicon Labs are teaming up to deliver a new generation of Tuya Smart solutions leveraging Silicon Labs' industry-leading mesh networking silicon and software. The new AIoT platform based on Silicon Labs technology will help developers and OEMs reduce the cost and complexity of Internet of Things (IoT) product design and dramatically accelerate time to market. Senior executives from both companies announced their plans to collaborate at a ceremony hosted by Tuya at CES on Jan. 9

"Together, Tuya and Silicon Labs are combining world-class engineering expertise and best-in-class IoT platforms to enable a new generation of reliable, secure, connected products for smart home consumers, major brands, OEM manufacturers and retail chains," said Alex Yang, Co-founder and COO of Tuya. "We value Silicon Labs' industrywide leadership in Zigbee mesh and multiprotocol connectivity and look forward to continued collaboration throughout the New Year and beyond as we bring new, life-changing IoT technologies to market."

With 15 years of experience in mesh networking and more than 150 million deployed nodes, Silicon Labs is the leading supplier of Zigbee technology. Tuya Smart solutions will use Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko platform, including SoCs, Zigbee and Bluetooth software, and development tools to enable smart multiprotocol products that easily connect to multi-node mesh networks deployed in smart homes. Tuya Smart delivers low-cost, low-power, reliable wireless connectivity for smart devices distributed throughout households, creating a seamless, user-friendly smart home experience.

"Tuya is a dynamic, fast-growing IoT innovator, and we share their vision for transforming industries and changing lives through AI+IoT platforms and smart products deployed on a global scale," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We applaud Tuya for taking the lead in delivering turnkey, production-ready smart solutions that address the real-world needs of IoT manufacturers, supply chains, e-commerce channels and retailers worldwide, and Silicon Labs is delighted to play a role in their success."

Tuya's collaboration with Silicon Labs, announced at CES 2019, underscores the two companies' confidence and strength in developing smart solutions for the global IoT industry. Tuya and Silicon Labs will cooperate to accelerate the growth of the IoT industry by delivering interoperable, easy-to-deploy, high-performance smart products including lighting, wireless sensor and security devices.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (Tuya) provides manufacturers with both AI and IoT capabilities that enable them to bring smart devices to consumers in a faster, more affordable way. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development in an end-to-end process. It is further supported by big data capabilities that enable geolocation and environment-sensing features.

The company serves more than 93,000 customers, including Energizer, TCL, and Vivitar and numerous others, connecting devices in nearly 200 countries/regions, including United States, Europe, as well as Southeast Asia countries, and supporting products ranging from power accessories, lighting, and household appliances, to kitchen appliances, environmental & health, and surveillance equipment. Founded in 2014, Tuya Smart has offices in Silicon Valley and has data centers in Portland (Oregon, US) and Frankfurt (Germany). Tuya Smart is the first global platform that fully works with Amazon Echo, Google Home and IFTTT. https://en.tuya.com

