Twilio : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers

05/29/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

Table of Contents

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2019

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Under

The Securities Act of 1933

Twilio Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

26-2574840

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

375 Beale Street, Suite 300

San Francisco, California 94105

Tel: (415) 390-2337

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices)

Jeffrey Lawson

Chief Executive Officer

375 Beale Street, Suite 300

San Francisco, California 94105

(415) 390-2337

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Karyn Smith

Richard A. Kline

General Counsel

Anthony J. McCusker

Twilio Inc.

Goodwin Procter LLP

375 Beale Street, Suite 300

601 Marshall Street

San Francisco, California 94105

Redwood City, CA 94063

(415) 390-2337

(650) 752-3100

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this Registration Statement becomes effective.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box.

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box:

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised

financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Amount to be registered/

proposed maximum

Title of each class of

offering price per unit/

Amount of

proposed maximum

securities to be registered

aggregate offering price

registration fee

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(1)(2)(3)(4)

$

(5)

Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(1)(2)(3)

$

(5)

Senior Debt Securities

(1)(2)

$

(5)

Warrants

(1)(2)

$

(5)

Units

(1)(2)

$

(5)

  1. Omitted pursuant to Form S-3 General Instruction II.E.
  2. An unspecified number of securities is being registered as may from time to time be offered at unspecified prices.
  3. Includes rights to acquire shares of Class A common stock or preferred stock of the company under any stockholder rights plan then in effect, if applicable under the terms of any such plan.
  4. In addition to any securities that may be registered hereunder, we are also registering an indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock as may be issued upon conversion or exercise of the securities issued directly hereunder. No separate consideration will be received for any shares of Class A common stock so issued upon conversion or exercise. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, such number of shares of Class A common stock registered hereby shall include an indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock that may be issued in connection with a stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization or similar event.
  5. In accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant is deferring payment of the entire registration fee. Any registration fee will be paid subsequently on a pay-as-you-go basis in accordance with Rule 457(r).

PROSPECTUS

Class A Common Stock

Preferred Stock

Senior Debt Securities

Warrants

Units

We may from time to time issue, in one or more series or classes, Class A common stock, preferred stock, senior debt securities, warrants and/or units. We may offer these securities separately or together in units. We will specify in the accompanying prospectus supplement the terms of the securities being offered. We may sell these securities to or through underwriters and also to other purchasers or through agents. We will set forth the names of any underwriters or agents, and any fees, conversions or discount arrangements, in the accompanying prospectus supplement. We may not sell any securities under this prospectus without delivery of the applicable prospectus supplement.

In addition, certain selling securityholders to be identified in a prospectus supplement may use this prospectus from time to time to offer shares of Class A common stock. Specific terms of these securities will be provided in supplements to this prospectus.

You should read this document and any prospectus supplement or amendment carefully before you invest in our securities.

Our Class A common stock is listed on The New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "TWLO."

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties referenced under the heading " Risk Factors" contained in this prospectus beginning on page 4 and any applicable prospectus supplement, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is May 29, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

2

THE COMPANY

3

RISK FACTORS

4

USE OF PROCEEDS

5

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK

6

DESCRIPTION OF SENIOR DEBT SECURITIES

11

DESCRIPTION OF OTHER SECURITIES

18

GLOBAL SECURITIES

19

SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS

22

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

23

LEGAL MATTERS

24

EXPERTS

24

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

24

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

24

i

Disclaimer

Twilio Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:33:04 UTC
