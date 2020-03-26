Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twentieth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on April 2, 2020 to holders of allowed claims against LBHI and its various affiliated Debtors (collectively, “Lehman”).

Lehman’s aggregate twentieth distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total approximately $198.4 million. This distribution includes (1) $127.8 million of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $70.6 million of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates (see Exhibit B to the court filing, Docket # 60487, for further detail). Cumulatively through the twentieth distribution, Lehman’s total distributions to unsecured creditors will amount to approximately $128.1 billion including (1) $95.2 billion of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $32.9 billion of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates.

In accordance with the chapter 11 plan, which was confirmed on December 6, 2011, and subject to available funds, the Lehman Debtors’ twenty-first distribution to creditors is anticipated to be made within 5 business days of September 30, 2020.

The chapter 11 plan, related disclosure statement and other filings, including the filing referred to above, can be found at www.lehman-docket.com in the “Key Documents” section. Questions relating to the distribution can be directed to the Debtors’ claims agent, Epiq Systems, Inc., at 1-866-879-0688 (U.S.) and 1-503-597-7691 (Non-U.S.).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pPAKISTAN STATE OIL : PSO offers its support to the people amid Coronavirus crisis - Press Release issued by Pakistan State Oil
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of COMMERCIAL BANKS Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of SUGAR AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of CEMENT INDUSTRIES Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
12:28pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of OIL AND GAS MARKETING COMPANIES Dated 26-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19
5SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group