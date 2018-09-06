Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics : Launches with a $65 Million Series A Funding

Twentyeight-Seven
Therapeutics (28-7), a biotechnology company focused on modulating
non-coding RNA (ncRNA) biology to develop treatments for cancer and
other diseases, today announced the successful completion of its $65
million Series A financing. Founding investor MPM Capital and Novartis
Venture Fund co-led the financing. They were joined by additional
investors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., Vertex
Ventures HC, Longwood Fund, and Astellas Venture Management. The funding
will be used to advance 28-7’s lead program, aimed at the discovery and
development of small molecules that increase the levels of the tumor
suppressor microRNA (miRNA), Let-7, into serious cancer
indications.
“This strong financing round was achieved thanks to the new biological
understanding and impressive scientific data around non-coding RNA
produced by our four scientific founders and the progress the 28-7 team
has made since it was founded two years ago,” said Kazumi Shiosaki,
Ph.D., founding President and Chief Executive Officer, 28-7. “Our
experienced investors realize the promise in this new field of
therapeutics and in the robust leads produced by our founders, who have
made many of the seminal discoveries in this field, and by the
exceptional scientists within the company.”
In addition, 28-7 announced that Shomir Ghosh, Ph.D., has joined as its
Chief Scientific Officer. Most recently CSO and a founding scientist at
IFM Therapeutics, Dr. Ghosh has 25 years of scientific research, drug
discovery and development experience in biotech and large pharma, and
has successfully delivered multiple compounds into preclinical and
clinical development in the immunology, oncology and CNS therapeutic
areas.
“I am incredibly excited to join 28-7 and support the advancement of its
lead program,” said Dr. Ghosh. “I look forward to working with Kazumi
and our accomplished team and Board as we discover new ways to fight
cancer and grow our operations.”
28-7’s initial focus is on modulating miRNAs, which are short ncRNAs
that inhibit target gene expression by suppressing mRNA translation
and/or promoting mRNA decay. It is now well recognized that miRNAs are
directly involved in cancer initiation, progression, and metastasis.
28-7’s technology does not focus on directly targeting the RNA itself or
on developing oligonucleotides, but rather targets RNA modulating
proteins (RMPs), enabling the use of small molecule drug candidates with
broader access to cells and tissues. Let-7 is an miRNA that
suppresses the translation of oncogenes in cells, and low levels of this
miRNA are correlated with greater cancer aggressiveness. The company’s
leading protein target is Lin28, an RMP that reduces the levels of Let-7,
and has been shown to be an oncogene, promoting cellular transformation
and tumorigenesis. 28-7 is developing first-in-class drugs that inhibit
Lin28’s activity and thus raise levels of Let-7 for treatment of
various cancers.
The company’s core technology comes from its four founding scientists,
all leading researchers in RNA biology and cancer:
-
George Daley, M.D., Ph.D. ─ Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and
Professor of Medicine, Biological Chemistry and Molecular
Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School
-
Richard Gregory, Ph.D. ─ Professor of Biological
Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, and Pediatrics, Harvard Medical
School
-
Frank Slack, Ph.D. ─ Professor of Pathology, Harvard
Medical School, Professor of Pathology and Director of Institute of
RNA Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
-
Piotr Sliz, Ph.D. ─ Associate Professor of Pediatrics and of
Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School
This founding group has been collaborating for years and has made
substantial contributions to the science of ncRNA biology, including
elucidating the role of ncRNAs in disease and identifying new RMP
targets for drug discovery programs.
“Our founders have made important scientific contributions to the field
of ncRNA biology, including the discovery of the Lin28/Let-7
pathway and its role in normal development, metabolism, and malignancy.
Overall, our studies have established Lin28/Let-7 as a major
regulatory pathway in stem cells and cancer,” said George Daley, M.D.,
Ph.D., 28-7’s co-founder and Chairman of the company’s Scientific
Advisory Board, and Dean and Professor of Medicine and Biological
Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School. “We felt
that the time was right to move these insights from the laboratory to
pharmaceutical development, and we are very pleased by the progress the
company achieved in the first two years of its existence. With this
impressive round of funding and our continued support, 28-7 will unlock
the therapeutic potential of our work.”
In addition to Dr. Shiosaki, several investors will join 28-7’s Board of
Directors, including:
-
Luke Evnin, Ph.D. ─ Managing Director and co-founder,
MPM Capital
-
Briggs Morrison, M.D. ─ Executive Partner, MPM Capital
and CEO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-
Carolyn Ng, Ph.D. ─ Principal, Vertex Ventures HC
-
Michal Silverberg, M.B.A. ─ Managing Director, Novartis
Venture Fund
About MPM Capital
MPM Capital is a healthcare investment firm founding and investing in
life sciences companies that seek to cure major diseases by translating
scientific innovations into positive clinical outcomes. MPM invests in
breakthrough therapeutics, with a focus on oncology. With its
experienced and dedicated team of investment professionals, executive
partners, entrepreneurs and scientific advisory board members, MPM is
powering novel medical breakthroughs that transform patients’ lives. The
firm’s innovative approach to investing includes a crossover strategy
(both public and private equities), where a portion of profits and
royalties are donated to cancer care and research. The firm also has an
investment collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For
further information, please visit www.mpmcapital.com.
About Novartis Venture Fund
Novartis Venture Fund is a financially driven independent corporate life
science venture fund whose purpose is to foster innovation, drive
significant patient benefit and generate superior returns by creating
and investing in innovative life science companies at various stages of
their development. For more information, go to www.nvfund.com.
About Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc. (JJDC) is the strategic venture
capital arm of Johnson & Johnson and a long-term investment partner to
global healthcare entrepreneurs. Founded in 1973, JJDC continues a
legacy of customizing deals for data-driven companies across the
continuum of healthcare, with the goal of turning great ideas into
transformative new pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer
healthcare products. Visit our website at www.jjdc.com.
About Vertex Ventures HC
Vertex Ventures HC is a global life sciences focused venture capital
fund investing in disruptive biopharmaceuticals, therapeutic medical
devices and digital health companies of various stages. Vertex Ventures
HC seeks to build great companies that improve the health and quality of
human life, with a focus on areas with significant unmet needs. With
investments to date including Twelve, Visterra, Obsidian Therapeutics,
Palleon Pharma, and others, Vertex Ventures HC enjoys a close
relationship with the industry’s top decision makers, talent, and
influencers in both established and emerging markets. For more
information on Vertex Ventures HC, go to http://vertexventureshc.com.
About Longwood Fund
Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and
investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important
treatments to help patients while targeting significant value for
investors. The Longwood team has a long-term history of successfully
launching and building important healthcare companies while providing
operational leadership and strategic guidance. For more information,
visit www.longwoodfund.com.
About Astellas Venture Management
Astellas Venture Management (“AVM”), based in Menlo Park, California, is
a corporate venture capital of Astellas Pharma Inc. (“API”),
headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For nearly two decades, AVM has been
making strategic investments to achieve its mission to explore emerging
innovative companies, which have potential to become API’s collaboration
partners in R&D. For more information, please visit the website at www.astellasventure.com.
About Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics
Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the
modulation of non-coding RNA (ncRNA) function to treat cancer and other
human diseases. Targeting ncRNA modulating proteins (RMPs), the company
can use small molecules to modulate expression levels of oncogenes and
other proteins of significance. The company’s core technology comes from
its four founding scientists, all leading researchers in RNA biology and
cancer. www.twentyeight-seven.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005256/en/